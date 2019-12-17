Crude Rises on Revised Price Forecasts, Improving Trade Outlook

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are mixed mirroring broader index futures which are trying to build on a four-day winning streak that concluded with the major averages hitting record highs. Meanwhile, WTI prices held above $60 supported by hopes that the U.S.-China trade deal will bolster oil demand in 2020 and the prospect of lower U.S. crude supplies. In corporate news, Noble Energy and Noble Midstream announced that they will switch their stock listings from the NYSE to Nasdaq and Goldman Sachs downgraded several E&Ps but raised the stock price targets of several others.

WTI and Brent futures continued to trade higher as several banks revised up their 2020 price forecasts in the wake of the improving trade outlook and a new OPEC-led agreement to curb output. Meanwhile, the EIA Drilling Productivity Report from yesterday afternoon found continuous Permian-led production increases in the US oil market, while the Anadarko basin posted declines. “The risk-on tone is still noticeable,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. “The next event to look out for is the weekly U.S. oil inventory statistics.”

Natural gas prices turned lower after yesterday’s strength as the 8-14 day forecast turned warmer.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Oil firm Vaar Energi, majority owned by Eni, aims to recover 136 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) at the Balder area off Norway. The 19.6 billion crowns ($2.14 billion) project is a part of Vaar's efforts to boost its net output in Norway to over 350,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) in 2023 from around 300,000 boepd.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell is raising production on the crude distillation and gasoline-producing units at its 225,300-barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery after repair of a leak. The 240,000-bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) and 112,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) were increasing production after a leak was repaired on the crude unit last week and it restarted on Friday, 12/13.

U.S. E&PS

Goldman Sachs lowered Cabot Oil and Gas as well as Laredo Petroleum to sell from neutral.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Montage Resources announced that Michael Jennings, Chairman of the Board, has resigned from the board of directors of the Company effective as of December 13, 2019 in order to focus his efforts on his recent appointment as CEO and President of HollyFrontier, to which he was appointed effective as of January 1, 2020, as announced by HollyFrontier on November 15, 2019. In connection with Mr. Jennings' resignation from the Board, the size of the Board was reduced from ten members to nine members and Randall M. Albert, currently a member of the Board, was appointed as Chairman of the Board and will serve on the Company’s Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Noble Energy announced that it will voluntarily transfer its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market from the New York Stock Exchange, effective December 27, 2019 after market close. Noble Energy common stock is expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on December 30, 2019. The Company will retain its current ticker symbol “NBL”.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced that it expects to commence payment of a quarterly cash dividend in April 2020. Subject to interim changes in capitalization, if any, and final approvals, Northern anticipates the first dividend will be $0.015 per share of common stock. This will represent the first cash dividend to stockholders since Northern’s business was founded in 2006.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Canacol Energy provided its capital and gas sales guidance for 2020. The company announced that its 2020 capital budget is US$ 114 million which will be fully funded from existing cash and 2020 cash flow. Forecast realized contractual gas sales for 2020, which include downtime, are anticipated to average approximately 205 million standard cubic feet per day, representing a 37% increase over 2019 anticipated average gas sales of approximately 150 MMscfpd. The average wellhead sales price, net of transportation costs where applicable, is expected to be approximately US$ 4.80/Mcf.

(Late Monday) Press Release - TORC Oil & Gas confirmed that a dividend of $0.025 per common share will be paid on January 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record on December 31, 2019. The ex-dividend date is December 30, 2019, with payment to be made in cash or common shares at the election of the shareholder.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Whitecap Resources announced that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0285 per common share in respect of December operations will be paid on January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2019. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - KBR has been awarded a contract to utilize its proprietary PLINKE MAGNAC technology to produce high concentration nitric acid at Grupa Azoty's Tarnow site in Poland.

Press Release - McDermott International announced that it has been awarded a sizeable technology contract by Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) for the modernization of its existing Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) unit to be implemented at their refinery in Pancevo, Serbia.

Reuters - Petrofac sees lower full-year revenue as bidding process delays hit order intake. The company said revenue for the year ending Dec. 31 would be $5.5 billion, down from $5.8 billion a year earlier. Backlog stood at $7.4 billion as at Nov. 30, compared to $9.6 billion a year ago.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Hess Midstream Partners LP today announced that the Company has completed its previously announced acquisition of Hess Infrastructure Partners LP (“HIP”), IDR simplification and conversion from a master limited partnership into an “Up-C” structure by merging with Hess Midstream LP (“Hess Midstream”), an entity taxed as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Press Release - Noble Midstream Partners LP announced that it will voluntarily transfer its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market from the New York Stock Exchange, effective December 27, 2019 after market close. Noble Midstream units are expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on December 30, 2019. The Partnership will retain its current ticker symbol "NBLX". "Our stock exchange move will allow us to leverage Nasdaq's cutting-edge technology and information in serving our unit holders, while furthering our focus on cost efficiencies throughout the organization. We are excited to be joining many of the world's largest and most innovative companies on Nasdaq," commented Brent Smolik, the Partnership's CEO.

Reuters - U.S. energy pipeline operator Tallgrass Energy said on Tuesday it accepted a sweetened offer from a Blackstone-led group to acquire the shares they do not already own.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures pointed to a lower opening after U.S. stocks finished record-high on Monday. European shares pulled back as a sales warning from Unilever prompted investors to sell big consumer names, while Brexit concerns dragged down UK stocks. Asian equities ended in the green. A drop in the Australian dollar and the pound boosted the greenback. Gold rose and oil prices edged up. Factory output and housing starts data are on the U.S. economic calendar.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.