Crude Rises as Traders Monitor Coronavirus Outbreak, U.S. Stockpiles Decline

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, backed by mild strength in the crude complex and major equity indices which rose on strong earnings from several market bellwethers that kicked fourth-quarter earnings into gear and overshadowed concerns over the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus. Earnings season also started to gain momentum within the energy space today with several producers and MLPs announcing results. The markets will also be looking towards the conclusion of the Fed’s latest policy meeting this afternoon and while interest rates are expected almost certainly to remain on unchanged, officials are likely to discuss possible changes to how they manage the central bank’s key overnight borrowing rate.

WTI crude oil futures continued to swing higher for the second-consecutive session and are up ~1% in early trading, marginally trailing Brent, supported by reports that OPEC would consider extending oil output cuts if the coronavirus hurts demand and data showing a decline in U.S. stockpiles. OPEC sources commented that the group wants to extend current oil output cuts until at least June from March, with the possibility of deeper reductions on the table if oil demand in China is significantly impacted by the spread of a new coronavirus. Ahead of today’s official EIA data later this morning, last night’s API report showed U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels last week, falling despite expectations of a 482,000 barrel build.

Natural gas futures erased yesterday’s gains and resumed their trend lower this morning, down nearly 2% so far today to near four year lows, falling on forecasts for milder weather through mid-February than earlier expected. The declines also come ahead of tomorrow’s storage report.

Reuters - PT Pertamina has ended a partnership with Italian oil, gas and power firmEni to process palm oil into fuel, Pertamina's chief executive told a parliamentary committee. Pertamina's Nicke Widyawati said during the hearing that Eni required internationally recognised certification for palm oil, in line with European Union moves to curb the use of palm oil as a transport fuel, even though the oil would have been processed in facilities located in Indonesia. Pertamina and Eni signed a head joint venture agreement last year to build a refinery in Indonesia that would produce fuel completely derived from crude palm oil.

Press Release - ENEA and Eni will work together in a strategic alliance. The project, worth over 600 million euros, focuses on the energy of the future, sustainable, safe and unlimited, and it involves the establishment of a scientific and technological centre for fusion DTT (Divertor Tokamak Test) in ENEA’s Research Centre in Frascati (Rome) by DDT Scarl, a joint venture owned 25% by Eni, 74% by ENEA and 1% by Consorzio CREATE. The project will have an impact of around 2 billion euros on the national GDP and will create 1,500 new jobs, among which 500 for scientists and technical specialists.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Petrobras, has hired seven investment banks to sell a stake in its fuel distribution unit, Petrobras Distribuidora SA, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Reuters - Petrobras will price its largest share offering in a decade on Feb. 5, through which development bank BNDES will sell up to 23.5 billion reais ($5.76 billion) of shares in the oil company, it said in a securities filing. In the filing published, Petrobras said the base offering of 611,835,583 common shares at the Jan. 20 closing price of 31.98 reais could raise 19.6 billion reais, while the BNDES could sell an additional 122,367,116 shares worth 3.9 billion reais. The last time Petrobras concluded a large share offering was in 2010, but at the time the company, rather than its shareholders, was raising money. The shares are expected to begin trading on Feb. 7 in Brazil, Petrobras said.

RBC Capital upgraded Repsol to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Underperform’.

Reuters - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has targeted facilities belonging toSaudi Aramco in Jizan on the Red Sea, its military spokesman said in comments reported by the group's Al Masirah TV. Aramco declined to comment on the report. The military spokesman also said the group had targeted the Abha and Jizan airports, Khamis Mushait military base and other sensitive targets in Saudi Arabia "with a large number of rockets and drones". He provided no timeframe for the attacks.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Bonanza Creek Energy provided preliminary 2019 results and 2020 guidance. Highlights for fourth quarter and full year 2019 include average sales volumes of 24.3 MBoe/d for the fourth quarter 2019; up 37% over fourth quarter 2018. Average sales volumes of 23.5 MBoe/d for full year 2019; up 48% year-over-year, in the top-quartile of the initial 2019 annual guidance and at the mid-point of the most recent guidance. Initial 2020 guidance include annual 2020 production guidance of 26.0 – 29.0 MBoe/d, representing 11 - 23% growth over 2019 volumes. Total 2020 annual capital expenditures are expected to be $215 - $235 million. The Company’s 2020 capital plan assumes the continuation of a one-rig (gross) operated program in the Company’s Legacy acreage, and the startup of a one-rig (gross) non-operated program in the Company’s French Lake area in late 2020. The Company’s 2020 capital expenditures guidance includes an estimated $20 to $25 million for non-operated capital, which includes approximately $10 to $15 million for French Lake.

Press Release - Chesapeake Energy released preliminary 2019 fourth quarter production results and operational achievements. Delivered Expected 2019 Production within Capital Expenditure Guidance include average estimated 2019 fourth quarter oil production range of 125,000 to 126,000 barrels (bbls) of oil per day. Average estimated 2019 fourth quarter equivalent production range of 476,000 to 478,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day. Estimated 2019 fourth quarter capital expenditures of approximately $480 to $490 million. The company eliminated approximately $900 million in debt, including retiring the Brazos Valley Longhorn, L.L.C. secured revolving credit facility and debt structure in December. The company also reduced gathering, processing and transportation and general and administrative expenses by approximately $1.20 per boe, or over $335 million, in 2019 compared to 2018.

Press Release - Hess reported a net loss of $222 million, or $0.73 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with a net loss of $4 million, or $0.05 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation reported a net loss of $180 million, or $0.60 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with an adjusted net loss of $77 million, or $0.31 per common share, in the prior-year quarter. The decrease in after-tax adjusted results primarily reflects lower natural gas and natural gas liquids realized selling prices, partially offset by higher production volumes and improved Midstream earnings, compared with the prior-year quarter.

Press Release - Kosmos Energy announced that it has completed drilling the Oldfield exploration well (Kosmos 40%, Hess 60%) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Oldfield was designed to test a sub-salt Miocene prospect located in Mississippi Canyon, targeting approximately 10 mmboe net to Kosmos. The well did not encounter commercial quantities of hydrocarbons and will now be plugged and abandoned. The Oldfield well is located in approximately 1,500 meters of water and was drilled to a total depth of approximately 6,500 meters. Kosmos expects to record approximately $24 million of exploration expense related to the drilling of the Oldfield exploration well, split ~60:40 between 4Q19 and 1Q20. Following the abandonment of the Oldfield well, the Valaris 8503 rig will move to the Kodiak field to begin drilling and completion operations on a new infill producer well. Kosmos plans to drill three additional infrastructure-led exploration wells in the Gulf of Mexico in 2020.

Press Release - U.S. Well Services, Inc. announced it has executed a contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for Range Resources using its next-generation Clean Fleet technology, which runs on electric power generated by natural gas turbine generators on the wellsite. Under the terms of the agreement, U.S. Well Services will support Range Resources in the development of its Appalachian asset base on a dedicated basis into 2021.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Gran Tierra Energy announced the Company's 2019 year-end reserves as evaluated by the Company's independent qualified reserves evaluator McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. in a report with an effective date of December 31, 2019 and an operational update. Some highlights of 2019 Year-End Reserves and Values are as follows: Realized material 1P reserves growth across the Company's four core assets as a result of waterflooding; Achieved 1P reserves replacement of 200% with 1P reserves additions of 25.3 MMBOE, with 1P NPV10 before tax increasing 15% from 2018 year-end, despite a decrease in McDaniel forecast price assumptions; and Acordionero, Suroriente, Costayaco and Moqueta now represent 83% of Gran Tierra's 1P reserves.

Press Release - RPC announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, revenues were $236.0 million, a decrease of 37.4 percent, compared with $376.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenues decreased due to lower activity levels and pricing, a more pronounced fourth quarter seasonal decline than in the prior year, and a smaller fleet of pressure pumping equipment. Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $27.9 million compared to operating profit of $19.7 million in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $17.3 million. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $23.4 million, or $0.11 loss per share, compared to net income of $13.4 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $13.9 million, or $0.07 adjusted loss per share. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $12.6 million, compared to EBITDA of $61.7 million in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $23.2 million.

Press Release - Marathon Petroleum reported net income of $443 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $951 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth-quarter 2019 results include a pre-tax charge of $1.2 billion primarily related to a midstream goodwill impairment related to MPLX LP. Adjusted net income was $1.0 billion, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.7 billion, or $2.41 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. MPC returned $409 million of capital to shareholders during the fourth quarter and $3.3 billion for the full year 2019, including $2.0 billion of share repurchases. In addition, the company announced a 9.4% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.58 per share.

National Bank of Canada upgraded Altagas to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

JP Morgan downgraded BP Midstream Partners to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Neutral’.

National Bank of Canada downgraded Gibson Energy to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - Hess Midstream LP reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $75.1 million compared with net income of $78.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, as recast for the acquisition of Hess Infrastructure Partners LP (“HIP”) by Hess Midstream Partners LP. After deduction for noncontrolling interests, net income attributable to Hess Midstream was $16.1 million, or $0.28 per Class A share. Hess Midstream generated Adjusted EBITDA of $158.4 million, including contributions from produced water handling business of $4.0 million and excluding impacts from transaction costs of $26.2 million. DCF for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $140.1 million.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Martin Midstream Partners L.P. announced today its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2019 was $6.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 of $1.6 million. Net income from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $4.5 million compared to a net loss of $7.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2019 was $35.5 million compared to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2018 of $25.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $108.3 million compared to adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 of $107.2 million.

Press Release - MPLX reported a fourth-quarter 2019 net loss attributable to MPLX of $581 million compared with net income of $434 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to MPLX was $1.3 billion, compared with $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth-quarter 2019 results include non-cash impairment charges of $1.2 billion, primarily related to goodwill associated with the Andeavor Logistics gathering and processing businesses acquired by Marathon Petroleum Corporation as part of its combination with Andeavor in October 2018. MPLX announced an updated 2020 growth capital target of approximately $1.5 billion from the previously announced target of approximately $2.0 billion.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Seadrill Partners announced that it will eliminate the quarterly distribution to its common unitholders. The move reflects the Company's desire to preserve liquidity ahead of debt maturities in the second half of 2020 and first quarter of 2021.

Press Release - SunCoke Energy reported fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results, reflecting continued strong operating performance from our Domestic Coke business. Revenues increased $28.3 million and $149.4 million for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019, respectively, primarily reflecting the pass-through of higher coal prices and higher sales volumes in our Domestic Coke segment, partially offset by lower transloading volumes in our Logistics segment. Fourth quarter and full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $15.1 million and $15.3 million, respectively. The decrease reflects the impact of the previously announced bankruptcy of one of our coal export customers, which was partially offset by the improved performance in our Domestic Coke segment. Net (loss) income attributable to SXC decreased $3.2 million for the fourth quarter 2019 reflecting lower operating results discussed above, partially offset by lower depreciation expense and lower income attributable to noncontrolling interest.

Press Release - SunCoke Energy announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company's common stock to be paid March 2, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2020.

Wall Street futures rose, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision, as upbeat earnings from Apple capped losses caused by panic over coronavirus outspread. Sell-off continued in major Asian equity markets, with Hong Kong stocks falling nearly 3%. European shares rose on strong earnings from banking sector. The dollar edged up against a basket of major currencies. Gold rose on lingering virus outbreak concerns. The day will also bring earnings from S&P 500 companies, including Facebook and Microsoft.

