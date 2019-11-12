Crude Rises on Optimism for U.S.-China Trade Deal

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are slightly higher on momentum from broader index futures as well as support from higher oil prices, both lifted on hopes that Donald Trump may signal progress on trade talks with China. Sector and macro news are relatively light today.

Oil prices are trading moderately higher on positive expectations on a U.S.-China trade deal. Adding further support, U.S. data showed that crude inventories at Cushing, the delivery point for WTI, fell by about 1.2 million barrels in the week to Nov. 8, traders said, citing market intelligence firm Genscape. “The oil market is in a holding pattern,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. “The next $5-$10 move will be decided by economic and trade considerations.”

Natural gas prices are partially recouping yesterday’s hefty loss following warmer temperatures starting next week.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - ExxonMobil reported all clear after process upset at Baytown, Texas facility.

Press Release - Fluor announced that construction planning is now set to proceed for the Fawley Strategy (FAST) Project. ExxonMobil’s UK affiliate, Esso Petroleum Company Limited, has received planning permission from the New Forest District Council for the new plant that will be located at the Fawley refinery and petrochemical site near Southampton, England. Following the successful completion of the front-end engineering design, Fluor is providing engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction on a reimbursable basis for the FAST project.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - ADNOC concluded supply pacts with subsidiaries of BP and Total, booking out the majority of its LNG production through the first quarter of 2011.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has completed the process of delisting its shares on the Argentine stock market.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Suncor announced a multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft Canada as a part of the company’s effort to further accelerate its digital transformation journey. Suncor has selected Microsoft as its strategic cloud provider, tapping into the full range of Microsoft’s cloud solutions to empower a connected and collaborative workforce, upgrade data centres, and increase analytics capabilities. Suncor will also collaborate with Microsoft on innovation projects, drawing on expertise and opportunities from both organizations.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Chaparral Energy announced its third quarter 2019 financial and operational results. The company reported net loss of $130.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, or $2.86 per share, primarily driven by a $147.7 million non-cash ceiling test impairment; adjusted net income, as defined below, of $1.2 million, or $0.03 per share. In addition, the company achieved third quarter 2019 total production of 26.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) and STACK production of 21.5 MBoe/d, despite ethane rejection elections which lowered production by 0.5 MBoe/d, both within the guidance range and a 23% and 37% increase from the third quarter of 2018, respectively.

Reuters - ConocoPhillips makes North Sea discovery. The company has concluded the wildcat well 25/7-7 makes an oil and gas discovery in PL 782S.

Press Release - EP Energy reported third quarter 2019 financial and operational results. The company reported net loss of $620 million, including $32 million gain on financial derivatives and adjusted EBITDAX of $141 million. For the third quarter 2019, average daily production was 67.2 MBoe/d, including 37.9 MBbls/d of oil. During the third quarter 2019, the company completed (frac'd) 32 gross (29 net) wells and incurred capital expenditures of $156 million, excluding acquisitions. The company had lower production in the third quarter 2019 compared to the third quarter 2018 due to lower net completions from the second half of 2018 through 2019. In the third quarter 2019, Eagle Ford and Permian production volumes were also negatively impacted by downstream third-party operational issues and constraints.

Citigroup downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy.’

(Late Monday) Press Release - Lonestar Resources US reported financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Lonestar reported net income attributable to its common stockholders of $14.1 million during 3Q19 compared to a net loss of $21.7 million during 3Q18, or a net income of $0.33 and a net loss of $0.88 per diluted common share, respectively. Operating revenues increased sequentially by $0.9 million to $53.1 million, or 2%, compared to 2Q19, primarily driven by a 33% increase in production offset by a 24% decrease in commodity price realizations. Lonestar reported a 45% increase in net oil and gas production to a Company-record 18,097 BOE/d during the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 12,471 BOE/d for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Reported production volumes exceeded the Company’s guidance of 17,000 – 17,500 BOE/d, and also represented a 33% sequential increase in production. Production was comprised of 67% crude oil and NGL’s on an equivalent basis. Excellent execution of a large number of high-rate wells in our 2019 capital program fueled these results.

Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced the company’s third quarter results. Third quarter 2019 production totaled 3.8 million Boe and averaged 40,786 Boe per day, a 53% increase from the prior year and a 17% increase sequentially. Oil and gas sales in the third quarter totaled $158.0 million. Net income in the third quarter was $94.4 million or $0.24 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income in the third quarter was $36.3 million or $0.09 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $124.4 million in the third quarter, a 27% increase from the prior year.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold.’

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Monday) Press Release - NuVista Energy announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. The company achieved adjusted funds flow of $59.8 million ($0.27/share, basic), a decrease of 7% per share versus the prior quarter driven primarily by reduced commodity prices partially offset by increased production. This resulted in adjusted funds flow netback of $12.54/Boe. The company produced 51,819 Boe/d, meeting the top of the prior guidance range of 49,000 – 52,000 Boe/d. This result was 3% higher than the prior quarter and 29% higher than the same period in 2018.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Fluor announced that construction planning is now set to proceed for the Fawley Strategy (FAST) Project. ExxonMobil’s UK affiliate, Esso Petroleum Company Limited, has received planning permission from the New Forest District Council for the new plant that will be located at the Fawley refinery and petrochemical site near Southampton, England. Following the successful completion of the front-end engineering design, Fluor is providing engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction on a reimbursable basis for the FAST project.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Halliburton announced that its board of directors has declared a 2019 fourth quarter dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) a share on the company’s common stock payable December 26, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2019.

Press Release - KBR announced that its market-leading ROSE solvent de-asphalting (SDA) process will be integrated with LC-MAX technology, an advanced, patented, ebullated-bed residue upgrading process from Chevron Lummus Global (CLG) to assist Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)'s modernization at the Visakh refinery residue upgrading project in India.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Tidewater announced revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, of $119.8 million and $367.8 million, and net losses for the same periods of $44.2 million (or $1.15 per common share) and $81.9 million (or $2.17 per common share), respectively. Excluding certain costs outlined below, net losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $37.9 million (or $0.99 per common share) and $71.4 million (or $1.89 per common share), respectively.

Press Release - U.S. Silica Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per common share. The dividend is payable on Jan. 3, 2020 for all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 13, 2019. This marks the 26th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid by U.S. Silica.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Valaris announced a Board refreshment program, enhancements to the Company's corporate governance and a new $100 million cost reduction plan. The Board has appointed Georges J. Lambert as a new independent director, effective immediately. Additionally, current Valaris directors, C. Christopher Gaut and J. Roderick Clark, are retiring from the Board, effective immediately, and a third director will not stand for re-election at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. In addition to the Company's focus on proactive balance sheet management and winning new contracts for its rig fleet, Valaris has made significant progress on its integration. As of September 30, 2019, the Company reached annualized run rate synergies of approximately $115 million and is on-track to realize its previously announced target of $165 million by the end of 2020. In addition, Valaris announced that it is targeting at least $100 million of incremental annual operating cost savings, which are expected to benefit the Company's annual free cash flow by reducing operating expenses.

REFINERS

Press Release - Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company reported $4.6 million of Net loss and $0.06 Net loss per unit for the third quarter 2019 which included a $2.7 million unfavorable net impact related to the non-cash lower of cost or market inventory adjustments, a $3.2 million non-cash loss on impairment and disposal of assets and a $5.4 million unrealized hedging loss. Excluding these and other non-cash charges, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per unit were $7.1 million and $0.09, respectively. The company’s $73.5 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2019 included a $2.7 million unfavorable net impact related to the non-cash LCM inventory adjustments. Excluding this impact, Adjusted EBITDA (excluding-LCM/LIFO) was $76.2 million.

(Late Monday) Reuters - PBF Energy began restarting the cat feed hydrotreater at its 190,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - BP Midstream Partners reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net income attributable to the company in the third quarter was $45.8 million (or $0.43 per unit). Cash from operating activities was $55.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Cash on hand was $92.4 million at September 30, 2019. Outstanding borrowings were $468.0 million under its $600.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility with an affiliate of BP, at September 30, 2019. In addition, the company declared quarterly cash distribution of 33.55 cents per unit for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 3.6% over the second quarter of 2019.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures edged higher, tracking global equities as markets waited for U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech on trade policy for any clues regarding the resolution of the U.S.-China trade war. European shares were also boosted by strong earnings from Deutsche Post and Infineon. Crude prices rose ahead of Trump’s speech, as did the dollar. Gold prices were in the red on improved risk appetite.

