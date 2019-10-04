Crude Rises, But Still Set for Weekly Loss

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, tracking gains in the crude complex and U.S. stock index futures which turned positive after data showed a moderate increase in jobs growth in September, with the unemployment rate dropping to a near 50-year low, diminishing worries of a sharp slowdown in the U.S. economy.

Oil prices edged higher and gained momentum following this morning’s jobs report but futures on both sides of the Atlantic remained on track for a second consecutive weekly loss after sliding on fears that slower global economic growth would hurt energy demand. "Both are on track for hefty weekly losses and it will take a brave man to bet against the bearish tide," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "As things stand, demand and supply-side developments are anything but supportive and there can be no happy ending for those of a bullish disposition."

Natural gas futures are off ~1.5%, following yesterday’s 3.6% gain and snapping a 12 session losing streak with traders noting short covering after forecasts turned colder for mid-October.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Thursday) Reuters - ExxonMobil will complete the shutdown of the hydrocracker at its 369,024 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery. Exxon will begin the overhaul of the 65,000 bpd hydrocracker once the unit is shut. The hydrocracker and a reformer are expected to be out of production until early December for the work.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - The Board of BP announced that, after a 40-year career with BP and over nine years as group chief executive, Bob Dudley, has decided to step down as group chief executive and from the BP Board following delivery of the company's 2019 full year results on 4 February 2020 and will retire on 31 March 2020. The Board also announced that Bernard Looney, currently chief executive, Upstream, will succeed Dudley as group chief executive and join the BP Board on 5 February 2020. Looney will continue in his current role until this date.

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras said it has begun receiving non-binding offers for its refinery Regap in the state of Minas Gerais. Petrobras will begin the non-binding phase for other three units, refineries Reman, Lubnor and Xisto, over the coming weeks.

U.S. E&PS

Morgan Stanley downgraded Antero Resources to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal Weight.’

Credit Suisse downgraded Continental Resources to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform.’

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Extraction Oil & Gas announced that Elevation Midstream, LLC, its wholly-owned subsidiary, has begun moving crude oil, natural gas and water through its Badger central gathering facility. Elevation’s planned 2020 capital budget is expected to be $30 - $40 million, including its investment in unconsolidated affiliates, that will be used to expand the pipeline gathering system to reach additional pads and associated volumes into Badger.

Press Release - Hess will receive approximately $275 million in cash and approximately 115 million newly issued units in Hess Midstream Partners LP as part of a proposed transaction announced by HESM. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, HESM will acquire Hess Infrastructure Partners LP (HIP), a 50/50 joint venture between Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners, including HIP’s 80% interest in HESM’s oil and gas midstream assets, HIP’s water services business and the outstanding economic general partner interest and incentive distribution rights in HESM.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Marathon Oil announced that it has completed three separate transactions that together will further strengthen the balance sheet and generate annualized cash cost savings of approximately $6 million.

Credit Suisse downgraded Range Resources to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform.’

Credit Suisse downgraded Whiting Petroleum to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral.’

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Gran Tierra Energy announced the appointment of Mr. Tony Berthelet as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Berthelet is a Professional Engineer with over 20 years of multi-disciplinary upstream oil and gas experience and eight years of executive level leadership experience. He has held several senior management roles focused on production, operations and asset development, including the implementation and optimization of secondary and enhanced oil recovery projects.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - C&J Energy Services announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared, contingent on further action by the Board to establish a payment date and to determine surplus under Delaware law, a cash dividend of $1.00 per share on all of the Company's outstanding common stock to holders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2019.

Press Release - Patterson-UTI Energy reported that for the month of September 2019, the Company had an average of 135 drilling rigs operating. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company had an average of 142 drilling rigs operating.

Press Release - PGS has earlier disclosed that it is fully booked for seven vessels in Q4 2019. PGS has now committed to a MultiClient program in West Africa for the eighth active vessel. The program is expected to last more than 100 days and has strong industry funding. As a consequence PGS will operate all eight active vessels also over the winter period and Sanco Swift has commenced transit from Norway to West Africa. PGS experiences a significant increase of project activity compared to the same period last year and indications of emerging supply side constraints even over the winter season, which in recent years have had a seasonally lower activity level.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Buckeye Partners has successfully received approval from both the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission for the proposed acquisition of the Partnership by entities affiliated with IFM Global Infrastructure Fund announced on May 10, 2019. The Partnership continues to expect that the proposed merger will close during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Business Wire - Hess Midstream Partners today announced execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Hess Infrastructure Partners LP ("HIP"), including HIP's outstanding economic general partner interest and incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") in HESM. In addition, HESM's organizational structure will be converted into an "Up-C" structure in which IDR payments to sponsors are eliminated.

Press Release - The Elba Liquefaction Company, L.L.C. (ELC), a joint venture between Kinder Morgan and EIG Global Energy Partners (EIG), announced the commercial in service of the first of ten liquefaction units of the approximately $2 billion Elba Liquefaction project. Previously only a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal, the Elba Island Liquefaction facility is now also able to produce LNG for export purposes. With the first unit in service, the company is now earning approximately 70 percent of the expected total daily revenue of the liquefaction units.

GLOBE NEWSWIRE – Rattler Midstream, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., and Oryx Midstream, a portfolio company of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, announced today that their newly-formed joint venture entity has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire Reliance Gathering, LLC (“Reliance Gathering”) for $355 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments under the purchase and sale agreement. The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to certain closing conditions.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes fell ahead of key U.S. job data. European shares hovered in positive territory, but gains were slim. Japanese shares ended slightly up after a sharp fall the previous day, while Hong Kong shares fell as the city's leader invoked colonial-era emergency powers in fresh efforts to quell escalating violence. The dollar inched lower against a basket of major currencies. Oil prices were little changed, but were still on track for a second consecutive weekly loss. Safe-haven bets supported gold prices.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.