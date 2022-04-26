Crude Rises as Traders Weigh Concerns Over Russian Supply, Chinese Demand

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, backed by a small rebound in the crude complex while further weakness in the major equity futures dampened sentiment.

WTI and Brent crude oil began to regain ground in choppy trade with traders weighing concerns over Russian supply and Chinese demand. But both oil contracts initially rose earlier in the session following a statement from the People's Bank of China that it will step up monetary policy support to the real economy but demand concerns regained steam after China's capital Beijing has expanded its COVID-19 mass testing to much of the city of nearly 22 million, as the population braced for an imminent lockdown similar to Shanghai's stringent curbs. The prospect of supply tightness in the physical market related to the phasing out of Russian oil provided price support. The parliamentary parties of Germany's ruling coalition have called on the government to push ahead with a plan to phase out Russian oil and gas imports "as soon as possible".

Natural gas futures extended their climb higher, backed by colder weather forecasts in key consuming regions and expectations utilities will inject less gas than usual into storage in coming weeks.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Lincoln Electric utilized its proprietary large-scale, metal 3D printing solution to deliver just-in-time parts to Chevron USA to help bring a refinery back online according to schedule. During a recent routine maintenance shutdown, extended lead times and supply chain delays on traditionally manufactured parts challenged Chevron’s planned restart schedule. Chevron’s Additive Engineering team worked with Lincoln Electric to get back on schedule using additive manufacturing to print critical replacement parts that would meet production and quality standards.

ExxonMobil said that approximately 200 million cubic feet per day of natural gas produced from its Permian Basin facilities at Poker Lake, New Mexico have been independently certified and received the top grade for methane emissions management. The certification from MiQ helps the company meet customer demand for energy produced with fewer emissions. ExxonMobil is the first company to achieve certification for natural gas production associated with oil.

ExxonMobil is recruiting a biofuel and ethanol trader in North America, the company said in a social media post, as part of its efforts to develop lower emission fuels. The largest U.S. oil producer plans to invest $15 billion over six years to lower its greenhouse gas emissions including through biofuels.

Permian Highway Pipeline, LLC (PHP) announced a binding open season to solicit commitments for an expansion project on its system. Upon achieving a final investment decision, the project will increase PHP’s capacity by nearly 650 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). A foundation shipper has already executed long-term binding transportation agreements for half of this expansion capacity. PHP is jointly owned by subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan, Kinetik Holdings and ExxonMobil with an ownership interest of 26.7%, 53.3% and 20%, respectively. Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline is the operator of PHP.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

CrossWind, the joint venture between Shell and Eneco, has appointed international energy and marine consultancy ABL Group to support the construction of the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm.

Egdon Resources plc advised that Shell U.K. Limited has informed Egdon and the North Sea Transition Authority of its intention to withdraw from licences P1929 and P2304 containing the Resolution and Endeavour gas discoveries. Egdon will now consider its options, including its ongoing commitment to the licences and will discuss this with the NSTA.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

CNX Resources and Evolution Well Services announced a four-year extension of their current partnership.

Enterprise Products Operating LLC, a subsidiary of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, LLC, a subsidiary of Occidental announced they have executed a letter of intent to work toward a potential carbon dioxide transportation and sequestration solution for the Texas Gulf Coast. The joint project would initially be focused on providing services to emitters in the industrial corridors from the greater Houston to Beaumont/Port Arthur areas. The initiative would combine Enterprise’s leadership position in the midstream energy sector with OLCV’s extensive experience in subsurface characterization and CO2 sequestration.

CANADIAN E&PS

Vermilion Energy announced that leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co. have each recommended Vermilion shareholders vote "FOR" all the proposed resolutions at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm MT.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

Seadrill announced new contract awards for the West Neptune and the Sevan Louisiana. The West Neptune has secured a four-well extension with two one-well options with LLOG Exploration Offshore, L.L.C in US Gulf of Mexico. The firm-term will commence in direct continuation of the existing contract, has an estimated duration of 200 days and is expected to keep the rig busy until August 2023. Total contract value for the firm-term is approximately $71 million. The Sevan Louisiana has secured a three-well extension with Talos Production in US Gulf of Mexico. The extension has a minimum duration of 105 days and is an extension to the existing contract with Talos, which is set to commence in August 2022. Total contract value for the three-well extension is approximately $34 million.

Oslo Børs has resolved to admit the shares of Seadrill to trading on Euronext Expand.

Transocean issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs. This quarter’s report includes the following updates: Development Driller III – Awarded a one-well contract in Colombia at $331,000 per day. Deepwater Inspiration – Customer exercised a one-well option in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $300,000 per day. Transocean Spitsbergen – Customer exercised a one-well option in Norway at $305,000 per day. The aggregate incremental backlog associated with these fixtures is approximately $87.2 million. As of April 25, the company’s total backlog is approximately $6.1 billion.

REFINERS

Valero Energy reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $905 million, or $2.21 per share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $704 million, or $1.73 per share, for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding adjustments, first quarter 2022 adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $944 million, or $2.31 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $666 million, or $1.64 per share, for the first quarter of 2021.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Crestwood Equity Partners LP reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. First quarter 2022 net income was $22.2 million, compared to a net loss of $38.3 million in first quarter 2021. First quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $172.8 million, compared to $165.4 million in the first quarter 2021, an increase of more than 4% year-over-year. First quarter 2022 distributable cash flow to common unitholders was $116.7 million resulting in a coverage ratio2 of 2.0x; first quarter 2022 free cash flow after distributions of $28.3 million.

Energy Transfer LP announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.20 per Energy Transfer common unit ($0.80 on an annualized basis) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, which will be paid on May 19, 2022 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2022. The distribution per unit is more than a 30 percent increase over the first quarter of 2021 and represents another step in Energy Transfer’s plan to return additional value to unitholders while maintaining its target leverage ratio of 4.0x-4.5x debt-to-EBITDA. Future increases to the distribution level will be evaluated quarterly with the ultimate goal of returning distributions to the previous level of $0.305 per quarter, or $1.22 on an annual basis, while balancing the partnership’s leverage target, growth opportunities and unit buy-backs.

In July 2021, Nordic American Tankers announced a plan to sell ships in combination with buying ships. It has sold four Suezmaxes now, generating a cash injection of about USD 60 million to NAT. Vessel number four was delivered to the new owners on April 12, 2022. It expects that its fleet will grow with the objective of having about 30 Suezmax vessels the next few years. It has informed the market that it receives two new buildings – one in May and one at the end June this year. They have both achieved contracts of six years each, in total twelve years with first class contractual partners, at solid rates creating earnings and stable cash flow. In light of its recent vessels sales, it has concluded that it should record an impairment charge on its accounts for 2021. This charge is $51.9 million related to its vessels built in 2002 and 2003. The impairment charge is a non-cash accounting matter. It has nothing to do with the business as such. It has previously reported a year-to-date impairment charge of $8.4 million in its 4Q21 Earnings Release. This number will now be adjusted to $60.3 million in its 2021 20-F (Annual report). These accounting matters do not affect its 2022 numbers.

TC Energy, together with the insight and involvement of our partner Nikola, is evaluating its plan for a hydrogen production hub on 140 acres in Crossfield, Alberta, where the Company operates a natural gas storage facility. The plan will be highlighted during the first-ever Canadian Hydrogen Convention in Edmonton, Alberta. TC Energy expects a final investment decision by the end of 2023; the project will be subject to customary regulatory approvals.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes were in the red, ahead of a slew corporate earnings from major Wall Street firms including Microsoft and Alphabet, as global growth concerns fueled by lockdowns in China and an aggressive Fed monetary policy sapped risk appetite. European shares were up supported by earnings from UBS and Maersk. In Asian equity markets, Japanese shares ended higher, while China stocks took a hit. Meanwhile, the dollar soared to two-year highs and the euro slipped. In commodities, gold prices gained as investors sought refuge in the safe-haven metal, while oil prices were little changed. Consumer confidence, durable goods and housing market numbers are due for release later in the day.

