Crude Rises on U.S. Stockpile Draw, Expanding Manufacturing Activity

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, backed by further strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures which rose on further support in tech stocks and as investor focus shifts to this week’s string of economic data, starting with this morning’s ADP report showing private payroll growth came in well below expectations for August.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures continued to inch higher this morning, supported by last night’s industry supply report and recent surveys showing expanding manufacturing activity. Ahead of the official EIA report later this morning, last night’s API data showed U.S. crude stocks fell by 6.4 million barrels last week, exceeding expectations of a 1.9 million barrel draw while gasoline stocks dropped 5.8 million barrels, beating analyst expectations of a 3 million barrels decline.

Natural gas futures continued to slide lower for the third-straight session and are down ~4% in early trading, pressured by forecasts for cooler weather and lower demand for air conditioning and a drop in LNG exports due to the recent storms.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Exxon Mobil is assessing possible job cuts across its worldwide operations, a spokesman said on Wednesday, after the company announced a voluntary job reduction programme in Australia.

Reuters - Exxon Mobil said that it has started a voluntary redundancy programme for its Australian employees, in a bid to ensure it gets through "unprecedented" market conditions.

Reuters - The restart of the large crude distillation unit (CDU) and coker at Exxon Mobil Corp's 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery is continuing on Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Husky has achieved first oil at the Spruce Lake Central thermal project in Saskatchewan and is moving towards startup of the Liuhua 29-1 field at the Liwan Gas Project.

Press Release - Imperial confirmed it is undertaking a controlled ramp down at its Kearl oil sands operation due to an ongoing outage on a third-party diluent pipeline related to a release that was detected on August 29, 2020. All production at the Kearl operation has ceased at this time, and the facilities remain ready to ramp up to full production rates once the diluent pipeline is back in service and diluent supply is restored.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced a 1-for-10 reverse split of its common stock. Beginning on September 21, 2020, the Company’s common stock will trade on the NYSE American on a split-adjusted basis.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Ovintiv announced that its subsidiary, Ovintiv Canada ULC, has closed an agreement with PetroChina Canada Ltd. (PCC) to terminate the parties' joint venture and transfer the ownership and operation of certain Duvernay shale assets in west-central Alberta. Ovintiv and PCC have agreed to partition the Duvernay acreage and associated infrastructure as each company will independently own and operate their interests going forward. There were no penalties or fees associated with this transaction.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Range Resources announced the results to date of Range’s previously announced cash tender offers to purchase up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.750% senior notes due 2021, 5.750% senior subordinated notes due 2021, 5.875% senior notes due 2022, 5.000% senior notes due 2022, 5.000% senior subordinated notes due 2022 and 5.000% senior notes due 2023.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Calfrac Well Services is announcing that Wilks Brothers, LLC has lost its latest attempt to litigate against Calfrac's Recapitalization Transaction. On July 13, 2020, Calfrac and certain related entities obtained a Preliminary Interim Order from the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta as the first step in advancing the Recapitalization Transaction under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA Proceeding"). Among other things, the Preliminary Interim Order granted a stay of proceedings that prevents creditors from exercising rights and remedies while the CBCA Proceeding plays out.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Calfrac Well Services investor Wilks Brothers said on Tuesday said on Tuesday it would launch a hostile C$26.13 million ($20 million) takeover bid for one of Canada's largest oilfield service providers. Wilks said it would offer 18 Canadian cents per share for the Calfrac shares it does not already own, a 3 Canadian cent premium over Tuesday's closing price.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - ION Geophysical announced a 3D new acquisition multi-client program in the southern North Sea. The Mid North Sea High (MNSH) is one of the last remaining underexplored regions offshore the prolific United Kingdom Continental Shelf and a recent well confirmed one of the first new plays in recent years. There is limited existing 3D data, providing a unique opportunity to image the entire area in high resolution to better assess future hydrocarbon potential.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Schlumberger agreed to sell its North American shale fracking business to rival Liberty Oilfield Services, unloading a unit that underperformed during the shale bust. The sale comes less than three years after Schlumberger sought to expand in hydraulic fracturing through a $430 million purchase of a rival's fracking equipment. That bet soured as shale-oil producers cut drilling on weak oil demand and prices.

REFINERS

Press Release - Marathon Petroleum announced that it has issued notices of redemption to redeem all of the $475 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% senior notes due Oct. 1, 2022, including the portion of such notes for which Andeavor LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MPC, is the obligor. The 2022 senior notes are expected to be redeemed on Oct. 1, 2020, at a price equal to par. The regular semi-annual interest payment due on the 2022 senior notes on Oct. 1, 2020, will be paid in the usual manner to holders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15, 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Two natural gas pipelines that connect offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico production platforms resumed operation on Tuesday, Enbridge said, after hurricane-related shutdowns last week.

Press Release - The Board of Directors of Keyera is pleased to announce that Dean Setoguchi, currently President and Chief Commercial Officer, will become President and Chief Executive Officer and join the Board effective January 1, 2021. David Smith, our current CEO, has announced his plans to retire from Keyera and the Board effective December 31, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street’s main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eyeing new highs, as demand for technology stocks overshadowed data showing a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. private payrolls last month. The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls rose by 428,000 jobs last month. Data for July was revised up to show hiring gaining 212,000 jobs instead of the initially reported 167,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 950,000 in August.

