Crude Rises on Supply Disruptions, Stimulus Hopes

Energy stocks appear higher in the pre-market as oil prices add to yesterday’s 5% gains aided by Norway's oil worker strike, Trump's return to the White House and hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were little changed after the market had its strongest session in several weeks a day earlier. Sector news is very thin today as companies enter a quiet period ahead of 3Q earnings releases. The market will look toward the noon release of the EIA Short Term Energy Outlook.

Brent and WTI are up another 3% this morning as an oil workers’ strike in Norway will cut the country’s total output capacity by just over 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Rising hopes for a bipartisan U.S. economic relief package also supported prices. Energy companies were evacuating offshore oil platforms as Hurricane Delta strengthened to category 2 and could become a major hurricane when it reaches the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday.

Natural gas is up over 2% after yesterday's +7.3% gain which was aided by stronger LNG feedgas flows over the weekend.

(Late Monday) Reuters - NextEra Energy briefly surpassing oil giant Exxon Mobil as the most valuable U.S.-listed energy company last week underscores the multi-year shift from traditional toward renewable energy. NextEra, which owns two electric companies in Florida serving more than 5.5 million customers, briefly overtook Exxon in Friday's session and finished with a market value of $138 billion, just under Exxon's $139.5 billion market capitalization.

Reuters - Premier Oil will not go ahead with its plans to acquire North Sea oil and gas fields from BP for $210 million after Premier was taken over by rival Chrysaor.

Reuters - Eni SpA intends to place today two issues of euro-denominated perpetual subordinated hybrid bonds at fixed rate.

Reuters - Fuel oil, bitumen and gas exports from Total's 102,000 barrel per day (bpd) Granduits oil refinery have been halted due to a strike.

Press Release - Hess announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its 28% working interest in the Shenzi Field in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico to BHP Billiton, the field’s operator, for a total consideration of $505 million, subject to customary adjustments, with an effective date of July 1, 2020. The field produced an average of 11,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first eight months of 2020.

U.S. stock index futures were subdued as investors awaited signs Washington was close to agreeing on more fiscal stimulus. Most European stocks eased as a slide in technology and healthcare stocks along with mixed corporate updates tempered optimism. Japan’s Nikkei ended higher, as investors took cues from Wall Street's positive finish overnight. Gold held steady, while the dollar was little changed. Oil prices gained amid supply disruptions in Norway and a new hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. U.S. trade and JOLTS data are due later in the day.

