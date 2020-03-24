Crude Rises on U.S. Stimulus Efforts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a higher opening as broader index futures surged, and briefly hit “limit up,” on news that the federal government is close to a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus bill. In sector news, energy companies continued to announce corporate reactions in response to lower oil prices including yet more reductions in capex, furloughs, reductions in executive salaries, buyback suspensions and idling a portion of the fleet.

Oil prices are higher on momentum in broader risk assets and further supported by weakness in the USD following yesterday’s stimulus measures announced by the Federal Reserve. The Trump Administration will appoint a special energy representative to Saudi Arabia, which might lead to a deal that would help stabilize prices. Meanwhile, several large banks continued to reduce their oil price estimates.

Natural gas prices are higher by 2% on positive momentum from broader markets and expectations of declines in associated gas production.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Chevron announced several steps it is taking in response to market conditions. The company is reducing its guidance for 2020 organic capital and exploratory spending by 20% to $16 billion. Reductions are expected to occur across the portfolio and are estimated as follows: $2 billion in upstream unconventionals, primarily in the Permian Basin; $700 million in upstream projects and exploration; $500 million in upstream base business spread broadly across our U.S. and international assets; and $800 million in downstream & chemicals and other. Cash capital and exploratory expenditures are expected to decrease by $3.3 billion to $10.5 billion in 2020. Total capital and exploratory spending in the second half of 2020 is expected to be about $7 billion, an annual run rate 30% lower than the approved budget announced in December 2019. Excluding 2020 asset sales and price related contractual effects, the company expects 2020 production to be roughly flat relative to 2019. Note that Chevron’s net production increases about 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for each $10 movement lower in Brent oil prices due to contractual effects. Permian production by the end of the year is expected to be about 125,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or 20%, below prior guidance.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Eni is reviewing its projects in the Middle East because of the coronavirus pandemic and oil market conditions, a senior company official said on Tuesday. Eni's portfolio in the Middle East includes upstream and downstream projects in Bahrain, Lebanon, Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The projects to be scrutinised include those in partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Suncor Energy released a corporate update, including revised 2020 corporate guidance for capital, operating costs and production outlook, reflecting the significant decline in the crude oil price and uncertainty surrounding the economic impact of COVID-19. The revised capital program is expected to be between $3.9 and $4.5 billion, a $1.5 billion or 26% decrease compared to the original 2020 capital guidance midpoint. The updated capital spend is concentrated on sustaining capital and continuing with a limited number of low capital intensity, value creating projects, as follows: $2.3 – 2.7 billion related to asset sustainment and maintenance activities; $600 – 750 million on E&P step out developments; and Approximately $1 billion on high return / cost reduction projects largely independent of commodity price volatility. Suncor’s original capital guidance was $5.4 to $6.0 billion, with approximately 50% allocated to economic investment and 50% to sustaining capital. By the end of Q1 2020, Suncor is expected to have spent approximately $1.3 billion in capital. In order to sustain the financial strength of the business within the current economic environment, it is crucial to reduce the capital budget. Suncor is able to make these reductions because of the flexibility previously built into the budget. The targeted reductions include a combination of reducing economic investment and sustaining capital by deferring and cancelling projects, while maintaining a focus on safety and asset reliability over the long term.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - On March 24, 2020, Antero Resources announced that its previously disclosed 2020 drilling and completion capital budget is being reduced to $1.0 billion from $1.15 billion, which is not expected to result in a reduction to the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 production estimates

(Late Monday) Press Release - Laredo Petroleum, provided an update to the Company's 2020 capital budget and operating plan. Prioritizing Free Cash Flow, returns and balance sheet strength in a volatile commodity price environment, the Company has reduced its 2020 capital budget by 36%, to $290 million from the previously-announced $450 million, and expects to generate approximately $90 million in Free Cash Flow, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions, for full-year 2020. Additionally, the Company has updated its hedge positions for 2020 and 2021. Updated 2020 Budget Details include: 100% of anticipated oil production hedged, with 7.2 million barrels swapped at $59.50 WTI and 2.4 million barrels swapped at $63.07 Brent; Reducing planned capital expenditures by 36% for full-year 2020, including a 55% decrease in the last nine months of the year; Targeting Free Cash Flow1 of approximately $90 million for Full-Year 2020, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions, assuming $25 WTI for balance of year; Suspending completions operations in the first week of May for remainder of 2020 ; Reducing operated rig count from four rigs to one rig by June and then expect to run one rig for balance of 2020; and Expect oil production for full-year 2020 to decline approximately 8% versus full-year 2019 and for total production to remain approximately flat.

Press Release - Occidental Petroleum announced that Stephen I. Chazen, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Magnolia Oil and Gas Corporation, effective March 18, 2020, has been elected to its Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Monday) Press Release - Mitcham Industries is providing the following update on its business operations. On March 18, 2020, our facility in Malaysia closed for a two-week period as mandated by the Malaysian government in light of the global outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-19”). Mitcham cannot predict whether such closure may be extended or whether additional action may be taken by the Malaysian government. Management of the Company does not believe the current two-week closure will have a material adverse effect upon the Company or its liquidity, financial condition, and results of operations; however, if the closure is extended or any other facilities are closed, there could be a material adverse effect upon the Company or its liquidity, financial condition, and results of operations.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Precision Drilling provided a series of announcements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and current market conditions. These include: 1) risk mitigation and employee health plan; 2) changes to 2020 capital expenditure plan; 3) reductions to fixed costs; 4) liquidity update; and 5) updated strategic priorities. Their response plan includes: Providing all employees access to clear and consistent communications, a Crisis Management Response Plan and a Crisis Management Website; Implementing prescriptive personal hygiene, distancing and self-quarantine standards along with work area disinfecting requirements based on CDC and WHO standards; Implementing employee health support and revised leave plans to assist employees who may be at risk; Banning non-essential travel globally; Strongly encouraging staff to work remotely; Ensuring that all employees are fit-for-duty on a regular basis by checking for health and wellness and prior social contacts; Implementing standards for interacting with third party contractors and visitors to minimize risk of exposure; and Establishing Operational Recovery and Disinfecting Plans for rigs and facilities in case of an infectious virus contamination event.

REFINERS

Raymond James downgraded Delek US Holdings to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Strong Buy’; Marathon Petroleum to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Strong Buy’; and PBF Energy to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - Phillips 66 announced actions in response to the challenging business environment. The company is taking the following actions: Reducing 2020 consolidated capital spending by $700 million to $3.1 billion. Capital spending net of cash capital contributions from joint venture partners is now expected to be $3.0 billion. This reduction in adjusted capital from the $3.3 billion budget reflects a $700 million reduction in our consolidated capital spending, partially offset by a $400 million reduction in cash capital contributions anticipated from DCP Midstream. In Midstream, the Red Oak Pipeline and Sweeny Frac 4 projects, as well as Phillips 66 Partners’ Liberty Pipeline, will all be deferred. Phillips 66 Partners has also postponed its final investment decision on ACE Pipeline. Phillips 66 does not expect DCP Midstream to exercise its option to participate in Sweeny Fracs 2 and 3 in 2020. In Refining, the company is deferring and cancelling certain discretionary projects. Reducing operating and administrative costs by $500 million in 2020. Temporarily suspended share repurchases effective March 18. Share repurchases during the first quarter of 2020 were approximately $440 million. Phillips 66 will evaluate timing to resume share repurchases. Secured a new $1 billion, 364-day term loan facility. This facility provides additional liquidity and financial flexibility in addition to the existing $5 billion revolving credit facility. Phillips 66 Partners has a $750 million revolving credit facility.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - EnLink Midstream announced an update regarding its financial strategy, including a reduction in its quarterly common unit distribution and additional reductions in operating and general and administrative expenses. EnLink's Board of Directors has approved a reduction in its quarterly common unit distribution to $0.09375 per unit, from $0.1875 per unit paid for the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting a 50% reduction. This reduction results in approximately $185 million of additional cash available to EnLink for fiscal 2020, which it intends to apply towards liquidity preservation and balance sheet management. EnLink continues to identify and implement numerous expense reduction initiatives and is currently targeting $50 million of incremental expense savings across its cost structure during 2020, which is in addition to the expense savings initiated during the fourth quarter of 2019. On March 17, 2020, EnLink announced a 30% reduction in 2020 total capital expenditures, net to EnLink, which will result in approximately $115 million of incremental 2020 cash flow based on the midpoint of EnLink's latest guidance range. Furthermore, EnLink continues to evaluate additional reductions to capital expenditures, excluding maintenance expenditures, as a significant portion of EnLink's 2020 capital expenditures is flexible and can be managed according to producer activity.

Jefferies upgraded Enbridge to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan and MPLX to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equalweight’. Meanwhile, the firm downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners, Energy Transfer, Plains All American Pipeline, Plains GP Holdings, & Targa Resources to ‘Equalweight’ from ‘Overweight; and DCP Midstream, Enable Midstream Partners, & EnLink Midstream to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equalweight’.

Press Release - On March 24, 2020, in response to the current challenging business environment, Phillips 66 Partners announced it is deferring development and construction of the Liberty Pipeline system. The Partnership also is postponing its final investment decision regarding the ACE Pipeline. The Partnership previously disclosed that its 2020 capital program was $962 million, $95 million of which would be cash funded by joint venture partners. The Partnership now expects its 2020 capital spending to be $932 million, $69 million of which will be cash funded by joint venture partners.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s main stock indexes were in the green, in line with European and Asian equity markets, as investors pinned hopes on unprecedented stimulus steps by the U.S Federal Reserve and other policymakers to ease strains in financial markets. The dollar slipped, while gold prices rose extending gains from the previous session. Oil jumped, supported by expectations that the U.S. will soon reach a deal on a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package. Building permits, IHS Markit’s flash purchasing mangers’ index and new home sales figures are scheduled for release later in the day.

