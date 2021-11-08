Crude Rises Following Passage of U.S. Infrastructure Bill

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a positive start, backed by gains in the crude complex while the broader index futures trade higher after Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill over the weekend.

Both WTI and Brent are higher following the passage of Biden’s infrastructure bill over the weekend. Meanwhile, Saudi is raising December OSP's to Asia while the administration said it would look at data due tomorrow before deciding next steps to counter the OPEC+ decision to raise output by only +400K bpd. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm over the weekend said the administration will consider energy-price data (EIA STEO) coming out Tuesday as it weighs measures to stem high gasoline prices, including tapping the SPR. This morning, she said President Biden may make an announcement regarding high oil and gasoline prices this week.

Natural gas futures edged lower despite forecasts for cooler weather and higher demand next week than previously expected. Traders also noted U.S. prices rose as a 4% increase in European gas prices for December and the start of a new liquefaction terminal in Louisiana boosted U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record high.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Repsol will invest €42.5 million in the installation of 610 electric recharging points at its service stations in Spain and Portugal. This project is part of the multi-energy company's goal of reaching 1,000 public re-charging points by the end of 2022, one every 50 kilometers along the main road corridors of the Iberian Peninsula, and it is a further step forward on the company's path toward carbon neutral by 2050.

Aulton and BP to form joint venture for EV battery swapping station in China, Reutersreported.

Renaud Lions is appointed Senior Vice President, Investor Relations of TotalEnergies, effective November 1, 2021. He succeeds Ladislas Paszkiewicz, who has been called to other functions in the Company.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

According to Reuters, ConocoPhillips presented plans for the development of Norway's Tommeliten A gas and condensate discovery, with total investments expected to amount to 12.5 billion crowns ($1.46 billion), the U.S. oil firm said. Located in the southern sector of Norway's North Sea, Tommeliten A is estimated to hold reserves corresponding to 125 million barrels of oil equivalent, it added.

Kosmos Energy announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021. For the quarter, the Company generated a net loss of $29 million, or $0.07 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net loss of $43 million, or $0.11 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Eagle Materials files for mixed shelf, size not disclosed, Reuters reported.

RBC downgraded Enerflex to Sector Perform from Outperform.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded Delek US Holdings to Hold from Buy.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Veritas Research downgraded TC Energy to Reduce from Buy.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose as risk assets found support from an upbeat U.S. October payrolls report, while investors await U.S. inflation data due later in the week. European shares were trading down on disappointing earnings. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei ended lower as downbeat earnings hit construction firms, whereas Chinese stocks ended in the green as data showed exports beat forecasts in October to deliver a record trade surplus. The dollar edged lower, while gold prices advanced as major central banks' dovish tone on interest rates lifted save-haven demand. Oil prices gained as positive signs for global economic growth supported the outlook for energy demand.

