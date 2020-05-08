Crude Rises, On Track for Second Straight Week of Gains

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, backed by strength in the crude complex and broad index futures which held their strong gains following reports from the Labor Department which showed a record 20.5mm jobs lost in April as the unemployment rate spiked to 14.7%. Both figures surpassed post-World War II-era records which reflected the impact that the coronavirus pandemic lockdown had on the economy.

At the sector level, earnings will be in focus today as a handful of producers, services, and midstream constituents reported before the bell.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are up on the session and on track towards a second-consecutive week of gains. Futures rose in tandem with broader equity futures following the unemployment data. Oil prices have continued to move higher as nations around the world start to slowly open up their economies, boosting demand for fuel. Investors will be looking ahead to the Baker Hughes rig count released this afternoon. Analyst expect rigs to hit an all-time low this week – reflecting data going back 80 years.

Natural gas futures are off ~2%, following yesterday’s larger-than-expected storage build and despite colder weather this weekend in parts of the NE.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Production on the reformer at Total's 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery remains cut back until at least next week, Gulf Coast market sources said. Total restored the refinery's crude distillation units to full production, the sources said. The refinery's production was cut by 36% earlier this week because of reduced production on the reformer.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Bonanza Creek Energy announced its first quarter 2020 financial results and operating outlook. Highlights of the first quarter 2020 include: Average sales volumes of 24.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase of 2% compared to fourth quarter 2019; Updating annual production guidance to a range of 23.0 - 25.0 MBoe/d, resetting the lower end as a result of reduced 2020 capital expenditures, primarily non-operated activity; Capital expenditures of $41.1 million for the first quarter; Annual capital expenditure guidance of $60 - $70 million; the midpoint reduced 28% from previously announced range and 71% from original 2020 guidance range; Lease operating expense of $2.52 per Boe for the first quarter; down 16% from fourth quarter 2019, and down 15% from full year 2019; Reducing annual LOE guidance to a range of $2.50 - $2.90 per Boe; down 6% from prior midpoint guidance, and down 8% from full year 2019 result; Rocky Mountain Infrastructure first quarter 2020 net effective cost was $1.07 per Boe, which consists of approximately $1.78 per Boe of RMI operating expense offset by $0.71 per Boe of RMI operating revenue from working interest partners; Recurring cash general and administrative expense, which excludes stock-based compensation and cash severance costs, was $7.8 million for the quarter or $3.44 per Boe, approximately flat with fourth quarter 2019, and down 8% from full year 2019; Reduced annual recurring cash G&A guidance to a range of $27 - $29 million, down 8% from original 2020 guidance range, and down nearly 13% from full year 2019 result; Borrowings under the credit facility were reduced by $21 million to $59 million, and exited the first quarter with over $300 million in liquidity and a leverage ratio of 0.2x; GAAP net income of $78.6 million, or $3.80 per diluted share, including a $4.31 non-cash gain on derivatives; Adjusted EBITDAX of $43.3 million, or $2.09 per diluted share.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - EOG Resources reported first quarter 2020 net income of $10 million, or $0.02 per share, compared with first quarter 2019 net income of $635 million, or $1.10 per share. Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the first quarter 2020 was $318 million, or $0.55 per share, compared with adjusted non-GAAP net income of $689 million, or $1.19 per share, for the same prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter 2020 was $2.6 billion. EOG generated $1.7 billion of discretionary cash flow in the first quarter 2020. The company incurred total expenditures of $1.8 billion, including $1.7 billion of capital expenditures before acquisitions, non‐cash transactions and asset retirement costs. The board of directors declared a dividend of $0.375 per share on EOG's Common Stock. The dividend will be payable July 31, 2020, to stockholders of record as of July 17, 2020. The indicated annual rate is $1.50 per share.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Gulfport Energy reported financial and operational results for the three-months ended March 31, 2020 and provided an update on its 2020 activities. Key highlights are as follows: Reduced total long-term debt by approximately $79.6 million as of March 31, 2020 when compared to December 31, 2019 primarily through discounted bond repurchases; Improved drilling efficiencies as measured by spud to total depth drilling days on a normalized basis in the Utica Shale and SCOOP by 11% and 32%, respectively, versus full year 2019 levels; Reported net loss of $517.5 million, or $3.24 per diluted share; Reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $16.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share; Generated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $128.3 million; Reported cash provided by operating activities of $130.8 million; Generated operating cash flow (non-GAAP), excluding working capital changes, of $86.7 million; Improved 2020 and 2021 gas hedge portfolio with 495 BBtu per day of remaining 2020 natural gas production hedged at an average swap price of $2.88 per MMBtu and 250 BBtu per day of 2021 natural gas production hedged with costless collars at an average floor price of $2.46 per MMBtu and an average ceiling price of $2.81 per MMBtu; Completed semi-annual borrowing base redetermination and revolving credit facility redetermined at $700 million, providing adequate liquidity to fund our 2020 capital plan at current strip pricing.

Susquehanna downgraded Marathon Oil to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Positive’.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Montage Resources announced its first quarter 2020 operational and financial results and updated full year 2020 guidance. First Quarter 2020 Highlights: Average net daily production was 610.7 MMcfe per day, 3% above the midpoint of the Company’s previously issued guidance range and above analyst consensus expectations; Average natural gas equivalent realized price was $2.56 per Mcfe, including cash settled derivatives and excluding firm transportation expenses; Per unit cash production costs (including lease operating, transportation, gathering and compression, and production and ad valorem taxes) were $1.28 per Mcfe, outperforming the midpoint of the Company’s previously issued guidance range and better than analyst consensus expectations; Net income was $2.8 million; Income from continuing operations before income taxes was $10.6 million; Adjusted net income was $1.2 million; and Adjusted EBITDAX was $62.7 million, above of analyst consensus expectations. The Company has lowered its full year 2020 capital spending guidance to $130 - $150 million, a reduction of approximately 10% reflecting the further optimization of its development activity and additional savings primarily due to service cost reductions, as well as operational efficiencies that have continued to reduce cycle times.

Wells Fargo downgraded Murphy Oil to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

Press Release - Noble Energy provided first quarter financial and operating results. First quarter highlights include: Financial liquidity of $4.4 Bn including $1.4 Bn of cash and $3.0 Bn of available capacity on the Company’s unsecured revolver. Consolidated cash flow from operations totaled $482 MM, benefiting from strong sales volumes, hedging gains and reduced cash costs. Prior to working capital changes, consolidated cash flow from operations was $636 MM. Organic capital expenditures for Noble Energy totaled $399 MM, more than 20% below the midpoint of guidance, due to U.S. onshore capital efficiencies and lower international spend. Sales volumes of 390 MBoe/d were in the upper half of guidance. Oil volumes of 139 MBbl/d were at the top of guidance, led by well productivity and completion acceleration onshore, along with strong liftings in Equatorial Guinea. Leviathan, offshore Israel, commenced domestic sales on December 31, 2019 and export sales to Jordan and Egypt at the beginning of 2020. Unit production expense of $7.77 per BOE was significantly below the low end of guidance.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - PDC Energy announced its 2020 first quarter operating and financial results. Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was approximately $466 million, or $4.94 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $120 million, or $1.82 per diluted share in 2019. The year-over-year change was due an impairment of approximately $880 million in 2020 offsetting an increase of approximately $625 million in commodity price risk management gain between periods. Due to low prices, poor realizations and our current development plan, the Company has impaired proved and unproved properties in its Delaware basin asset. Adjusted net loss, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined below, was $760 million in 2020 compared to an adjusted net income of $18 million in 2019. Excluding the aforementioned impairment resulted in an adjusted net loss of $92 million in 2020. The difference between adjusted net income (loss) between periods is primarily attributable to a change in value of both settled and unsettled derivatives associated with the dramatic decrease in the commodity price outlook between periods. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, decreased projected NYMEX oil prices and significantly widened differentials, the Company has modified its 2020 operating plan in order to maintain balance sheet strength, preserve adequate levels of liquidity and generate free cash flow. Planned 2020 capital investments of $500 million to $600 million represent a decrease of approximately 50 percent compared to its original guidance of $1.0 to $1.1 billion provided in February. The Company’s first quarter investments of approximately $260 million represent nearly 50 percent of the revised guidance. Approximate investments for the remainder of the year are expected to be less than $150 million in the second quarter, less than $50 million in the third quarter and more than $100 million in the fourth quarter.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Penn Virginia announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter 2020. Operating expenses were $70.1 million, or $28.80 per barrel of oil equivalent, in the first quarter of 2020. Total cash direct operating expenses, which consist of lease operating expenses, gathering, processing, and transportation expenses, production and ad valorem taxes, and cash general and administrative expenses, were $28.5 million, or $11.71 per BOE, in the first quarter of 2020. Total G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $2.97 per BOE, which included $0.9 million of non-cash share-based compensation. For the first quarter of 2020, adjusted cash G&A expenses, which excludes non-cash share-based compensation, were $2.62 per BOE. LOE was $4.33 per BOE for the first quarter of 2020. Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $163.1 million, or $10.76 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $38.7 million, or $2.56 per share, in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income was $28.6 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020 versus $28.3 million, or $1.86 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDAX was $78.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $77.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Baytex Energy reported its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Q1 2020 Highlights: Generated production of 98,452 boe/d (83% oil and NGL). Delivered adjusted funds flow of $133 million ($0.24 per basic share). Issued US$500 million principal amount of 8.75% senior unsecured notes due April 1, 2027. Redeemed US$400 million principal amount of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due 2021 and $300 million principal amount of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2022. Extended the maturity of our credit facilities to April 2, 2024. The credit facilities total approximately $1.1 billion and do not require annual or semi-annual reviews. Maintained undrawn credit capacity of $417 million and liquidity, net of working capital, of $315 million.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Baytex Energy reported that all matters presented for approval at the annual meeting of shareholders held were approved. A total of 197,784,694 common shares being 35.29% of Baytex’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting. At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected: Mark R. Bly, Trudy M. Curran, Naveen Dargan, Don G. Hrap, Edward D. LaFehr, Jennifer A. Maki, Gregory K. Melchin, and David L. Pearce.

Press Release - Enerplus announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. The Company reported first quarter 2020 cash flow from operating activities of $122.7 million and adjusted funds flow of $113.2 million. First quarter net income was $2.9 million, or $0.01 per share and adjusted net income was $21.1 million, or $0.09 per share. Exploration and development capital spending in the first quarter was $163.6 million. The Company also spent $2.5 million repurchasing 340,434 shares and paid $6.7 million in dividends during the first quarter. As previously announced, Enerplus has suspended its share repurchase program given the deterioration in market conditions in order to prioritize the Company's financial strength and liquidity. Enerplus ended the first quarter of 2020 with a strong balance sheet and significant liquidity. The Company had total debt of $656.7 million, cash of $142.1 million and was undrawn on its US$600 million bank credit facility. The Company's net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio was 0.8 times at quarter-end.

Raymond James (Canada) upgraded Seven Generations Energy to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Enerflex reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Operating income for the first quarter of 2020 improved over the prior year, largely driven by continued execution on a small number of large, high margin Engineered Systems projects. Engineered Systems bookings of $155 million were higher in the quarter versus the prior year period driven by activity in the USA and Rest of World segments. The movement in exchange rates resulted in an increase of $26 million on foreign currency denominated backlog during the first quarter of 2020, compared to a $21 million decrease in the comparable period. Inventory increased during the first quarter due to purchases of major equipment with long lead times, which were ordered in prior periods and delivered in the current period. The Company expects to realize this major equipment inventory into Engineered Systems projects and new contract compression units, however the timing and extent to which inventory can be utilized is dependent on demand. The Company invested $63 million in rental assets and four previously announced build-own-operate-maintain projects. During the quarter, 18,000 horsepower of contract compression assets was installed and began generating revenue. At March 31, 2020, the USA contract compression fleet totaled approximately 325,000 horsepower with an 87 percent utilization rate. The Company exited the quarter with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.2:1, largely due to a $68 million increase in net debt compared to December 31, 2019. The increase in net debt is attributable to: (i) foreign exchange fluctuations during the quarter between the U.S. and Canadian dollar; and (ii) expenditures on inventory and capex commitments, which are front-loaded for the year and will see a significant slowdown in the second half of 2020. The Company has access to $530 million of credit for future drawings, and with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.2:1 against the covenant requirement of 3:1, the Company has significant liquidity capacity. Subsequent to March 31, 2020, Enerflex declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on July 2, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 14, 2020.

Press Release - On February 18, 2020, Fluor announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation and has requested documents and information related to projects for which the Corporation recorded charges in the second quarter of 2019. On April 30, 2020, the Corporation received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking documents and information related to the second quarter 2019 charges; certain of the projects associated with those charges; and certain project accounting, financial reporting and governance matters. The Corporation is coordinating its response to the SEC and DOJ and cooperating in providing the requested documents and information. As previously disclosed, a special committee of the Board of Directors is independently conducting a review of the Corporation’s prior period reporting and related control environment, which is ongoing.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Forum Energy Technologies announced first quarter 2020 revenue of $183 million, a decrease of $17 million from the fourth quarter 2019. Net loss for the quarter was $37 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $12 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2019. Excluding $15 million, or $0.13 per share of special items, adjusted net loss was $0.20 per diluted share in the first quarter 2020, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.09 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2019. Forum generated $1.3 million of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, a decrease of approximately $9.4 million from the fourth quarter 2019. Special items in the first quarter 2020, on a pre-tax basis, included $37 million of intangible assets, fixed assets, operating lease assets and inventory impairments, $5 million of restructuring and other charges, and $2 million of written-off deferred loan costs. These charges were partially offset by an $8 million gain on extinguishment of debt and $5 million of foreign exchange gains.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - KBR has reinforced its growing presence in the UK Nuclear and Defence Infrastructure sectors after being selected to join a new multi-million dollar delivery framework. KBR, in a partnership with Assystem and Doosan Babcock, and operating under the name of KAD Nuclear, were one of three suppliers selected by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to join the new Nuclear Technical Support Provider (NTSP) framework.

REFINERS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - PBF Energy announced that its indirect subsidiary, PBF Holding Company LLC, priced $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of 9.25% senior secured notes due 2025 in a private offering. The offering is expected to close on May 13, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be co-issued by PBF Finance Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of PBF Holding. PBF Holding intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - BP Midstream Partners reported financial results for the first quarter 2020. Net income attributable to the Partnership in the first quarter was $41.7 million (or $0.39 per unit). Cash from operating activities was $48.9 million for the first quarter. Cash on hand was $105.5 million at March 31, 2020. Outstanding borrowings were $468.0 million under our unsecured term loan facility with an affiliate of BP, at March 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Partnership in the first quarter was $47.8 million. Cash available for distribution attributable to the Partnership generated in the first quarter was $44.1 million. Quarterly cash distribution: On April 15, 2020, the board of directors of the general partner of BPMP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3475 per unit for the first quarter of 2020. Distribution coverage ratio was 1.17 times for the first quarter.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - EnLink Midstream reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020, announced a further 14% reduction in 2020 capital expenditures, net to EnLink, and provided revisions to the company's 2020 outlook. Highlights: $260 million net loss reported for first quarter of 2020, which includes non-cash impairment charges of $353 million. Net loss for full-year 2020 projected to range from $123 million to $222 million. $260 million of adjusted EBITDA achieved for first quarter of 2020, which includes approximately $6 million of severance expense. Full-year 2020 adjusted EBITDA projected to range from $950 million to $1.025 billion. $182 million of net cash provided by operating activities reported for first quarter of 2020. $44 million of excess free cash flow generated for first quarter of 2020. Excess free cash flow projected to range from $260 million to $280 million for full-year 2020. 14% additional reduction in 2020 capital expenditures (midpoint) to bring 2020 capital expenditures down by approximately 40% relative to original 2020 guidance range. Updated 2020 total capital expenditures guidance range, net to EnLink, is $190 million to $250 million. ~67% reduction in common unit distribution payout, as previously announced, since the third quarter of 2019 distribution. $50 million of incremental expense savings, announced on March 24, 2020, being targeted across cost structure during 2020. Full-year 2020 cost savings compared to 2019 are projected to be $100 million.

Press Release - Noble Midstream Partners reported first-quarter 2020 financial and operational results. First-quarter 2020 revenue totaled $224 million, up 17% sequentially, driven by the fourth-quarter 2019 DevCo interest acquisition as well as higher than expected volume from gathering and crude oil sales. Total operating expenses were $249 million, up sequentially from the November 2019 acquisition as well as an $110 million goodwill impairment charge. The impairment was related to the acquisition of the Saddle Butte Rockies Midstream, LLC in 2018. Field operating expenses were lower and down 20% per barrel equivalent, led by project deferrals, lower contractor labor and supply chain cost savings. First-quarter 2020 capital expenditures of $43 million came in below the low end of guidance and were primarily comprised of well connections in the DJ and Delaware Basins. This outperformance on capital benefited from sustaining 2019 capital efficiencies, continued cost saving initiatives, and focus on optimizing projects scopes and schedule deferrals. Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to the Partnership totaled $8 million. Distributable cash flow attributable to the Partnership equaled $94 million, and with the recent distribution policy change, led to a Distribution Coverage Ratio of 5.5x. Equity investments during first-quarter 2020 totaled $148 million, below guidance, due to EPIC capital calls moving into second quarter. This primarily included capital contributions of $30 million related to EPIC Crude, $14 million for EPIC Y-Grade and EPIC Propane, $17 million for the Delaware Crossing joint ventures and $87 million net to the Partnership for the 20% Saddlehorn acquisition.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. First quarter earnings of $314 million are in line with the same period in the prior year. Earnings in the first quarter were positively impacted by higher gross profit in both Pipelines and Facilities from additional assets following the acquisition of Kinder Morgan Canada and the U.S. portion of the Cochin Pipeline, combined with consistent performance from Pembina's other assets. Marketing & New Ventures was negatively impacted by lower margins on crude oil and NGL sales during the quarter, offset by higher unrealized gains on commodity-related derivatives due to decreasing forward prices for crude oil and NGL compared to contract positions. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities of $576 million in the first quarter was consistent with the same period in the prior year. Year-over-year results were consistent largely due to the same factors impacting cash flow from operating activities, net of the increase in taxes paid, change in non-cash working capital, combined with the decrease in accrued share-based payment expense as a result of Pembina's lower share price reducing long-term incentives.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced that its Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for May 2020 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 25, 2020. For shareholders receiving their common share dividends in U.S. funds, the May 2020 cash dividend is expected to be approximately U.S. $0.1487 per share (before deduction of any applicable Canadian withholding tax) based on a currency exchange rate of 0.7080.

Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, including net income of $5.3 million, adjusted EBITDA of $66.1 million and DCF of $34.2 million. Operated natural gas volume throughput averaged 1,281 MMcf/d and liquids volume throughput averaged 98 Mbbl/d in the quarter. Natural gas volume throughput benefitted from the on-time commissioning of a five-well pad site behind our Utica Shale gathering system in mid-March 2020. This pad site is generating aggregate production rates in excess of 160 MMcf/d, which exceeded the expectations set forth in our original financial guidance by more than 15%. We expect this system will be a growth driver for us over the next several quarters as natural gas forward pricing has strengthened in the second half of 2020 and will incentivize upstream activity in this and other natural gas-focused basins in which we operate.

Press Release - SunCoke Energy reported results for the first quarter 2020 and provided updates on the Company COVID-19 response. Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter 2020 decreased $8.6 million and $5.2 million, respectively, compared to the prior year period, primarily reflecting lower volumes in the Logistics segment. These decreases were partly offset by higher results in our Domestic Coke segment, driven by the improved performance at our Indiana Harbor cokemaking facility. Net income attributable to SXC decreased $4.9 million from the prior year period, driven by the operating results discussed above. Net income attributable to SXC also reflects higher income tax expense, net driven by the revaluation of certain deferred tax assets due to lower apportioned state tax rates. This increase in expense was mostly offset by a $2.9 million gain recognized in connection with the repurchase of $12.0 million of our 7.5 percent senior notes due 2025 and lower depreciation expense as compared to the same prior year period.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - SunCoke Energy announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company's common stock to be paid June 4, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures rose Friday even after the ugliest monthly jobs report ever as investors bet the worst of the coronavirus and its impact on the economy has passed.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up by more than 200 points, or 1%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.9%. Nasdaq-100 futures were 0.8% higher as tech stocks looked to add to their gains after pushing the Nasdaq Composite into positive territory for the year on Thursday.

The Labor Department said a record 20.5 million jobs were lost last month, adding the unemployment rate jumped to 14.7% from just 4.4%. Both the spike in job losses and the unemployment-rate surge are post-World War II records.

