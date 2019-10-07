Crude Rises on Supply Challenges, Hopes of U.S-China Trade Progress

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed to higher, tracking strength in the crude complex while U.S. stock index futures trade around half a percent lower as investors cautiously prepare for the start of U.S.-China trade talks later this week. Chinese officials signaled they were increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by U.S. President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported over the weekend. Energy sector news is relatively quiet.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are trading in positive territory this morning and are attempting to snap an eight-session losing streak. Prices were buoyed by hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and supported by challenges to supply facing major exporters. On the supply side, deadly anti-government unrest has weighed on Iraq, the second-largest producer among the OPEC countries. Iraq's oil exports of 3.43 million barrels per day from Basra terminals could be disrupted if instability lasts for weeks, Ayham Kamel, Eurasia Group's practice head for Middle East and North Africa, said in a note. "Any oil production disruption would occur at a time when Saudi Arabia has lost a significant part of its energy system redundancies (spare capacity)," he said.

Natural gas futures are off ~1%. Price strength late last week was aided by colder weather forecast in key consuming regions, but those are offset by mild weather this week which should slow demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Friday) Reuters - Chevron said it signed an agreement with a unit of Royal Dutch Shell to buy a 40% stake in three deepwater blocks in the Mexican Gulf that the Anglo-Dutch firm won in auctions under the nation's energy reform. The deal was approved earlier this week by Mexico's oil regulator, the National Hydrocarbon Commission.

Reuters - ExxonMobil will stop short of taking a final investment decision (FID) on its massive $30 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique when it attends an event there.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Total reported that The production from Phase 1 of the giant Johan Sverdrup field has started - more than two months ahead of schedule and with a cost reduced by more than 30%. The total investment is $10.5 billion and plateau production is 440,000 barrels per day.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Total began raising production at its 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery following a Sept. 26 power interruption. The refinery is raising production to maximum levels.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - ConocoPhillips announced an increase in its quarterly dividend of 38 percent, to 42 cents per share. This represents an annualized increase in the dividend of approximately $500 million. The dividend is payable Dec. 2, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 17, 2019. The company also announced that it expects to repurchase $3 billion of its shares in 2020.

Press Release - Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, provided an update on production and acquisitions for the third quarter of 2019. Highlights include: Q3 2019 production of 21,265 boe/d (64% oil), an increase of 9% quarter over quarter; Closed 25 acquisitions for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $193.6 million in Q3 2019, increasing Viper’s mineral interests by 1,272 net royalty acres to a total of 17,142 net royalty acres; On October 1, 2019, closed previously announced drop down transaction from subsidiaries of Diamondback for $740.2 million, including $190.2 million in cash, after giving effect to closing adjustments for net title benefits; further increased Viper’s mineral interests by 5,490 net royalty acres versus previously announced expectations of 5,090 net royalty acres; As previously announced, entered into definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire 1,358 net royalty acres from Santa Elena Minerals, LP in an all-equity transaction valued at $150 million; expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019; Pro forma asset base as of October 4, 2019 of 23,990 net royalty acres, after giving effect to the recent acquisitions and the pending acquisition of assets from Santa Elena, approximately 12,356, or 52%, of which are operated by Diamondback; up 72% and 136% year over year, respectively; Pro forma Q3 2019 production of 27,890 boe/d (65% oil), assuming all closed and committed acquisitions were owned for the entire quarter, and; As of September 30, 2019, there were approximately 387 gross horizontal wells currently in the process of active development on Viper’s pro forma asset base, in which Viper expects to own an average 2.1% net royalty interest (8.3 net 100% royalty interest wells).

Press Release - HighPoint Resources provided an operations update, including positive results from the Hereford Field and announced third quarter of 2019 production at the high end of its guidance range. Highlights include: Third quarter production sales volume expected to be 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent, which is a 20% sequential increase over the second quarter of 2019 and at the high end of guidance despite depressed processing yields; Third quarter oil volumes are expected to be 2.18 million barrels or 64% of total equivalent production sales volume, which is a 25% sequential increase over the second quarter of 2019; Strong operating results from Hereford with wells in DSU 11-63-16 exhibiting a 75% current daily production increase over previously completed wells; Early results in DSU 11-63-17 demonstrating 30% higher initial total fluid productivity compared to DSU 11-63-16; Continued strong well performance from Northeast Wattenberg high-fluid intensity completions with wells tracking above 1 MMBoe type-curve, and; Semi-annual borrowing base review recently completed with $500 million credit facility reaffirmed.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Occidental Petroleum has put plans to divest part of its ownership in pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners on hold until next year, after failing to attract an offer it deemed attractive.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes, a GE company announced that the Baker Hughes international rig count for September 2019 was 1,131, down 7 from the 1,138 counted in August 2019, and up 127 from the 1,004 counted in September 2018. The international offshore rig count for September 2019 was 242, down 2 from the 244 counted in August 2019, and up 38 from the 204 counted in September 2018. The average U.S. rig count for September 2019 was 878, down 48 from the 926 counted in August 2019, and down 175 from the 1,053 counted in September 2018. The average Canadian rig count for September 2019 was 132, down 10 from the 142 counted in August 2019, and down 69 from the 201 counted in September 2018. The worldwide rig count for September 2019 was 2,141, down 65 from the 2,206 counted in August 2019, and down 117 from the 2,258 counted in September 2018.

Press Release - Petrofac has been awarded a contract to support the concept appraisal and selection phase of Jersey Oil and Gas’ (JOG) Greater Buchan Area development in the North Sea. Under the terms of the agreement, Petrofac will provide facilities and well support to JOG, an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on the UK continental Shelf (UKCS).

REFINERS

(Late Friday) Reuters - Union workers at Phillips 66's 285,000-barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, NJ, voted against a three-year contract, raising the chances of a strike or lockout at the largest petrochemical complex on the U.S. East Coast. Some 266 of the 429 union workers who voted opposed ratifying the agreement, while 163 voted in its favor. The union intends to continue negotiations with Phillips 66 under a 24-hour rolling contract that has been in place since the previous deal expired on Sept. 30.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Wells Fargo Securities downgraded Targa Resource Corp to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform.’

(Late Friday) Reuters - Occidental Petroleum has put plans to divest part of its ownership in pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners on hold until next year, after failing to attract an offer it deemed attractive.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell as investors were cautious ahead of this week's Sino-U.S. trade talks following a report that Beijing would likely disagree to a broad deal with the United States. European shares edged higher in choppy trade, supported by gains in defensive shares, while Japan's Nikkei ended lower. The dollar edged up after four straight losses last week, hurting demand for gold. Oil prices were up on supply concerns.

