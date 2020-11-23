Crude Rises on Vaccine Hopes

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a higher start, backed by gains in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which rose after AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said their coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, becoming the third inoculation this month that was revealed to be effective in trial data. Sector news is quiet heading into the shortened holiday week.

Oil prices rose in tandem with index futures on the backs of positive vaccine news. Sentiment was also bolstered by hopes that the OPEC+ will keep crude output in check. The U.S. dollar is also lower which is helping support crude oil prices.

Natural gas futures are also higher this morning while the December contract expires Wednesday. Forecasts cooled with Southeast and Midwest locations now seen seasonal or below-seasonal verses prior above-seasonal. LNG feedgas flows yesterday were estimated to have come in at around 9.85 Bcf, up from 9.4 Bcf on Saturday

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported Chevron said it has restarted liquefied natural gas LNG) production at Train 2 of its Gorgon LNG plant in Western Australia after completing repairs.

U.S. E&PS

Stifel downgraded HighPoint Resources to Sell from Buy.

DRILLERS

Zephirin upgraded Helmerich and Payne to Hold from Sell.

REFINERS

Reuters reported that Valero Energy announced emissions at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery West Plant.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Reuters) - Pipeline operator Williams Companies said on Monday it has reached a resolution with bankrupt shale producer Chesapeake Energy Corp and will reduce the fees it will charge on some lines. As part of the agreement, Chesapeake will pay all pre-bankruptcy and past dues receivables related to midstream expenses, as per existing contracts between the companies.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, in line with global equities, as investors pinned hopes for economic revival on coronavirus vaccines, even as the world contended with surging infection rates and delays to new U.S. stimulus. Gold eased as fresh optimism in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine following AstraZeneca’s update bolstered appetite for riskier assets and overshadowed support for bullion from a weaker dollar. Oil prices gained as traders eyed a recovery in demand.

