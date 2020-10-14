Crude Rises Despite Growing Demand Concerns amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, supported by strength in the crude complex while major equity futures seesawed in early trading following a round of mixed earnings reports from several major Wall Street lenders and on doubts about more fiscal stimulus following an impasse in Washington. In sector news, shares of Concho Resources rallied in pre-market trading after Bloomberg published an unsubstantiated report claiming ConocoPhillips is in talks to acquire the company in the next few weeks. The headlines state no final decision has been made and that talks could fall through; both companies have declined to comment.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures recovered earlier declines and are trading marginally higher in early trading. Growing concerns that a recovery in fuel demand will be stalled by soaring coronavirus cases around the world and further delays in a stimulus bill initially weighed on futures but expectations that tomorrow’s delayed EIA inventory report will show U.S. crude oil and distillates inventories fell last week offset the declines. Traders also continue to digest the latest IEA monthly report showing oil producers may struggle to gauge demand amid second wave.

Natural gas futures dropped over 6% this morning, pressured by updated supply expectations and shifting weather forecasts in key consuming regions.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Jefferies dropped coverage on Exxon Mobil.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Jefferies dropped coverage on BP, Eni, Repsol SA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Saudi Aramco and Total.

HSBC downgraded Repsol SA to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Centennial Resource Development announced that its bank group, led by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., has reaffirmed the Company’s $700 million borrowing base. As a result, given a reduction in revolver borrowings and outstanding letters of credit, Centennial’s liquidity position has improved since June 30, 2020.

Reuters - ConocoPhillips is in talks to acquire shale producer Concho Resources.

Jefferies dropped coverage on ConocoPhillips.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Diamondback Energy provided an operational update for the third quarter of 2020. Its Q3 2020 average production was 170.0 MBO/d (287.3 MBOE/d) and average realized hedged prices were $38.17 per barrel of oil, $12.09 per barrel of natural gas liquids and $0.95 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in a total equivalent price of $26.22 per BOE; hedged pricing excludes $5.8 million of realized gains from the early termination of 6.55 MBO/d of Q4 2020 oil hedges.

Press Release - Kosmos Energy announced that it has successfully completed the re-determination of its reserve based lending credit facility. During the September re-determination, the Company’s lending syndicate approved a borrowing base capacity of $1.32 billion, a reduction of $130 million from the previous drawn amount of $1.45 billion. The reduction in borrowing base capacity is primarily the result of lower oil price assumptions from those assumed at the March re-determination, due to the continuing impact of COVID-19. Repayment of the reduction in borrowing base will be made from available liquidity in the fourth quarter.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - KBR announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on January 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2020.

DRILLERS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Transocean Ltd. announced that Transocean Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary, has commenced tender offers to purchase for cash (i) any and all of its outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2020 and (ii) up to an aggregate principal amount of (a) its outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes due 2021, 3.800% Senior Notes due 2022 and 7.250% Senior Notes due 2025 and (b) the 5.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 issued by Transocean Sentry Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transocean Ltd., that will not result in the aggregate purchase price for Capped Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers exceeding $200.0 million, in each case, from holders thereof. The Offers are being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase, dated October 13, 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

SEC filing - SunCoke Energy has announced that, effective as of October 8, 2020, the Company’s Haverhill Coke Company LLCsubsidiary located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio and AK Steel Corporation have amended their existing Coke Purchase Agreement to extend the term of thisagreement by 24 months from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were little changed on doubts about more fiscal stimulus, and ahead of the next batch of quarterly earnings. European stocks were in the red on concerns about more lockdowns and pauses in COVID-19 vaccine trials. Japan’s Nikkei recouped earlier losses to close marginally higher, even as sentiment remained subdued across Asia. The dollar index edged up and gold gained on demand for the safe-haven assets as investors contemplated a murky outlook in the near term. Oil prices slipped on worries over faltering fuel demand due to the rising coronavirus infections.

