Crude Rises on Hopes of U.S. Stimulus Ahead of Biden Inauguration

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by further strength in the crude complex and major equity futures which neared record highs this morning ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration and earnings news.

On the final day of trading for the front month contract, February WTI crude oil futures continued to swing higher, in line with Brent, backed by weakness in the greenback, expectations the new U.S. administration will deliver massive stimulus spending that would lift demand and forecasts of a drop in U.S. crude inventories. Delayed a day due to Monday’s U.S. holiday, analysts expect tomorrow’s EIA report to show crude stocks fell by 300,000 barrels.

Natural gas futures extended yesterday’s selloff into this morning’s session, pressured by forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand through the end of January than previously expected.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras said it had received a binding offer to buy its Refap refinery and is in talks with Ultrapar, confirming the negotiations first reported by Reuters. Petrobras said it was analyzing the binding offer and did not provide further details.

U.S. E&PS

Roth Capital initiated coverage of Denbury Inc with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage of Pioneer Natural Resources Company with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Press Release – Pioneer Natural Resources Company has priced the public offering of 2.15% senior notes, due January 15, 2031, for gross proceeds of US$1 billion. The notes are priced at 99.742% of face value and yield to maturity of 2.179%. Interest on the notes is payable semi-annually on January 15 and July 15 of year, commencing July 15, 2021.

CANADIAN E&PS

MEG Energy announced the pricing of its previously announced offering of US$600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes. The notes will bear interest at 5.875% per annum and are due in 2029. MEG intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with cash on hand, (i) to redeem in full US$600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.00% senior unsecured notes due March 2024, and (ii) to pay fees and expenses related to the offering.

OILFIELD SERVICES

ChampionX announced that after a 35-year career in financial leadership roles, Jay A. Nutt is retiring from his position as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Jay will transition from his role as CFO effective February 1, 2021, but will remain with the Company as an advisor through the second quarter of this year to ensure a smooth transition. The Company has appointed Kenneth M. Fisher as Executive Vice President and CFO effective February 1, 2021.

Stephens upgraded Halliburton to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Superior Energy Services announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas confirmed its Plan of Reorganization, whereby the Company’s $1.3 billion in debt would be converted into equity and the company would emerge debt-free.

Press Release - TechnipFMC Plc, an oil and gas services company, has announced the private placement of senior unsecured notes, due 2026, for gross proceeds of $850 million. The offering will be subscribed to by qualified institutional buyers.

MLPS & PIPELINES

JP Morgan upgraded NuStar Energy ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underweight’

US Capital Advisors downgraded NuStar Energy and TC Pipelines to ‘Hold’ from ‘Overweight’

US Capital Advisors upgraded Summit Midstream Partners to ‘Hold’ from ‘Underweight’

Targa Resources Partners LP, a subsidiary of Targa Resources and the Partnership’s subsidiary Targa Resources Partners Finance Corporation announced today the pricing of an upsized offering of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2032. The 2032 Notes will accrue interest at a rate of 4% per annum, will mature on January 15, 2032, and were priced at par.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose as investors looked forward to another fiscal boost to support the pandemic-battered economy after President elect-Joe Biden takes office later in the day. European stocks were in the green, after chip equipment maker ASML and Swiss luxury group Richemont gave encouraging earnings updates. Japan's Nikkei ended lower on profit-booking. The dollar weakened on U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen's call to "act big" on measures to help the U.S. economy, pushing gold prices higher. Oil rose, supported by expectations of stimulus driven demand, OPEC curbs and forecasts of a drop in U.S. inventories.

