Crude Rises on U.S.-China Trade Deal

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher this morning, tracking positive momentum in the underlying commodities and broader equity futures which rose for the fourth straight session as market participants continued to digest news of a U.S.-China phase one trade deal. Investor sentiment improved as the top U.S. trade negotiators said a deal would nearly double exports to China over the next two years.

In deal news, U.S. oil and gas producer WPX Energy announced this morning it would buy privately held Delaware Basin operator Felix Energy in a $2.5 billion deal.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are up in early trading and holding near three-month highs, supported by last week’s announcement of an initial trade deal between the U.S. and China. Progress on trade could jump start oil demand and ease fears of a glut which have weighed on prices, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. Meanwhile, CFTC data out Friday had hedge funds increasing net-bullish bets on WTI by over 50% week-over-week.

Natural gas futures are up ~1% in morning trading, boosted by updated weather models which show colder weather at the end of the week which should increase heating demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Friday) Reuters - A fire was put out at ExxonMobil's Beaumont, Texas, petrochemical plant. No injuries were reported from the fire in the aromatics and olefins plant within the chemical plant.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - BP said a three-well drilling program offshore Mauritania and Senegal encountered gas in "high quality," bolstering its confidence in gas resources in the region. The oil and gas major said the three appraisal wells drilled this year, GTA-1, Yakaar-2 and Orca-1, encountered 160 meters of net pay, a measure of a reservoir's thickness.

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras said it has started the teaser phase for the sale of its stake in BM-P-2 field at Pelotas Basin in Southern Brazil. The company said in a filing it held a 50% stake in the BM-P-2 field, while France's Total has the remaining 50%.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell began starting up the crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 225,300-barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery. Once the 240,000-bpd CDU is back in production, the refinery plans to raise the production level on the 112,000-bpd gasoline-producing residual catalytic cracking unit (RCCU).

(Saturday) Reuters - Total said its 253,000 barrel-per-day Gonfreville Normandy refinery in northern France was functioning only partially following a fire that had now been extinguished. Deliveries of refined products are continuing and the petrochemical units are functioning normally.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Friday) Press Release - Chesapeake Energy announced that on December 10, 2019 it received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange of its noncompliance with the standard set forth in Rule 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual that requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Laredo Petroleum announced the appointment of Craig Jarchow to the Company's Board of Directors. His appointment as an independent director is effective December 10, 2019.

Reuters - WPX Energy said it would buy privately held Delaware Basin operator Felix Energy in a $2.5 billion deal. The deal, which is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2020, consists of $900 million in cash and $1.6 billion in WPX stock.

SunTrust Robinson downgraded WPX Energy to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy.’

CANADIAN E&PS

RBC Capital Markets downgraded MEG Energy to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform.’

(Late Friday) Press Release - Peyto Exploration & Development confirmed that the monthly dividend with respect to December 2019 of $0.02 per common share is to be paid on January 15, 2020, for shareholders of record on December 31, 2019. The ex-dividend date is December 30, 2019.

Press Release - Surge Energy confirmed that a cash dividend to be paid on January 15, 2020 in respect of December 2019 production, for the shareholders of record on December 31, 2019 will be $0.008333 per share.

Press Release - Touchstone Exploration announced that the Company has made a significant crude oil discovery with the Cascadura-1ST1 well on the Ortoire exploration block, onshore in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Friday) Press Release - CARBO Ceramics announced that it expects its common shares will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on or about December 20, 2019 as a result of its failure to meet the NYSE's average global market capitalization rule.

Press Release - Fluor announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected Central Plateau Cleanup Company, LLC, an AECOM Management Services Group-led joint venture with Fluor and Atkins, to lead the Central Plateau Cleanup Contract at the DOE’s Hanford site near Richland, Washington. The single indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract is valued at up to $10 billion over a 10-year ordering period of performance.

Press Release - KBR announced that it has been awarded a contract by Hainan Huasheng New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (Hainan Huasheng) to license Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation's (MCC) proprietary Bisphenol A (BPA) technology for a new plant in Dongfang City, Hainan Province, China.

(Late Friday) Press Release - McDermott International announced that it was formally notified by the New York Stock Exchange that the average closing price of the Company's shares of common stock had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average share price for continued listing on the NYSE.

Press Release - Petrofac, in a joint venture (JV) with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has secured a Project Management Services contract to support BP's operations in Azerbaijan and Georgia. The three-year contract will support both onshore and offshore activity for BP operated projects in the Caspian Sea area including Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP).

Press Release - Trican Well Service announced that Mr. Alexander J. Pourbaix will retire as a member of the Board of Directors on December 31, 2019 to focus on his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Cenovus Energy Inc., as well as his other commitments as Board Chair at Mount Royal University and incoming Board Chair at the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).

(Late Friday) Press Release - Weatherford International announced that it has completed its financial restructuring and emerged from chapter 11 protection. The Company emerges with a stronger financial foundation having reduced approximately $6.2 billion of outstanding funded debt, secured $2.6 billion in exit financing facilities, including a $450 million revolving credit facility, secured a $195 million letter of credit facility, and secured over $900 million of liquidity.

REFINERS

Press Release - Marathon Petroleum announced that it has entered into an agreement with Elliott Management and will appoint Jonathan Z. Cohen to the company's board of directors, effective Dec. 16, 2019. Mr. Cohen will fill the seat of retiring executive and board member Greg Goff. Additionally, MPC announced its agreement to the addition of an independent advisor to serve in a non-voting capacity as advisor to the special committee of the MPC board evaluating midstream options. The MPC board expects to provide an update on the work of the special midstream committee in the first quarter of 2020.

Press Release - WEX announced that it will begin managing the proprietary fleet fuel card program of Valero Energy, through its subsidiaries. The agreement, which the parties anticipate will be fully implemented by April 1, 2020, will enhance the technology and service of the fleet fuel card program, including introducing the ability to make mobile payments, and will provide added benefits to Valero’s fleet customers.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as the top U.S. trade negotiator said a deal would nearly double exports to Beijing over the next two years, but Boeing was set to cap gains for the S&P 500 and Dow on production concerns about its grounded jet.

