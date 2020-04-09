Crude Rises on Hopes OPEC+ Will Reach an Output Deal

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are higher in the premarket, lifted by higher oil prices, and futures that have recently turned positive after a large stimulus program just announced by the Federal Reserve. News flow today in the sector is relatively light, with most capex and other cost cutting measures having already occurred for round one, and quiet periods begin to set in ahead of earnings.

On the macro front, weekly jobless claims just released showed another 6.6 million claims, as the effects from the Coronavirus continue to impact employment. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve just announced a historic $2.3 trilling stimulus program to support the economy.

Oil prices rose on Thursday on expectations the world's leading crude producers will at a meeting later in the day overcome obstacles that have so far prevented a deal to cut output in response to a collapse in global demand. Both contracts retraced some of their earlier gains after a Kremlin spokesman said Russian President Putin had no plans as of Thursday to discuss oil markets with U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's leadership.

Natural gas futures are lower ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 28 bcf.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras informed, in addition to the press release disclosed on 04/07/20 about the cancellation of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), that all the dates related to the payment of dividends based on the 2019 annual result are being cancelled, in the amount of R$ 1.7 billion (R$ 0.233649 per common share and R$ 0.000449 per preferred share), as well as the dividend record dates of the shares traded on the B3, the record date for holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the dates of ex-dividends in both markets are also cancelled. The company will propose the maintenance of the dividend payment date at 12/15/2020, in accordance with the company's internal competent bodies. All dates will be included in the Management Proposal to be disclosed in due course when the AGM is called.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Steven West, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Diamondback Energy announced that effective April 3, 2020, the Company increased the size of Diamondback’s Board of Directors to eight members, adding Stephanie K. Mains and Vincent K. Brooks as independent directors.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - U.S. Well Services announced it has executed a long-term contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for EQT using its next-generation Clean Fleet technology. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, U.S. Well Services will provide a dedicated electric hydraulic fracturing fleet to support EQT’s completions activity for three years if all optional extensions are exercised.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Canacol Energy provided the following updates. Canacol announced that in connection with the Corporation’s previously announced normal course ‎issuer bid to purchase up to 14,276,439 of its common shares, it has entered into ‎an automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for ‎the purchase of Shares under the NCIB at times when the Corporation may not ordinarily be permitted to ‎purchase Shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.‎ The Corporation reminds its shareholders of its March 19, 2020 press release in which that it declared a dividend of CAD$.052 per share, payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date for all shareholders is March 30, 2020. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Newpark Resources provided an operational and financial update and announced actions the Company has taken in response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the recent drop in oil and gas prices. The following specific actions taken to-date have focused primarily on operations supporting the deteriorating U.S. land oil and gas market: The implementation of cost reduction programs, including workforce reductions, the suspension of the Company's matching contributions to its U.S. defined contribution plan, and temporary salary reductions effective April 1, 2020 for a significant portion of U.S. employees, including a 15% cut to the salaries paid to executive officers and the annual cash retainers paid to all non-employee members of the Board of Directors; The initiation of additional actions to further reduce the operational footprint of the Fluids Systems business in U.S. land, to better align the Company's cost structure with expected declines in market activity levels; and The elimination of all non-essential capital investments, which reduces our expected full year 2020 capital expenditures to approximately $15-$20 million.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY announced that its long-tenured Executive Chairman, Mark S. Siegel, has advised the Company of his intention to retire after more than 25 years of continuous service to Patterson-UTI Energy and its predecessor companies. Mr. Siegel has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors and to retire as Executive Chairman, at the time of the Company's annual shareholder meeting, when it is anticipated that Mr. Curtis Huff will be appointed Non-Executive Chairman. Mr. Huff has been a member of the Board of Directors of Patterson-UTI and one of its predecessor companies for 23 years and currently serves as the Company's Lead Independent Director.

DRILLERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Seadrill announced that on March 26, 2020, the Company has received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard with respect to the minimum average share price required by the NYSE because the average closing price of its common shares had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days. As of March 24, 2020, the average closing price per share of the Company over the preceding 30 trading day period was $0.99.

REFINERS

Press Release - Calumet Specialty Products Partners released information regarding the Partnership's operations, in addition to updates to the Partnership's balance sheet strength and liquidity position. Additionally, the Partnership provided updated guidance on 2020 capital budget expectations. Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update: Approximately $320 million of available liquidity as of March 31, 2020, including approximately $100 million of cash on hand and over $220 million of undrawn capacity on the Partnership's revolving credit facility (ABL). Capital budget guidance has been revised to $50-$60 million in 2020, down from original guidance of $80-$90 million. Net working capital is expected to contribute additional cash in the near-term, due to the favorable direction of raw materials prices in relation to accounts receivable and inventories. No debt maturities in 2020 or 2021. Remain committed to the Self-Help program and will provide update during first quarter earnings call. Has identified $20-$30 million of additional plant operating cost reductions, which include: Closure of the Farmingdale, NJ manufacturing facility. 60-day furlough of the manufacturing employees at the Louisiana, MO facility.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Marathon Petroleum said it would temporarily idle its 26,000-barrel-per-day Gallup, New Mexico, refinery beginning on April 15, amid slumping demand from the coronavirus pandemic. The company said it intended to maintain regular employee staffing levels with employees assigned to tasks "necessary to support our idle status and eventual return to normal operations."

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Keyera announced that it continues to make progress on its gathering and processing optimization plan and plans to suspend operations at four of its gas plants located in west central Alberta. Keyera expects to suspend operations at its Minnehik Buck Lake and West Pembina gas plants in the second half of 2020, followed by the Ricinus and Nordegg River gas plants in 2021. Keyera will utilize its interconnected network of gathering systems to transfer volumes from these facilities to other Keyera gas plants in the area, to the extent it is commercially and operationally possible. The optimization plan is intended to enhance Keyera's long term competitive positioning by increasing utilization at its existing facilities, reducing per unit operating costs, and providing higher netbacks for producer customers. This optimization plan also aligns with Keyera's environmental efforts by reducing its overall greenhouse gas emissions. Keyera will continue to advance the plan over the coming months and will provide more information in the second half of this year.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose after a Federal Reserve stimulus program was announced. European and Asian equities were mostly up on expectations that the COVID-19 pandemic was close to peaking. The dollar index was in the red, while gold climbed on safe-haven demand.

