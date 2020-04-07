Crude Rises on Hopes for Output Deal

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a higher opening as they build on the steep rebound in the previous session as traders continue to focus on positive headlines and as portfolios rebalance away from bonds and into stocks. A fall in new coronavirus cases in the US, Italy and Spain is making investors less concerned about an apocalyptic depression.

In sector news, there were several notable corporate announcements to reflect the new reality of markedly lower oil prices. Exxon Mobil cut its 2020 capex by 30% and said the largest share of its spending cuts this year will be in the Permian. Plains All American Pipelines and Continental Resources both cut their dividends.

Oil is moderately reversing yesterday’s 8% losses with gains around 2% as Saudi Arabia and Russia are said to be making progress on a production cut agreement and will announce an agreement on Thursday if the US joins the effort. Brazil and Canada are also set to join the efforts. The G20 Energy Minister summit will take place on Friday. The EIA Short Term Energy Outlook will be released at noon while API stockpile data after the close is expected to show another monster crude build.

Natural gas is up 5% and +16.8% since settling last Thursday at a 24+ year low of $1.553. The gains are being driven by Apr temp forecasts indicating colder-than-normal weather with parts of the Midwest possibly getting snow mid-month.

Press Release - ExxonMobil said it is reducing its 2020 capital spending by 30 percent and lowering cash operating expenses by 15 percent in response to low commodity prices resulting from oversupply and demand weakness from the COVID-19 pandemic. Capital investments for 2020 are now expected to be about $23 billion, down from the previously announced $33 billion. The 15 percent decrease in cash operating expenses is driven by deliberate actions to increase efficiencies and reduce costs, and includes expected lower energy costs.

Bernstein upgraded Eni and Repsol to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro said in a securities filing it has approved an oil production of 2.07 million barrels per day for April. The company added it will monitor its production daily to guarantee the level set.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell said its Australian unit and joint venture partners had decided to delay a final investment decision (FID) on the Crux gas project in offshore Australia that was initially planned for 2020. The firms decided to delay the FID "due to the global economic downturn, including the sharp drop in oil price, declining markets and uncertainties with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," a spokeswoman said in a statement emailed to Reuters, adding that Shell remained committed to developing Crux.

Press Release - Total signed a pioneering agreement to charter its first two LNG-powered VLCCs (Very Large Crude Carrier). The two vessels, which are able to carry about 300,000 tons of crude oil each, will be delivered in 2022 and will join the time-chartered fleet of Total. These VLCCs will be chartered to Malaysian shipowner AET. The vessels have been designed with LNG propulsion to benefit from reduced Greenhouse Gas emissions and with the latest technologies to further lower their consumption.

Reuters - Total said it had sold assets in Brunei, Sierra Leone and Liberia, which the French energy group said represented a total value of more than $400 million. In Brunei, Total said it had closed the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary Total E&P Deep Offshore Borneo BV to Shell, while it also signed a deal to sell its marketing and services businesses in Liberia and Sierra Leone to Conex Oil & Gas Holdings Ltd.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Abraxas Petroleum announced that on Wednesday, April 1, it received notice from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC that the Company is not presently in compliance with the NASDAQ continued listing rules since the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019. In accordance with applicable NASDAQ procedures, the Company plans to timely notify NASDAQ that it intends to pursue actions to file its Form 10-K as soon as practicable. NASDAQ provides for a period of 60 days following receipt of the notice for the Company to submit a plan to regain compliance for continued listing on the exchange. The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s common stock, which will continue to trade on the NASDAQ subject to the Company’s compliance with the other continued listing requirements.

Scotiabank downgraded Callon Petroleum and Cimarex Energy to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Outperform’.

Scotiabank downgraded Centennial Resource Development, SM Energy, and QEP Resources to ‘Sector Underperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

Scotiabank downgraded Chesapeake Energy to ‘Sector Underperform’ from ‘Sector Outperform’.

Press Release - In response to the demand destruction attributable to COVID-19,Continental Resources announced the following: "Continental will continue to take decisive action to maximize cash flow generation, accomplish cost savings initiatives and prioritize the strength of our balance sheet," said Bill Berry, Chief Executive Officer. "Global crude oil and product demand is estimated to have been impacted by 30% due to COVID-19. Accordingly, we are reducing our production for April and May 2020 in a similar range." Furthermore, the Board of Directors has made the decision to suspend the quarterly dividend until further notice. This is part of the Company's proactive strategy to manage cash flow in a challenging commodity price environment.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources announced that it has increased its derivative coverage in 2020 and 2021, and provided additional detail on its differentiated oil marketing strategy. Pioneer has increased its derivatives coverage for both 2020 and 2021, providing additional protection in the event that oil prices remain depressed as a result of global macroeconomic factors. As an example of the enhanced protection provided by the Company’s derivative portfolio, the derivative positions for the second quarter of 2020 provide a forecasted cash uplift to the Company of approximately $280 million if Brent oil prices average $25 per barrel during the quarter. Brent oil price sensitivities attributable to the Company’s derivative portfolio for the remainder of 2020 can be found in the accompanying tables. Further, Pioneer also added a new $900 million 364-Day Credit Facility providing incremental liquidity to its already strong balance sheet.

Press Release - SandRidge Energy announced new leadership as well as further initiatives to realize shareholder value. The Company named Carl F. Giesler, Jr. as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Most recently, Mr. Giesler led the cost and operational turnaround and subsequent cash sale in January for Jones Energy, Inc. At Jones Energy, Mr. Giesler led a team that significantly right-sized that company's administrative and operating costs as well meaningfully improved its capital expenditure efficiency and effectiveness. In addition, given the coronavirus pandemic and the associated market volatility and uncertain oil and gas market outlook, SandRidge feels it is appropriate to withdraw its 2020 guidance.

Press Release - Surge Energy US Holdings is renewing its focus on sustainability through emission control, conservation and corporate responsibility. Surge Energy has taken a variety of actions to reduce our air emissions. These actions include: Practicing green completions; Avoiding the use of high-bleed pneumatic controllers; Instituting a successful leak detection and repair (LDAR) program; Building an electrical generating system that eliminated well-site generator emissions; Upgrading control devices and facilities to be more efficient; and >90% of oil production transported on pipeline which reduces trucks on the road and vehicle emissions related to our operations.

Scotiabank downgraded Athabasca Oil, Baytex Energy, Gran Tierra Energy, and Surge Energy to ‘Sector Underperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

Scotiabank downgraded Nuvista Energy to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Outperform’.

Scotiabank downgraded TORC Oil & Gas, and Whitecap Resources to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Outperform’.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Halliburton said it was cutting about 350 employees in Oklahoma, according to a filing with the state, and that its executives would reduce their salaries amid a deepening oil price rout. Staff cuts could begin this week at its Duncan, Oklahoma, facility, the filing said, and would be permanent. The facility is expected to remain open. In addition to the salary reductions for executives, Halliburton will suspend certain contributions made to employee retirement accounts, the company said.

Press Release - Mitcham Industries announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock for the first quarter of its fiscal year ending January 31, 2021. In accordance with the terms of the 9.00% Series A Preferred Stock of the Company, the Board of Directors has declared a Series A Preferred Stock cash dividend of $0.5625 per share for the quarterly period that began on February 1, 2020 and ends on April 30, 2020. The dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock is payable on April 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2020. The Series A Preferred Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq and trades under the ticker symbol "MINDP".

Press Release - Smart Sand provided an update on the current market environment. The recent decline in oil prices resulting from a combination of oversupply from Russia and Saudi Arabia and reduced demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic has led many exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies to announce plans to slow or stop well completions activity. In response, Smart Sand has reduced its total capital expenditure budget by up to $20 million, including a significant reduction in its SmartSystems manufacturing plans. The Company now estimates that full year 2020 capital expenditures will be approximately $5 million to $10 million. The Company also put in place several SG&A cost-cutting measures, including salary reductions of its executive management team between 15% and 20% and suspension of its variable cash compensation programs for all employees, which the Company expects will result in a savings of approximately 25% over 2019 levels.

Press Release - Plains All American announced the following actions: Reduced 2020/2021 capital program by $750 million, or 33% (reduced by $1.35 billion, or 47% including elimination of assumed JV project financing). Decreased PAA common unit / PAGP Class A share distributions payable in May by 50% (reduction of approximately $525 million on annualized basis). Completed an additional $165 million asset sale ($440 million closed or under definitive agreement year to date). Continue to pursue capital and cost reductions throughout the organization and supply chain, as well as additional asset sales

U.S. stock index futures and global shares were higher as risk appetite returned on hopes that the coronavirus pandemic may be easing in U.S. hot spots and Europe. The dollar index fell as riskier currencies rebounded, while spot gold was in the red. Oil prices rose on expectations that the world's biggest crude producers will agree to cut output.

