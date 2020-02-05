Crude Rises on Coronavirus Drug Hopes

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by strength in the crude complex and major equity futures which rose on reports of medical breakthroughs in the fight against the coronavirus and expectations of more stimulus measures from China to help limit the economic fallout from the epidemic. Sector news and earnings are thin today, taking a back seat to broader developments.

WTI and Brent Crude oil futures jumped ~3% higher in early trading, backed by reports that scientists have developed a drug against the fast-spreading coronavirus that continued to weigh heavily on global economic activity and news out of OPEC+’s meeting that the group is considering further output cuts. The gains also come despite last night’s API report which showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose by 4.2 million barrels last week, significantly higher than the 2.8mm barrel analysts had expected. Traders will be looking to the EIA data later this morning as the next major catalyst.

Natural gas futures dropped over 1.5% this morning, falling to within a few cents of a near four-year low on forecasts for warmer than normal weather and low heating demand over the next two weeks, and a small decline in exports. Traders noted prices declined even though output continued its slow decline and the outlook for the second half of February was for colder weather.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Executives from BP and Azerbaijan's SOCAR will visit Uzbekistan this month for talks about potential production sharing agreements to develop local hydrocarbon deposits, the Central Asian nation's energy ministry said. Uzbekistan, keen to attract foreign investment to tap its large natural gas reserves, has been in talks with the two companies about three contract territories in its western Ustyurt region. On February 5, the ministry said in a statement it planned to host talks with SOCAR and BP representatives this month "to discuss the main terms of a production sharing agreement". It provided no further details.

Reuters - Climate protesters forced BP to temporarily shut down its London headquarters, the first day in office for the oil and gas company's new CEO Bernard Looney. BP said more than 100 Greenpeace activists attempted to place 500 solar panels in front of BP's building in St James' Square in central London, and blocked the entrances with oil barrels. Police said they had arrested nine people after the protest. Greenpeace spokesman Stefano Gelmini said several activists had chained themselves to the oil barrels. BP said Chief Executive Looney, who was visiting staff in Germany on Wednesday, shared the "deep concerns" of the climate protesters and understood their frustration and anger.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Petrobras, following up on the press release disclosed on 01/17/2020, informs the beginning of the binding phase related to the sale of 100% of the shares held by Petrobras Uruguay Sociedad Anónima de Inversiones (PUSAI), a subsidiary of Petrobras, in Petrobras Uruguay Distribuición S.A. (PUDSA). Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a process letter with detailed instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for due diligence and submission of binding proposals.

U.S. E&PS

Barclays downgraded Callon Petroleum to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - EQT declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, payable March 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2020.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company downgraded Matador Resources to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Montage Resources announced its 2020 capital expenditure budget and first quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating guidance. Highlights include 2020 estimated average net daily production volumes of 570 to 590 MMcfe per day, an increase of approximately 6% at the midpoint when compared to the midpoint of the Company’s latest 2019 production guidance of 548.5 MMcfe per day. 2020 estimated net capital expenditure budget of $190 - $210 million, a decrease of approximately 44% at the midpoint when compared to the midpoint of the Company’s latest 2019 capital expenditure guidance of $357.5 million. 2020 per unit cash production costs (including lease operating, transportation, gathering and compression, production and ad valorem taxes) of $1.25 to $1.35 per Mcfe, a decrease of approximately 2% at the midpoint when compared to the midpoint of the Company’s latest 2019 per unit cash production cost guidance of $1.33 per Mcfe. The Board of Directors has approved an initial capital expenditure budget for 2020 of approximately $190 - $210 million based upon an approximate one rig drilling program, with the wells drilled expected to average approximately 12,000 feet in lateral length.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Ring Energy announced the Company’s preliminary capital expenditure budget for 2020 of approximately $85 - $90 million. The preliminary budget includes the estimated cost to drill and complete 18 new horizontal wells (13 1-mile / 5 1.5-mile) on its Northwest Shelf asset, well workovers including converting wells to rod pump, infrastructure upgrades / extensions on its NWS, Central Basin Platform, Delaware assets along with all contractual drilling obligations, including projected costs specific to non-operated wells. All three of the Company’s primary assets, the Northwest Shelf, Central Basin Platform and Delaware Basin, will have extensive infrastructure projects performed, including battery upgrades, saltwater disposal projects, compressor work and miscellaneous electrical projects. In addition, as part of its well workover program to maximize efficiencies, the Company will continue its rod conversion program (electrical submersible pumps to rod pumps) on all three assets and has budgeted the conversion of 42 existing wells (NWS - 20, CBP – 20, DEL – 2). Management estimates that all drill and completion costs, including rod conversions, would be approximately $61 million – all non-drilling expense (including non-operated CAPEX) will be approximately $24 million.

Reuters - SandRidge Energy announced a workforce reduction. 63 of 120 Oklahoma City employees.

Barclays upgraded SM Energy from ‘Equal Weight’ to ‘Overweight’.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - McDermott International announced it has been awarded a large contract by BHP to provide subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), transportation and installation (T&I), pre-commissioning of one jacket and topsides for the Ruby Project, offshore Trinidad and Tobago. The Ruby Field resides in the Block 3(a) development area of Trinidad & Tobago, approximately 28 miles (45 kilometers) off the northeastern coast of Trinidad.

Press Release - Patterson-UTI Energy reported that for the month of January 2020, the Company had an average of 123 drilling rigs operating. Average drilling rigs operating reported in the Company's monthly announcements represent the average number of the Company's drilling rigs that were operating under a drilling contract. The Company cautioned that numerous factors in addition to average drilling rigs operating can impact the Company's operating results and that a particular trend in the number of drilling rigs operating may or may not indicate a trend in or be indicative of the Company's financial performance. The Company intends to continue providing monthly updates on drilling rigs operating shortly after the end of each month.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - NuStar Energy announced fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results that significantly exceeded results from the same periods in 2018. NuStar reported income from continuing operations of $78 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up $35 million or 84 percent from $43 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Income from continuing operations for the full-year 2019 was $207 million, up $61 million or 41 percent from $146 million in 2018. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations were $196 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up $42 million or 27 percent from $154 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Full-year 2019 EBITDA from continuing operations were $668 million, up $71 million or 12 percent from $597 million in 2018.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the company posted net income attributable to PAA of $306 million as compared to $1.12 billion of the same period last year. The company also reported diluted net income per common unit of $0.35 as compared to $1.38 of the same period last year.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for U.S. stock indexes were higher and oil prices jumped, as reports of medical breakthroughs in the fight against the new coronavirus lifted sentiment. A slate of upbeat earnings reports helped boost European shares. China stocks climbed as investors bet on further policy support from Beijing and Japan’s Nikkei ended higher. The dollar was up against its rival currencies. Gold prices steadied. Investors will watch out for trade deficit data and earnings reports from MetLife and Qualcomm.

