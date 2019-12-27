Crude Rises on Upbeat U.S., Chinese Economic Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, backed by gains in the broader index futures as investor optimism over a U.S. / China trade deal continued to drive the markets record run while oil prices are holding near three-month highs ahead of the weekly crude inventory report. News flow is quiet amid the shortened-holiday trading week.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are moderately higher in early trading, hovering just under three-month highs as upbeat economic data from China and the United States and optimism over a trade deal between the two economies improved investor sentiment. Traders will be looking ahead to the weekly inventory report out later this morning which was delayed two days because of the Christmas holiday. Analysts expect a drop in crude stocks while inventories of gasoline were set to extend their build for the seventh straight week.

Natural gas futures are up roughly half of a percent ahead of the weekly storage report. Traders expect a draw of 148 bcf.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distributor Petrobras said it has agreed to sell its 49% stake in CDGN Logística SA to a fund managed by Pacífico Administração de Recursos Ltda for around 25.37 million reais ($6.25 million). BR Distribuidora, as the company is known, added the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, fits its portfolio management strategy to increase shareholder value. Based in Rio de Janeiro, CDGN provides logistics services to customers in the industrial and gas distribution sectors across Brazil.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures touched fresh record highs on Friday as optimism over U.S.-China trade tensions and an improving global economy brightened investor sentiment going into the new year.

