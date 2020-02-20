Crude Rises on Supply Concerns, Drop in Coronavirus Cases

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open in positive territory, gaining on the heels of higher oil prices, which have now risen for five of the last seven sessions. Earnings continue to stream in across the energy segment.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, supported by China's efforts to boost its economy, a drop in new coronavirus cases at the epicenter of the outbreak and supply concerns in Venezuela and Libya. API data on Wednesday showed a bigger-than-expected build up in crude oil inventories, which helped cap price gains. U.S. crude stocks rose by 4.16 million barrels in the week to February 14, compared with analyst expectations for a build of 2.5 million barrels, according to data from the industry group. "Although crude oil inventories rose by more than expected, the draws of 2.7 million bbls in gasoline stocks and 2.6 million bbls in distillate inventories keep the futures markets steady this morning," brokerage PVM said. Official EIA data is expected later on Thursday.

Natural gas futures are lower by a penny. EIA weekly storage data is due out this morning, with consensus currently expecting a draw of 146 Bcf versus the 5-year average of (136) Bcf. Working gas in storage ahead of that update stood at 2.494 Tcf, which was +9.4% above the 5-year average.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Petrobras missed fourth-quarter expectations, but posted a record profit for 2019, as the firm's strategy of focusing on deepwater production and exiting non-core activities shows signs off paying off. In a securities filing, Petrobras said full-year 2019 profit came to 40.1 billion reais ($9.19 billion), the highest figure ever. However, Petrobras underperformed analysts' expectations in the fourth quarter. The company posted a quarterly net income of 8.15 billion reais, significantly below some analysts' expectations, as the firm was dogged by impairments and an increase in administrative costs. Analysts at Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual had estimated the firm would report a net income of 9.09 billion reais. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 36.5 billion reais in the quarter, which was also at the low end of analysts' estimates. Petrobras added that its board approved the distribution of 2.5 billion reais in dividends to ordinary shareholders and 1.7 million reais in dividends to preferred shareholders.

Reuters - Repsol a net loss for 2019, sapped by lower oil and gas prices and one-off charges mainly related to its pledge to cut its greenhouse gas emissions. Oil majors around the world have posted steep falls in 2019 income because of price weakness, particularly in Asia. A 2019 net loss of 3.8 billion euros ($4.10 billion), compared with net income of 2.3 billion euros in the previous year, was primarily because of a 4.8 billion euro impairment Repsol booked mainly on production assets in North America because of its climate targets. Adjusted net profit came in at 405 million euros ($437.08 million), missing an analyst estimate of 418 million euros provided by the company.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - The Alberta provincial government said that it had approved Suncor Energy's Meadow Creek West oil sands project, although other approvals are still needed. The 40,000-barrel-per-day project planned near Fort McMurray, Alberta, requires environmental licenses and development permits, and Suncor has not yet made a final decision on whether to build it.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Cimarex Energy reported a net loss for fourth quarter 2019 of $384.1 million, or $3.87 per share, compared to net income of $316.2 million, or $3.32 per share, in the same period a year ago. For the full year, Cimarex reported a net loss of $124.6 million, or $1.33 per share, compared to 2018 net income of $791.9 million, or $8.32 per share. Both fourth quarter and full year results were negatively impacted by a non-cash charge related to the impairment of oil and gas properties. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $120.4 million, or $1.18 per share, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $192.1 million, or $2.01 per share in the same period a year ago. Full year 2019 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $448.8 million, or $4.46 per share, compared to $708.7 million, or $7.42 per share in 2018. Adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $416.0 million in fourth quarter 2019 compared to $428.2 million in the same period a year ago. Full year 2019 adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $1.46 billion compared to $1.53 billion in 20181. Oil volumes in the fourth quarter were sequentially higher, averaging 92.0 thousand barrels (MBbls) per day. For the full year, Cimarex reported average daily oil volumes of 86.2 MBbls, a 27 percent year-over-year increase. Cimarex produced 292.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) per day in the fourth quarter and averaged 278.5 MBOE per day for the year.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Cimarex Energy announced its projected 2020 total capital investment (including midstream capital) of $1.25 - 1.35 billion. In 2020, oil production is projected to average 91 - 97 thousand barrels of oil (MBbls) per day, up nine percent at the midpoint from 2019 levels. Total equivalent production is expected to average 270 - 286 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) per day, essentially flat from 2019. Following the strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2019, oil production in the first quarter of 2020 is expected to average 87.5 - 91.5 MBbls per day with total production expected to average 272 - 288 MBOE per day, both slightly down from fourth quarter levels.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Cimarex Energy announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.22 per share, a ten percent increase from the previous dividend. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 15, 2020.

Press Release - ArcLight Capital Partners and Rattler Midstream, a subsidiary ofDiamondback Energy, announced that Amarillo Midstream, an ArcLight Fund V portfolio company, and an affiliate of Rattler have entered into a 50/50 joint venture to own, operate and expand a natural gas gathering and processing system in the Midland Basin. The new entity, Amarillo Rattler, is owned 50% by Amarillo Midstream and 50% by an affiliate of Rattler. The joint venture currently owns and operates the Yellow Rose gas gathering and processing system with estimated total processing capacity of 40,000 Mcf/d and over 84 miles of gathering and regional transportation pipelines in Dawson, Martin, and Andrews Counties, Texas. This joint venture also intends to construct and operate a new 60,000 Mcf/d natural gas cryogenic processing plant in Martin County, Texas, as well as incremental gas gathering and regional transportation pipelines.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Parsley Energy announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company spud 38 and placed on production 37 gross operated horizontal wells. Parsley's working interest on wells placed on production was approximately 93%, with an average completed lateral length of approximately 11,000 feet. A significant majority of completion activity was in the Midland Basin, where the Company placed on production 33 gross operated horizontal wells, with the remainder placed on production in the Delaware Basin. The Company recorded net loss attributable to its stockholders of $36.4 million, or $0.13 per share, in 4Q19 and net income attributable to its stockholders of $175.2 million, or $0.63 per share, for the year. Excluding, on a tax-adjusted basis, various items, including certain items that the Company does not view as indicative of its ongoing financial performance, adjusted net income was $79.5 million, or $0.28 per share, for 4Q19 and $314.1 million, or $1.12 per share, for the year. Parsley reported capital expenditures of $276 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, comprised of $274 million for drilling, completion and equipment and $2 million for other expenditures. The Company's 4Q19 capital expenditures decreased 13% from 3Q19 levels, driven by lower well costs, conservative spending on facilities and infrastructure, and minimal non-operated activity.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Pioneer reported fourth quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $344 million, or $2.06 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the fourth quarter was $395 million, or $2.36 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter was $828 million. For the full year 2019, the Company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $756 million, or $4.50 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2019 was $3.1 billion.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.55 per share (equivalent to $2.20 per share on an annualized basis as compared to $1.76 per share previously). The quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share is payable April 14, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - QEP Resources announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock, payable on March 20, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 6, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - SM Energy announced operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, year-end reserves and the 2020 operating plan. Fourth quarter 2019 production was 12.8 MMBoe (138.8 MBoe/d) at 48% oil, which exceeded the midpoint of fourth quarter guidance by 5% and was driven by 13% sequential growth in Midland Basin production. Full year 2019 production was 48.3 MMBoe (132.3 MBoe/d) at 45% oil. Fourth quarter 2019 net loss was ($102.1) million; net cash provided by operating activities was $242.0 million; Adjusted EBITDAX was $286.2 million; and free cash flow was $68.8 million. Free cash flow for the second half of 2019 was $28.8 million. For the fourth quarter and full year 2019, costs incurred in oil and gas activities were $178.8 million and $1.04 billion, respectively, and total capital spend (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below) was $184.9 million and $1.025 billion, respectively, in-line with expectations. Continued drilling and completion efficiencies during the fourth quarter allowed for more completions by year-end within the expected capital budget.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - The Board of Directors of ARC Resources announced the appointment of Terry Anderson to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective February 20. Myron Stadnyk will continue to serve as President and Director of the Corporation until his retirement on April 30, 2020.

Press Release - Canacol Energy reported its conventional natural gas reserves for the fiscal year end December 31, 2019. The Corporation's conventional natural gas reserves are located in the Lower Magdalena Valley basin, Colombia. Conventional Natural Gas Proved + Probable Reserves increased by 12% since December 31, 2018, totaling 624 Bcf at December 31, 2019, with a before tax value discounted at 10% of US$ 2.1 billion, representing both CAD$ 15.47 per share of reserve value, and CAD$ 13.41 per share of 2P net asset value (net of US$285.6 million of net debt). Conventional Natural Gas Proved Developed Producing Reserves increased by 31% since December 31, 2018, totaling 252 Bcf at December 31, 2019. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Corporation recorded increases in certain reserve categories as a result of the drilling and completion of locations at Nelson-13 and Palmer-2 on the Esperanza natural gas block, and Acordeon-1, Ocarina-1 and Clarinete-4 on the VIM-5 natural gas block, and Arandala-1 on the VIM-21 natural gas block, all in the Lower Magdalena Valley basin, Colombia.

Press Release - Peyto Exploration & Development presented the results and in-depth analysis of its independent reserve report effective December 31, 2019. The evaluation encompassed 100% of Peyto’s reserves and was conducted by InSite Petroleum Consultants. The year 2019 marks the Company’s 21st year of successful reserves development. Long Life, Low Decline: Peyto’s base production decline is forecast in the Insite report at 23% for 2020, while it’s PDP Reserve Life Index (“RLI”) increased 8% year over year to 9.4 years. High Capital Efficiency: The Company invested 64% of funds from operations in 2019 to replace over 75% of produced reserves in the year. Capital Efficiency for the last 3 years has averaged $10,900/boe/d. Strengthening Balance Sheet: Peyto continued to strengthen its balance sheet in 2019 with $117 million in free cashflow resulting in $78 million in net debt3 repayment.

Press Release - Touchstone Exploration announced that further to the Company's announcement on February 19, 2020 regarding the proposed placing, the Company has placed 22,500,000 new common shares of no par value with institutional investors in the United Kingdom at a price of 40 pence per Placing Share (approximately C$0.68), raising gross proceeds of approximately US$11.6 million (£9.0 million). The Placing Price represents a 10.1 percent and 3.5 percent discount to 44.47 pence and 41.46 pence, being the five and ten day volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange as of February 18, 2020, respectively. Shore Capital acted as sole bookrunner in connection with the Placing and Auctus Advisors acted as placing agent.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Halliburton announced the pricing of an offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.92% senior notes due 2030. The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Halliburton intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with cash on hand, to finance concurrent cash tender offers to purchase certain series of Halliburton’s outstanding senior notes.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Hi-Crush reported fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. Revenues during the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $125.5 million compared to $173.0 million during the third quarter of 2019. Revenues associated with logistics services was 38% of the total, compared to 33% in the third quarter of 2019. Truckloads delivered totaled 63,076 and sand sales volumes were 2,106,622 during the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $(21.4) million, including $11.1 million of non-cash asset impairments associated with the write-down of certain terminal facilities, resulting in basic and diluted loss of $(0.21) per share, compared to net loss of $(268.5) million and basic and diluted loss of $(2.67) per share, including $346.4 million of non-cash asset impairments, for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $(12.7) million or basic and diluted adjusted loss of $(0.13) per share, excluding the non-cash asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $7.2 million, compared to $17.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Press Release - KBR announced fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 financial results. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, KBR reported a revenue of $1.5 billion compared to $1.3 billion of the same period last year. The company 4Q’19 reported operating income of $88 million compared to $90 million of the same period last year. For the year ended December 31, 2019, KBR reported consolidated revenue of $5.6 billion, or 15% annual growth with all operating segments contributing double digit growth; operating cash flow of $256 million, or 127% net income conversion with all operating segments contributing at or above targeted levels; and consolidated book-to-bill of 1.3x, excluding the impact of privately financed initiatives or projects and foreign exchange, with all operating segments achieving book-to-bill of greater than 1.0x.

Press Release - KBR announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share on the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 16, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - KBR announced it has been awarded a $276 million task order to provide state-of-the-art information technology services and equipment to the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Logistics and Maintenance Information Systems and Technology Division. Under this contract, KBR will assist NAVAIR in supporting global information grid and net-centric operations and delivering logistics IT capability to the Navy and other Department of Defense (DoD) organizations.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Oil States International reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $175.6 million, or $2.95 per share. The reported fourth quarter 2019 results included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $165.0 million ($165.0 million after-tax, or $2.78 per share) and severance and downsizing charges totaling $0.5 million ($0.4 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share). During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company generated revenues of $238.4 million and Consolidated EBITDA of $19.7 million. These results compare to a reported net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $14.3 million, or $0.24 per share, on revenues of $274.1 million and Consolidated EBITDA of $24.1 million. The reported fourth quarter 2018 results included legal fees incurred for patent defense of $2.4 million ($1.9 million after-tax, or $0.03 per share), transaction-related expenses of $0.7 million ($0.6 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share) and severance and downsizing charges of $0.8 million ($0.7 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share).

Reuters - Petrofac has won a $40 million contract from the Sharjah National Oil Corporation to develop a project in the United Arab Emirates, it said in a statement.

Press Release - Superior Energy Services announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SESI, L.L.C. has elected to further extend the expiration time for its previously announced offer to exchange up to $635 million of its $800 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 7.125% Senior Notes due 2021 for up to $635 million of newly issued 7.125% Senior Notes due 2021, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in SESI's offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated as of January 6, 2020.

DRILLERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Noble reported a net loss attributable to the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (fourth quarter) of $33 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, on total revenues of $454 million. Results for the fourth quarter included net favorable items totaling $50 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, as follows: Contract drilling services revenues totaling $167 million ($80 million net of associated costs, taxes and noncontrolling interests, or $0.32 per diluted share) resulting from the previously announced Noble Bully II contract buyout with Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell). Non-cash loss on impairment, net of taxes, totaling $17 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, resulting from the impairment of the semisubmersible Noble Paul Romano and certain capital spares. Net expense of $13 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, relating to various non-cash discrete tax items. Excluding the impact of the aforementioned items, Noble Corporation plc generated an adjusted net loss attributable to the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $83 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, on total revenues of $287 million.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Noble announced that its Board of Directors is implementing a leadership transition plan that capitalizes on the strength of Noble's management team. At the close of the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders, Julie J. Robertson will resign as President and Chief Executive Officer, and will take on the newly created role of an executive Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. Robert W. Eifler, who currently serves as Senior Vice President, Commercial, will become President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Eifler will stand for election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming annual general meeting.

REFINERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - CVR Energy announced fourth quarter 2019 net income of $44 million, or 44 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.6 billion, compared to net income of $73 million, or 73 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 EBITDA was $142 million, compared to fourth quarter 2018 EBITDA of $202 million. For full-year 2019, the Company reported net income of $380 million, or $3.78 per diluted share, on net sales of $6.4 billion, compared to net income for full-year 2018 of $259 million, or $2.80 per diluted share, on net sales of $7.1 billion. Full-year 2019 EBITDA was $880 million, compared to $821 million for 2018. Consolidated cash and cash equivalents was $652 million at Dec. 31, 2019. Consolidated total debt was $1.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, with no debt other than the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments’ debt. CVR Energy announced a fourth quarter 2019 cash dividend of 80 cents per share. The dividend, as declared by CVR Energy’s Board of Directors, will be paid on March 9, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of market on March 2, 2020. CVR Energy’s fourth quarter cash dividend brings the cumulative cash dividends declared for the 2019 full year to $3.10 per share. CVR Partners will not pay a cash distribution for the 2019 fourth quarter.

Press Release - HollyFrontier reported fourth quarter net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $60.6 million or $0.37 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $141.9 million or $0.81 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The fourth quarter results reflect special items that collectively decreased net income by a total of $17.4 million. These items include a lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment that decreased pre-tax earnings by $30.7 million, a biodiesel blender's tax credit of $18.0 million and Sonneborn integration and regulatory costs of $4.1 million. Excluding these items, net income for the fourth quarter was $78.0 million ($0.48 per diluted share) compared to $393.9 million ($2.25 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2018, which excludes certain items that collectively decreased net income by $252.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Reuters - Seven & i Holdings said it is considering acquisitions after reports that it was in talks to buy Marathon Petroleum's Speedway gas stations for $22 billion. The company, which runs the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, said in a statement it had not decided on any acquisitions. But it did not deny reports by Bloomberg and Nikkei that it was in exclusive talks to buy the Speedway business in the United States. Bloomberg said a deal could be announced as soon as next week.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Energy Transfer reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. ET reported net income attributable to partners for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $1.01 billion, an increase of $395 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, net income per limited partner unit (basic and diluted) was $0.38 per unit. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $2.81 billion, an increase of $138 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. Results were supported by continued strong performance among several of the Partnership’s core segments, with additional record operating performance in our NGL and refined products transportation and services segment. Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners, as adjusted, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.55 billion, an increase of $30 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in Adjusted EBITDA.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Energy Transfer announced the execution of a suite of gathering, processing, transportation and fractionation agreements with a large, investment- grade integrated energy company. These agreements increase and extend long-term commitments between the Company and Energy Transfer in the Eagle Ford and Delaware Basins through 2034 and 2040, respectively. The Company will benefit from Energy Transfer’s fully integrated gas gathering, processing and transportation systems as well as its extensive natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation assets. Energy Transfer’s system will provide flow assurance and reliability for the production from the approximately 255,000 net acres that the Company has dedicated to Energy Transfer. The execution of these agreements aligns with Energy Transfer’s focus on achieving long-term sustainable cash flow, via fixed-fee contracts, by increasing the utilization of existing assets and minimizing new capital expenditures.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Sunoco reported financial and operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, net income was $83 million versus a net loss of $72 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $168 million compared with $180 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, for the quarter was $120 million, compared to $114 million a year ago. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, net income was $313 million versus a net loss of $207 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2019 totaled $665 million, up 4% from $638 million a year ago. This year-over-year increase reflects a 4% increase in gallons to a record high 8.2 billion, an increase in lease gross profit and a 13% decline in operating expenses. Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, for 2019 was $453 million, compared to $455 million a year ago.

Press Release - Shell Midstream Partners reported net income attributable to the Partnership of $140 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which equated to $0.37 per common limited partner unit. Shell Midstream Partners also generated adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization attributable to the Partnership of $187 million. Total cash available for distribution was $164 million, approximately $11 million higher than the prior quarter. The Board of Directors of the general partner previously declared a cash distribution of $0.4600 per limited partner unit for the fourth quarter of 2019. This distribution represented an increase of 3.4% over the third quarter 2019 distribution and a 15% increase over the fourth quarter 2018 distribution.

Press Release - Targa Resources reported fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. Fourth quarter 2019 net income (loss) attributable to Targa Resources Corp. was ($112.8) million compared to ($106.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter of 2019 included a pre-tax non-cash loss of $229.0 million from the impairment of property, plant and equipment from a continuing decline in natural gas production across the Barnett Shale in North Texas and Gulf of Mexico due to the sustained low commodity price environment. The fourth quarter of 2018 included a pre-tax non-cash loss of $210.0 million from the impairment of goodwill. For the full year 2019, net income (loss) attributable to Targa Resources Corp. was ($209.2) million compared to $1.6 million for 2018. The Company reported record adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items of $465.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $332.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

MARKET COMMENTARY

The Japanese yen fell, extending its previous day's slide that saw the currency breach a key technical level against a broadly strengthening dollar. U.S. stock futures were lower, moving in tandem with their European and Asian peers, on fears of the global impact of the coronavirus amid rising infections outside China. Oil prices rose supported by China's efforts to boost its economy and supply concerns in Venezuela and Libya. Gold prices were higher. Data on weekly jobless claims is scheduled for release later in the days.

