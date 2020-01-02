Crude Rises on Reports of China's New Stimulus Measures, Improving Trade Outlook

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is set to kick off the first trading day of the New Year higher, supported by strength in the major equity indices which rose on reports of fresh stimulus measures in China that will help prop up their slowing economy, easing trade tensions and an improving global outlook. The gains also come despite a flat start for the crude complex and little sector news.

WTI crude oil futures are seesawing between gains and losses at the start of 2020, in line with Brent, backed by another bullish API report, improving trade relations between the United States and China, rising Middle East tensions and China’s new stimulus measures but a lack of momentum kept gains in check. The API data showed U.S. crude inventories sank last week by 7.8 million barrels, significantly higher than analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 3.2 million barrels. Traders will look to the EIA data for confirmation. The markets also took into account that January marks the scheduled start of deeper output cuts by the OPEC+ which agreed to cut output by a further 500,000 bpd from Jan. 1, on top of their previous cut of 1.2 million bpd. The cuts also come as Russia reported record high 2019 oil and gas condensate production of 11.25 million bpd, beating the previous record of 11.16 million bpd set a year earlier.

Natural gas futures turned lower, weighed down by bearish weather forecasts and ahead of the storage report.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras said that board member Clarissa Lins had tendered her resignation. In a securities filing, Petrobras said Lins cited "professional reasons that prevent (her) at this time from continuing to perform such duties."

Reuters - Africa-focused oil producer Tullow said its Spanish partner, Repsol, had struck crude oil in a new well offshore Guyana, in promising news for a project which has become increasingly important to the London-listed firm.

U.S. E&PS

Reuters - Noble Energy has begun pumping the first supplies of Israeli gas to Jordan, Jordan's National Electricity Company said on Wednesday, amid opposition in the Middle Eastern kingdom.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - ARROW Exploration Corp. announced that it has successfully negotiated an amendment and extension to its US$5 million promissory note with Canacol Energy. Under terms of the Amended Note, Arrow has agreed to appoint Mr. Anthony Zaidi, VP of Business Development and General Counsel at Canacol, to the Board of Directors of Arrow to fill an existing vacancy, subject to regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Stifel Nicolaus and Co downgraded Core Laboratories to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Stifel Nicolaus and Co upgraded SEACOR Holdings to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Enbridge announced the closing of the agreement through which Enbridge has sold a number of federally-regulated natural gas gathering and processing assets in British Columbia to Brookfield Infrastructure and its institutional partners. These federally-regulated assets represent the second phase of the $4.3 B transaction, previously announced on July 4, 2018.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes were higher and stock markets in Asia and Europe were broadly up, as fresh monetary stimulus from Beijing and growing Sino-U.S. trade optimism boosted investor sentiment. After ending December lower against a basket of currencies, the dollar was up on the first trading day of 2020. Rising tensions in the Middle East supported oil prices. Gold prices edged up, with market focusing on minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December policy meeting due on Friday. Jobless claims data is schedule on economic calendar.

