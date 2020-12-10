Crude Rises as Vaccine Rollout Spurs Hope for Faster Demand Recovery

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed start, backed by further strength in the crude complex but pressured by weakness in the major equity futures which seesawed this morning as investors weighed hopes for a swift roll out of a COVID-19 vaccines against a dimmer outlook for fiscal stimulus and the weekly jobless claims numbers.

WTI crude oil futures jumped ~1.5% in early trading, in line with Brent, supported by rising hopes of a faster demand recovery after the release of COVID-19 vaccines and concern over an attack on an Iraqi oilfield. Yesterday’s EIA report showing a significantly higher than expected build in crude stocks kept a cap on gains. Reports shows Britain has begun vaccinations this week and they could start as soon as this weekend in the United States while Canada approved its first vaccine yesterday and said initial shots would be delivered starting next week.

Natural gas futures edged higher this morning, boosted by forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously anticipated, record higher LNG exports and a federal report expected to show last week's storage draw was bigger than usual. Analysts expect the EIA data to show U.S. utilities likely pulled 83 bcf of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 4 as LNG exports hit a fresh record high. That compares with a decrease of 57 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average withdrawal of 61 bcf.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP has expanded a renewable energy supply deal with Amazon.com to power the U.S. e-commerce giant's operations and Amazon Web Services in Europe, the British company said. The company said it would supply Amazon with an additional 404 megawatts of wind power in Europe, starting in 2022, with more than half of that sourced from a new wind project in Sweden and the rest from two new wind projects in Scotland. BP said the deal was a key part of its strategy to transform into an integrated energy company.

Eni S.p.A. signed sustainable financial agreements with leading banks for a total amount of Euro 4.35 billion linked to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The amendments concerned Eni's existing financial agreements, which consist of Euro 1.5 billion of loans, Euro 2.4 billion of committed credit lines and Euro 450 million of derivatives to hedge interest rate risk.

Kosmos Energy announced that it has closed the previously announced transaction with B.V. Dordtsche Petroleum Maatschappij, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, to farm down interests in Suriname, Sao Tome & Principe and Namibia for approximately $95 million, plus future contingent payments of up to $100 million. The transfer of interests in South Africa is expected to take place in 2021.

Total, Sempra LNG and IEnova have signed binding agreements finalizing Total’s equity investment in the Energía Costa Azul liquefied natural gas export project (ECA LNG), located in Baja California, Mexico. Total now holds a 16.6% equity share of the project, for which the final investment decision was taken last November for the development, construction and operation of a single-train liquefaction facility with a nameplate capacity of 3.25 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG and an expected start in 2024. Last April, Total also closed a twenty-year offtake agreement for 1.7 Mtpa of LNG.

UBS downgraded Total SE to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

U.S. E&PS

Truist Securities downgraded Cimarex Energy to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

United Airlines said it had committed to a multimillion-dollar investment in a project to remove carbon dioxide from the air through air direct-capture technology as part of a plan to be 100% "green" by 2050. The project, iPointFive, is a partnership betweenOccidental Petroleum subsidiary Oxy Low Carbon Ventures and Rusheen Capital Management that plans to build the first U.S. industrial-sized direct air capture plant that would permanently sequester 1 million tons of CO2 each year.

OILFIELD SERVICES

HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Fluor announced financial results for its quarter ended September 30, 2020. Revenue for the quarter was $3.8 billion and net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Fluor was $19 million, or $0.14 per share. Consolidated segment profit for the quarter was $129 million compared to $79 million a year ago. Operating cash flow in the quarter was $80 million. Although Fluor has suspended its guidance for 2020, the company expects to report fourth quarter results and 2021 guidance to the investment community in February 2021. The company expects its cash balance to remain around $2 billion through the end of the year. COVID-19 continues to impact our business as clients are deferring capital investment decisions and the pandemic has slowed down our ability to fully staff and execute projects.

HSBC downgraded Halliburton to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Hold’.

ION Geophysical's Edinburgh-based Software group announced the award of a competitive tender to supply Marlin SmartPort as a port management information system to CalMac Ferries. ION's Marlin SmartPort solution will provide port management services to 17 of CalMac's harbours, including the major ferry port at Oban and the commercial cargo port at Perth, over an initial four-year term.

HSBC downgraded Schlumberger to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Hold’.

ATB Capital Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Underperform’.

As previously disclosed, on December 7, 2020, Superior Energy Services and certain of its direct and indirect wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries commenced voluntary cases under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. In connection with the Chapter 11 Cases, the Debtors filed a motion for approval of a debtor-in-possession financing facility, and on December 8, 2020, the Bankruptcy Court approved such motion and entered into an order approving the financings.

HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

AltaGas provided an update on its long-term strategic plan, reiterated 2020 guidance, introduced its 2021 outlook, and announced a four percent increase to the Company's common share dividends. 2021 Normalized EPS guidance of $1.45 - $1.55 per share represents approximately 20 percent year-over-year growth using mid-point guidance numbers. AltaGas is acutely focused on growing earnings per share and creating earnings durability in the years ahead. 2021 Normalized EBITDA1 guidance of $1.4 billion - $1.5 billion, which represents approximately 12 percent year-over-year growth using mid-point guidance numbers. In addition, AltaGas announced that its Board of Directors have approved a 4 percent increase to its annual common share dividends. AltaGas expects to achieve normalized earnings per share of $1.45 - $1.55 and normalized EBITDA of approximately $1.4 billion - $1.5 billion.

Gibson Energy announced that it will issue $250 million of 5.25% fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes due December 22, 2080. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 22, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Gibson intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the previously announced redemption of its outstanding 5.25% convertible unsecured debentures due July 15, 2021, to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP announced that it has further amended its previously announced offer to purchase for cash up to $25,000,000.00 aggregate purchase price of its 9.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units. For each Series A Preferred Unit that is accepted in the Tender Offer, the holder will receive $333.00, which represents a 33.2% increase over the previous offer of $250.00 and a 66.5% increase over the initial offer of $200.00. Assuming that the Tender Offer is fully subscribed, the number of Series A Preferred Units that will be purchased at the Purchase Price under the Tender Offer is approximately 75,075.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher on hopes for a swift roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine. Bets on more European Central Bank stimulus kept Europe's main stock markets steady. Asian equities ended down amid a surge in coronavirus cases and ejection of some Chinese stocks from S&P Dow Jones' indices. The dollar was little changed, whereas spot gold slipped as vaccine optimism dented the safe-haven appeal. Oil prices were higher on hopes of a faster demand recovery. The U.S. inflation data for November and jobless claims numbers are due later in the day.

