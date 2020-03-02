Crude Rises on Stimulus, Hopes of OPEC+ Cut

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, decoupling from continued weakness expected in the broader equity markets as rising expectations of a deeper cut by OPEC and stimulus from central banks offset macro selling driven by coronavirus fears. The earnings seasons has concluded, which will revert trading dictations back towards macro drivers.

Brent crude was at $50.40, up ~1.5%, having earlier hit its lowest since July 2017 at $48.40. WTI crude hit a 14-month low of $43.32 but was last trading at $45.60, up ~1.7%. "The comments of Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Russia will keep cooperating with OPEC and its allies, is also helping ahead of the important oil producer meetings at the end of this week," UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Natural gas futures were higher by 2%, trading in tandem with higher oil prices.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - BP and Albert Heijn announced plans to expand their retail cooperation to more than 100 sites across the Netherlands.

Press Release - Eni announced that it has successfully completed the construction of the gas pipeline connecting Bir Rebaa Nord (BRN) and Menzel Ledjmet Est (MLE) fields in the Berkine Basin, in the south-eastern part of Algeria. The pipeline is 185 km long and 16 inches in diameter with a transport capacity of 7 million standard cubic meters of gas per day.

U.S. E&PS

MKM Partners upgraded EQT to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

Talos Energy announced the closing of the acquisition of affiliates of ILX Holdings, among other entities, on February 28, 2020. The Transaction was previously announced on December 10, 2019. Concurrently with the closing of the Transaction, Talos also closed on the increase of its borrowing base to $1,150.0 million.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Pioneer Energy Service announced that the Company and certain of its subsidiaries have reached an agreement with its key stakeholders regarding the terms of a comprehensive financial restructuring, including the elimination of its existing notes through a debt-for-equity conversion. To implement the financial restructuring, Pioneer also announced that it had filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to effectuate its pre-packaged Plan of Reorganization. This Chapter 11 process does not include the Company's international entities, the majority of which are located in Colombia.

Press Release - Seabulk Towing Holdings, a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings, announced that it is participating in a U.S.-based carbon offset project to neutralize carbon emissions from the physical operation of its harbor tugs in 2020. Seabulk, through its affiliates, currently provides approximately 22,000 harbor assists each year in ports throughout Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas.

(Late Friday) Press Release - SEACOR Holdings announced its results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net income attributable to stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $26.8 million ($1.38 per diluted share) compared with $58.1 million ($3.04 per diluted share) for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net loss attributable to stockholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $1.9 million ($0.10 per diluted share) compared with $4.7 million ($0.26 per diluted share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Enbridge announced that Texas Eastern Transmission, LP (Texas Eastern) has received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) of its uncontested rate case settlement with customers. Enbridge, its customers and FERC staff collaborated to effectively resolve this matter in a mutually satisfactory manner.

Robert W. Baird upgraded ONEOK to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Neutral’.

Mizuho Securities upgraded Shell Midstream Partners to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underperform’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s main stock indexes were trading in the red as coronavirus fears continued to dampen investor sentiment despite global stimulus hopes. European shares fell, while Asian shares were mixed. The dollar retreated against a basket of rival currencies, weighed down by the prospect of a full-blown rate-cutting cycle. Gold prices rose.

