Crude Rises on Saudi Aramco's Optimistic Demand Outlook, Iraq Supply Cut

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed to higher, backed by gains in the crude complex and U.S. stock index futures which are just above the flat line following President Trump’s several executive orders aimed at extending coronavirus relief after Congressional leaders failed to make progress on a new stimulus package last week.

Oil prices gained in early trading, supported by Saudi optimism on Asian demand and an Iraqi pledge to deepen supply cuts, although uncertainty over a deal to shore up the U.S. economic recovery capped gains. “Comments from the weekend from Aramco are the driver at the moment,” said Michael McCarthy, market strategist at CMC Markets and Stockbroking. Saudi Arabian Aramco’s Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday he sees oil demand rebounding in Asia as economies gradually open up after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns. Meanwhile, Iraq said it would cut its oil output by a further 400,000 barrels per day in August and September to compensate for its overproduction in the past three months.

Natural gas futures are lower this morning, following last week’s ~24% spike and as forecasts over the weekend turned cooler which should hurt cooling demand while LNG feedgas flows strengthened to their best levels since the end of June.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - A fire that broke out at Repsol’s Puertollano petrochemical plant on Monday morning after lightning struck a fuel storage tank has caused no injuries and will have no impact on production.

Reuters - Saudi Aramco still plans to pay $75 billion in dividends this year.

Press Release - Saudi Aramco declared cash dividends to shareholders of SAR 70.32 billion ($18.75 billion) for the second quarter of 2020.

Press Release - Saudi Arabian state oil group Aramco on Sunday reported a 73.4% fall in second-quarter net profit, a steeper drop than analysts had expected, hit by lower crude oil prices and declining refining and chemicals margins, as the coronavirus hit demand. Net profit fell to 24.6 billion riyals ($6.57 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 92.6 billion riyals a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net profit of 31.3 billion riyals in the second quarter, according to the mean estimate from three analysts, provided by Refinitiv.

U.S. E&PS

Susquehanna upgraded Cimarex Energy to ‘Positive’ from ‘Neutral’.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Canadian Natural Resources announced it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (“Painted Pony”) relating to the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Painted Pony, for a cash consideration of $0.69 per share. The Company will also assume Painted Pony’s total debt of approximately $350 million. This transaction value represents approximately 1% of Canadian Natural’s enterprise value and does not materially impact the Company’s balance sheet strength or liquidity position. Painted Pony’s land and production are located within Canadian Natural’s core area providing opportunity to leverage synergies with a significant amount of pre-built infrastructure and transportation available.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Wilks Brothers acknowledged the August 7, 2020 announcement byCalfrac Well Services that Calfrac has obtained an "Interim Order" for its proposed management-led recapitalization transaction.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Calfrac Well Services announced that it has obtained an interim order in connection with the Company’s previously announced recapitalization transaction to be implemented pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act ("CBCA"), as more particularly described in the Company's July 14, 2020 press release (the "July 14 Press Release") and the Company's July 22, 2020 press release (the "July 22 Press Release"). Key terms of the Recapitalization Transaction, including the $60 million private offering ("Offering") of 10% senior secured convertible payment-in-kind notes of Calfrac ("New 1.5 Lien Notes"), are described in the July 14 Press Release. The Recapitalization Transaction now has the support of holders (the "Supporting Noteholders") of approximately 78% of the outstanding 8.5% senior unsecured notes due 2026 of Calfrac Holdings LP (the "Senior Unsecured Notes") as compared to the 50% support disclosed in the July 14 Press Release and 66% support disclosed in the July 22 Press Release. The Supporting Noteholders have entered into support agreements with the Company and have agreed to vote in favour of and support the Recapitalization Transaction and Plan of Arrangement, subject to certain conditions.

Press Release - Halliburton and Honeywell announced a collaboration to maximize asset potential, reduce execution risk and lower the total cost of ownership for oil and gas operators. The collaboration will leverage Halliburton Landmark’s DecisionSpace 365 E&P cloud applications and Honeywell Forge, a powerful industrial analytics software solution, to deliver unparalleled insights about oil and gas assets.

BMO downgraded Pason Systems to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

(Late Friday) Press Release - U.S. Silica Holdings announced that Brad Casper has resigned from his position as the Company's President to pursue other opportunities effective August 31, 2020.

Press Release - Weatherford International announced H. Keith Jennings will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

UBS initiated coverage in Antero Midstream with a ‘Neutral’ rating.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Major U.S. stock index futures edged higher as investors looked to executive orders from President Donald Trump over the weekend to support the economy. European equities were in the green after shares of energy majors rose as crude prices gained, buoyed by hopes of rising demand. Asian shares ended mostly higher, supported by an improvement in Chinese factory data. The dollar index was up as U.S.-China tensions escalated, while spot gold prices dipped. Occidental Petroleum and Simon Property report their earnings after the closing bell.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.