Crude Rises on Possible Energy Supply Disruptions After Further U.S. Sanctions

The energy sector is set for a mixed start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities while pressured by weakness in the major equity futures which dropped as investors assessed the fallout from a new set of sanctions imposed by the Western countries on Russia over its invasions of Ukraine. The worsening geopolitical crisis has added to investor concerns, including soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve's plans to tackle it, with all the major indexes tracking their second straight month of losses.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are up in early trading amid growing tensions in Eastern Europe as Western allies imposed more sanctions on Russia and blocked some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system, which could cause severe disruption to its oil exports. Traders said the Russian oil buyers had struggled to find vessels in the Baltic Sea for cargoes loading after March 10, while they also reported that freight costs for Russian oil delivery had spiked five-fold in the Black Sea within a week. Western powers could intervene in energy markets as they are considering releasing 70mln bbls from energy stockpiles through the IEA.

Natural gas futures rose this morning, supported by forecasts for cooler weather forecasts and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron and Renewable Energy Group announced a definitive agreement under which Chevron will acquire the outstanding shares of REG in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.15 billion, or $61.50 per share.

Union workers approved a return-to-work agreement that clears the way for Exxon Mobil to end a 10-month lockout at a southeast Texas refinery, a union official said. The agreement sets the terms for about 600 members of United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 13-243 who Exxon locked out of the Beaumont, Texas, refinery on May 1, 2021, to return to their jobs as early as March 7, said USW International representative Bryan Gross, following the vote.

Exxon Mobil shut a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker for planned work at its 502,500 barrel-per-day Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said. The firm also plans to shut in April a 45,000-bpd diesel hydrotreater for planned work, the sources said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The bp board announced that bp will exit its shareholding in Rosneft. bp has held a 19.75% shareholding in Rosneft since 2013. Additionally, bp chief executive officer Bernard Looney is resigning from the board of Rosneft with immediate effect. The other Rosneft director nominated by bp, former bp group chief executive Bob Dudley, is similarly resigning from the board.

Eni and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Republic of Mozambique (MADER) signed an agreement for the cooperation and development of agricultural projects in Mozambique, aimed at producing oil seeds and vegetable oils to be used as agro-feedstock for the production of biofuels.

Equinor’s Board of Directors has decided to stop new investments into Russia, and to start the process of exiting Equinor’s Russian Joint Ventures.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Bight, the bidding entity representing Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (Atlantic Shores), a 50-50 joint venture between Shell New Energies US LLC (Shell) and EDF-RE Offshore Development, LLC (EDF), is the provisional winner of block OCS-0541 in the New York Bight offshore wind auction. This area, subject to a future investment decision, could support approximately 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of commercial wind generation, enough to power nearly 700,000 New York and New Jersey homes.

Saudi Aramco has discovered several new natural gas fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

TotalEnergies has successfully been named a winner of maritime lease area OCS-A 0538 by the BOEM (Bureau of Ocean Energy Management) in the New York Bight auction held end of last week.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

EQT said it will continue preparations to list Swiss skincare firm Galderma without giving a clear timeline amid worsening market conditions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kosmos Energy announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the quarter, the Company generated a net income of $99 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income of $61 million, or $0.13 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Ovintiv Inc, was upgraded to outperform from sector perform at RBC Capital Markets, target to $50 from $47.

PDC Energy announced it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Great Western Petroleum, LLC and certain sellers under which PDC will acquire Great Western in a transaction valued at approximately $1.3 billion, including net debt of approximately $500 million. Great Western is a Denver-based DJ Basin operator owned by affiliates of EIG, TPG Energy Solutions, L.P. and The Broe Group. Under the terms of the agreement, the Acquisition will be financed through the issuance of approximately 4.0 million shares of common stock to existing Great Western shareholders and approximately $543 million of cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022 and is expected to be financed with cash on hand and borrowings under the Company’s credit facility. PDC does not expect its pro forma leverage ratio to exceed 1.0x upon closing.

Talos Energy announced that the Company and Howard Energy Partners have entered into an option agreement with the Port of Corpus Christi Authority to pursue commercial carbon capture and sequestration opportunities on-site at the Port of Corpus Christi. The project will be known as the Coastal Bend Carbon Management Partnership. During the initial nine-month evaluation period, the parties will identify and mature CCS project solutions on Port-owned lands. With a diverse industrial footprint at the Port, transportation infrastructure and expertise from HEP, and subsurface and sequestration capabilities from Talos, the parties are positioned to offer a local, fully integrated CCS project to customers in the region.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Cactus announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights: Revenue of $129.9 million and income from operations of $25.7 million; Net income of $20.4 million and diluted earnings per Class A share of $0.25; Adjusted net income of $18.7 million, and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted of $0.25; Net income margin of 15.7% and adjusted net income margin of 14.4%; Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin of $36.6 million and 28.2%, respectively; Cash flow from operations of $11.7 million; Cash balance of $301.7 million with no bank debt outstanding as of December 31, 2021; and In January 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share.

Civeo Corp EPS $0.58 vs 2 FS estimates of ($0.01). revenue $159.8M vs FS $142.5M, adj EBITDA $34.5M vs FS $23.0M. 2022 revenue $600M to $615M vs FS $614.9M. 2022 adj EBITDA $90M to $95M vs FS $103.3M. 2022 capex $20M to $25M.

KBR announced it has been awarded a contract to provide professional services to Shell Global Solutions International B.V. for hydrogen liquefaction development.

Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded TechnipFMC to Buy from Hold.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

The United Steelworkers (USW) said that the union has reached tentative agreement on a new, four-year contract with Marathon that outlines a pattern for improving wages, benefits and working conditions throughout the industry during the course of its term. The agreement will impact over 30,000 oil refinery, petrochemical plant, pipeline and terminal employees in more than 200 USW represented bargaining units.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Crestwood Equity Partners LP was resumed with an overweight at JP Morgan, up from its prior rating of neutral.

Global Partners LP Q4 adj EBITDA $66M vs 2 FS estimates of $54.4M, DCF after distributions to preferred unitholders $27M.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc was reinstated with an outperform at Credit Suisse, target.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures and European shares fell, while oil prices jumped, as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia for its attack on Ukraine that included blocking banks from the SWIFT global payments system. Meanwhile, Chinese A-shares closed higher, boosted by gains in raw materials and energy firms; and Japanese shares reversed course to end higher. In currencies, the Russia's rouble plunged, the euro slid versus the dollar, and the safe-haven Swiss franc and Japanese Yen were in demand. Palladium prices climbed, while gold firmed on strong safe-haven demand.

