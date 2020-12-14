Crude Rises on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes, Tanker Hit at Saudi Port

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a higher start this morning, backed by strength in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which jumped nearly 1% as the roll-out of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine boosted market sentiment, while investors hope for more local stimulus as bipartisan talks continued.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic rose over 1% and are pushing Brent back above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand. Futures also extended gains amid supply jitters after a shipping firm said an oil tanker was hit by an external source while discharging at Jeddah port in Saudi Arabia. "Brent crude is supported by both financial and physical flows. The dollar is declining, the Brent crude curve is in backwardation and vaccines are being rolled out," said SEB chief commodity analyst Bjarne Schieldrop. "We think that this rally has further to go."

Natural gas futures spiked 3.6% and moving above its 100-day moving average for the first time in two-weeks. NOAA 6-14 day forecasts are still running above-seasonal, but wintry weather is expected for several parts of the L48 now through Friday, boosting demand to seasonal levels.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

A consortium including Shell, Chevron, Eni and Lukoil has paid Kazakhstan $1.3 billion to settle a profit-sharing dispute, the Central Asian nation's energy ministry said. The sides have also agreed that Kazakhstan will receive a greater share in future profits and will now move ahead with a $1 billion project aimed at prolonging the Karachaganak gas condensate field's peak output, the ministry said in a statement.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras SA said it has kicked off the non-binding phase of the sale of a 50% stake in the Marlim field, in the Campos basin, according to a securities filing. The giant Marlim cluster has four fields - Marlim, Voador, Marlim Leste and Marlim Sul - producing 217,000 barrels of oil per day, or almost 10% of the company's total output.

Repsol said that it will run capital increase of up to 458.2 million euros with charge to reserves and issue a maximum of 52.7 million shares.

U.S. E&PS

Raymond James dropped coverage of QEP Resources.

Talos Energy announced that Talos Production, a wholly owned subsidiary of Talos Energy, has commenced an offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of new Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to (i) fund the redemption of all of the outstanding 11.00% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2022 issued by the Company and Talos Production Finance and (ii) pay any premiums, fees and expenses related to the Redemption and the issuance of the New Notes. The Company intends to use any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its reserves-based lending facility.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CGG announced that Sercel has won a second major contract to supply land seismic equipment to a leading seismic acquisition contractor for a 3D mega-crew survey in Saudi Arabia. It has also won a smaller contract to equip a 2D survey to be conducted by the same contractor. These two new contracts closely follow the recently announced award to Sercel of a similar large-scale contract to equip a separate Saudi 3D mega-crew survey.

KBR announced it has been awarded a contract for an ammonia synthesis loop (synloop) by Monolith Materials, Inc. for its fertilizer project in Hallam, Nebraska.

REFINERS

Phillips 66 announced its 2021 capital budget of $1.7 billion, which includes $0.3 billion at Phillips 66 Partners. In Midstream, the company plans to invest $610 million, including $300 million of Phillips 66 Partners adjusted capital spending. The budget is directed toward completing near-term committed and optimization projects, focusing on pipeline operations and progressing construction of Sweeny Frac 4 and the C2G Pipeline. In addition, the Midstream budget includes sustaining capital to enhance asset integrity and reliability.

MLPS & PIPELINES

EnLink Midstream announced its intention, subject to market conditions, to commence an offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due January 2028. The Senior Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior basis by EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (ENLK), a subsidiary of EnLink. EnLink intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the borrowings under its $850 million term loan due December 2021.

Kinder Morgan announced that Fayez Sarofim will retire from its board of directors effective December 31, 2020. Mr. Sarofim has served on KMI’s board of directors since 1999. At this time, KMI’s board does not anticipate appointing a successor to the board.

Keyera announced a cash dividend for December 2020 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 22, 2020. The ex-dividend date is December 21, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

Pembina Pipeline provided its 2021 financial guidance, announced the reactivation of two previously deferred growth projects, and delivered an end-of-year business update. The Company also provided an update on its joint venture petrochemical facility. Pembina expects 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 to $3.4 billion and a 2021 capital investment program of $785 million. The Company is re-activating the Phase VII Peace Pipeline Expansion and Empress Co-generation Facility growth projects. Pembina and its partner continue to evaluate their joint venture petrochemical facility, however the significant risks arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most notably with respect to project costs, require the joint venture to suspend execution of the project indefinitely. The Company's 2021 capital investment program is fully funded by cash flow from operating activities after dividends at the low end of the adjusted EBITDA guidance range. Progressing towards the higher end of the guidance range will see Pembina generate incremental discretionary cash, which will be available for debt reduction, or opportunistic common share repurchases. Pembina intends to make an application for a normal course issuer bid, which would enable the repurchase of up to five percent of its outstanding common shares over a 12-month period.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose on the launch of the first coronavirus vaccine campaign in the U.S., while investors held out hope for more stimulus as bipartisan talks continued. European stocks climbed as a decision to extend trade talks between Britain and the European Union kept hopes of an eventual deal alive. Asian equities ended the day on a mixed note. The dollar fell, with progress on COVID-19 vaccines lifting risk appetite, while gold prices tumbled. Oil prices gained as traders priced in a global recovery next year.

