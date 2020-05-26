Crude Rises on Optimism Over Supply Cuts, Demand Recovery

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are higher in the pre-market as broader index futures surged at the beginning of the holiday-shortened week, as optimism grew about the reopening of the economy and a potential coronavirus vaccine and as oil prices extend last week’s gains.

WTI and Brent futures are higher by 3% and 2% respectively, continuing recent momentum, after Russia said yesterday that they expect the global oil market to be balanced by June or July with producers around the world having cut production by 14 million to 15 million barrels per day so far and possibly extending curtailments past June. At the same time, Wood Mackenzie said China gasoline demand is recovering quickly and is likely to reach last year's levels by June.

Natural gas futures are advancing in the morning session by more than 3% as output slows despite a continued decline in demand and exports from milder weather and coronavirus lockdowns.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Monday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras could sell its stake in petrochemical firm Braskem by the end of 2020, the head of the state-run oil company said during a webinar hosted by a Brazilian brokerage. "We think it's feasible by the end of this year, and if not, by the beginning of next year, to sell that stake," said Roberto Castello Branco, chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro.

Press Release - Gaussin and Total are jointly developing the world's first full electric ART. Planned for the Airbus industrial site in Toulouse, this prototype will be capable of towing two fuel tankers, with a fuel capacity of 30 tons each. Delivery is expected at the end of 2020. This partnership between Gaussin and Total will be drawing on the 40 years of know-how of Saft (a subsidiary of Total) in designing and producing batteries for electric & hybrid commercial and industrial vehicles. Saft will provide the lithium-ion batteries for this future fleet. The batteries will be entirely developed and manufactured at Saft’s facilities in Nersac and Bordeaux in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of France. This first firm order will enable Gaussin to expand its offering on the electric vehicles market and Total to provide a solution adapted to the refueling business. It also paves the way for the development of a fleet of innovative vehicles, specifically dedicated to aviation. With this development, Total illustrates its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint on the airport platforms it supplies and operates, alongside its customers and partners. Together with society, Total shares the ambition of becoming carbon neutral by 2050 for all of its activities, from its production to the use of the energy products sold to its customers.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Callon Petroleum announced that it terminated its previously announced private exchange offer to holders of its outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2023, 8.25% Senior Notes due 2025, 6.125% Senior Notes due 2024 and 6.375% Senior Notes due 2026 to exchange their Old Notes for up to $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of newly issued 8.00% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025. All Old Notes previously tendered in the Exchange Offer and not validly withdrawn will be promptly returned to their respective holders. No Old Notes will be accepted for exchange and no New Notes will be issued.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Centennial Resource Development announced the final settlement of the previously announced exchange offers of its operating subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, whereby CRP offered to all eligible holders to exchange any and all of their outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and 6.875% Senior Notes due 2027 for up to $250 million aggregate principal amount of New 8.00% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and up to $200 million aggregate principal amount of newly issued 8.00% Third Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2027.

Press Release - Diamondback Energy announced that the previously announced cash tender offer by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Energen Corporation, to purchase any and all of Energen’s 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 22, 2020. As of the Expiration Time, $208,687,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes (52.17%) were validly tendered, which excludes $385,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. Energen expects to accept for payment all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer and expects to make payment for the Notes on May 26, 2020. Pursuant to the terms of the tender offer, Notes not tendered in the tender offer will remain outstanding.

Press Release - EQT announced that it has closed a transaction to sell certain non-strategic assets and implemented a strategic volume curtailment program. EQT has closed a transaction to sell certain non-strategic assets located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia to Diversified Gas and Oil PLC, for an aggregate purchase price of $125 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments. The transaction includes potential contingent consideration of up to an additional $20 million, payable based on certain future commodity price targets. Additionally, the transaction relieves EQT of approximately $47 million in asset retirement obligations and other liabilities associated with the assets. Proceeds from the sale have been used to pay down EQT's term loan due 2021.

Press Release - Westport Fuel Systems announced that they have been awarded a competitive tender bid by the Egyptian International Gas Technology Company to supply 6,300 compressed natural gas sequential injection fuel systems into the growing Egyptian market in 2020.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Monday) Press Release - Vermilion Energy announced that Anthony Marino has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Board also announced that Lorenzo Donadeo has been appointed Executive Chairman. The Board also announced that Curtis Hicks is rejoining the Company and has been appointed President. In lieu of filling the role of Chief Executive Officer, Vermilion has created an Executive Committee consisting of a minimum of five senior executives from within the Company. It will include the Executive Chairman, President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice-President People and Culture and Vice-President of Business Development.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Halliburton was downgraded to sell from neutral at UBS.

Press Release - KBR announced it was awarded a five-year extension of its Honeywell Master Services Agreement (MSA) for professional services in metrology, global property management and quality assurance. The amendment extends the original contract, which was awarded in 2016, by four base years and one option year. It is a hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee, time and materials, and firm-fixed-price contract. KBR will provide four main professional services: program management; metrology calibration and repair; quality-assurance first article inspections and field quality engineering; and property accountability and compliance. These services will benefit Honeywell's Aerospace and Defense production sites daily operations.

(Monday) Press Release - SECURE Energy Services announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted for filing the Corporation's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid. The NCIB effectively renews the existing NCIB, which is scheduled to end on May 27, 2020. Pursuant to the renewed NCIB, SECURE may repurchase from time to time up to a maximum of 10,796,069 common shares of the Corporation, representing 10% of the Corporation's public float of 107,960,696 common shares at May 15, 2020. Purchases under the NCIB may be made through open market transactions on the TSX and any alternative Canadian trading platforms on which the common shares are traded, based on the prevailing market price, at such times and in such quantities as the Corporation may determine, subject to applicable regulatory restrictions. Under TSX rules, not more than 185,743 common shares (being 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of 742,975 common shares for the six months ended April 2020) can be purchased on the TSX on any single trading day under the NCIB, except that one block purchase in excess of the daily maximum is permitted per calendar week. Any common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled. The renewed NCIB period will commence on May 28, 2020, and end on May 27, 2021, or such earlier date as the NCIB is completed or is terminated at the Corporation's election.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Monday) Press Release - TC Energy announced that it has completed the sale of a 65 per cent equity interest in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project (Coastal GasLink or the Project). In addition, the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Limited Partnership has executed a credit agreement with a syndicate of banks extending non-recourse project-level financing to fund the majority of the construction costs for the Project which, with the closing of the equity sale, are available to be drawn. Together, these transactions have resulted in the Company realizing immediate proceeds of approximately $2.1 billion.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Global stocks forged ahead, with the S&P 500 futures clearing the 3,000 level for the first time since early March, as investors welcomed the promise of more stimulus in China and the gradual re-opening of the global economy. Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar was lower. In commodity markets, gold prices eased, while oil prices were supported by falling supplies as OPEC cut production and the number of U.S. and Canadian rigs dropped to record lows for the third week running. A flurry of housing market indicators is due for release later in the day.

