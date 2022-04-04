Crude Rises as Strategic Release Fails to Stifle Supply Concerns

The energy sector is poised for a higher start supported by strength in the underlying commodities and in the major market indices. U.S. stock index futures edged higher as a jump in tech shares and U.S.-listed Chinese firms offset concerns about more sanctions towards Russia from the European Union and its allies.

WTI and Brent crude oil future rose this morning as the release of strategic reserves by consuming nations failed to eliminate supply concerns arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the lack of progress in renegotiating the Iranian nuclear deal. European leaders look to agree on further sanctions towards Russia in the coming days, a German government spokesperson said on Monday, adding that he was confident the European Union would remain united on fresh measures. France is considering a hefty EU-wide tariff on Russian energy in hopes that it could prove more efficient than an outright ban. As talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal pause, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said the United States is responsible for the lack in progress in the negotiations between Tehran and world powers in Vienna.

Natural gas futures inched higher in early trading as supply concerns stemming from geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe added to the already high demand for LNG exports despite forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

ExxonMobil signaled first quarter production results could top a four-year quarterly record, with operating profits from pumping oil and gas approaching $10.1 billion. A snapshot of the largest U.S. oil producer's quarter ended March 31 showed profits could jump by between $1.9 billion and $2.7 billion over the prior quarter's $6.1 billion in operating earnings from its oil and gas unit.

ExxonMobil has made a final investment decision for the Yellowtail development offshore Guyana after receiving government and regulatory approvals. The company’s fourth, and largest, project in the Stabroek Block is expected to produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day starting in 2025.

ExxonMobil has suspended its liquefied natural gas project in Russia's Far East, Interfax news agency quoted a Russian governor as saying on Monday, after the firm announced plans to quit the country following Western sanctions.

ExxonMobil on Friday received approval to begin work on its fourth offshore oil drilling project in Guyana from the South American country's Environmental Protection Agency.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

State-owned Algerian oil and gas company Sonatrach has been in discussion with energy group Eni over how to increase gas supply to Italy in the short and medium term, a Sonatrach statement said.

Petrobras achieved a refinery utilisation rate of 91% in the last week of March and averaged 89% over the full month, it said, looking to boost fuel output as fuel prices rise.

Rodolfo Landim declined a nomination to chair the board of Petrobras to focus on his current role as president of Rio de Janeiro soccer club Flamengo.

The prosecutor's office at Brazil's federal audit court has asked the court to open an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro's appointment of Adriano Pires as chief executive of Petrobras, for a possible conflict of interest.

Petrobras announced on Friday it has discovered a new pre-salt oil accumulation in the southern portion of the Campos Basin.

According to Reuters, Shell has taken the decision to decommission the Scoter and Merganser installations, and associated subsea infrastructure, subject to regulator approval.

Sempra Energy said its liquefied natural gas (LNG) unit has entered into an agreement with affiliates of TotalEnergies, Mitsui & Co, and Japan LNG Investment LLC to increase the capacity of its Cameron LNG Phase 2 export project in Hackberry, Louisiana.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy announced the suspension of its crude oil price risk management activities related to West Texas Intermediate. Given the strength of Cenovus’s balance sheet and liquidity position, the company has determined these programs are no longer required to support financial resilience. Cenovus will remain well positioned to generate significant free funds flow over the long term. The company plans to announce on April 27, 2022 its first-quarter results, details on its plan for increasing shareholder returns and updated 2022 corporate guidance. Realized losses on all risk management positions for the three months ending March 31, 2022 are expected to be about $970 million. Actual realizations for the first quarter of 2022 will be reported with Cenovus’s first-quarter results. Based on forward prices as of March 31, 2022, estimated realized losses on all risk management positions for the three months ending June 30, 2022 are currently expected to be about $410 million. Actual gains or losses resulting from these positions will depend on market prices or rates, as applicable, at the time each such position is settled. Cenovus plans to close the bulk of its outstanding crude oil price risk management positions related to WTI over the next two months and expects to have no significant financial exposure to these positions beyond the second quarter of 2022.

U.S. E&PS

Evolution Petroleum Corp completes acquisition of natural gas assets in Wyoming's Jonah field announced back on 9-February.

On March 31, 2022, ProPetro Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProPetro Holding Corp., entered into an Amended and Restated Pressure Pumping Services Agreement with Pioneer Natural Resources USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pioneer Natural Resources, pursuant to which ProPetro will provide pressure pumping services to Pioneer. ProPetro entered into a Pressure Pumping Services Agreement with Pioneer in 2018 in connection with its acquisition of Pioneer’s pressure pumping services assets. Since that time, ProPetro and Pioneer have worked collaboratively to improve completions performance in the Permian Basin, achieving industry-leading results. The Amended Agreement provides for updated performance standards, operating procedures, pricing, and term. The Amended Agreement is effective as of January 1, 2022, will terminate on December 31, 2022, and may be extended through 2023.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Fluor announced that Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), through Japan NuScale Innovation, LLC, a special purpose investment entity that also includes JGC Holdings and IHI, has purchased a preferred equity position in NuScale Power, LLC for $110 million from Fluor and other existing NuScale investors. The transaction is based on an approximate $1.9 billion equity valuation for NuScale.

KBR announced that Umberto della Sala will not seek re-election to the company's board of directors at the annual shareholder meeting in May. Sir John A. Manzoni KCB has been nominated to fill the board position and will stand for election at the May meeting.

KBR announced the completion of its private astronaut training for the upcoming Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1); the first private astronaut mission in history planned to visit the International Space Station (ISS).

Schlumberger and Sintela announced that they have signed an agreement to co-develop new fiber-optic solutions for multiple industrial markets. Schlumberger will market and deliver the solutions in the energy, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and geothermal industries, with Sintela delivering the combined solutions to other industrial markets.

TechnipFMC Plc announces that Barry Glickman will no longer serve as President of Surface of TechnipFMC plc, effective 24-Apr.

DRILLERS

Patterson-UTI Energy announced that Julie J. Robertson and Cesar Jaime have been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. With these appointments, the Patterson-UTI Board has been expanded to eight members.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Ardmore Shipping announced that it has agreed terms for the sale of three 2008-built MR product tankers to Leonhardt & Blumberg for an aggregate price of $40 million. Following completion of the sales and the prepayment of financing associated with the vessels, the transaction will generate net cash of approximately $15 million to Ardmore, which will be used for general corporate purposes.

DCP Midstream LP was upgraded to outperform from in line at Evercore ISI.

Enterprise Products Partners LP was downgraded to in line form outperform at Evercore ISI.

Frontline Ltd. announced that Frontline Shipping Limited has agreed with SFL to terminate the long term charters for the 2004-built very large crude carriers Front Force and Front Energy upon the sale and delivery of the vessels by SFL to an unrelated third party. Frontline has agreed to a total compensation payment to SFL of approximately $4.5 million for the termination of the current charters. The charters with SFL are expected to terminate in the second quarter of 2022.

As per SEC filing, Scorpio Tankers said that the selling shareholders may sell, in one or more offerings of up to aggregate of 6 million of the company's common shares.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were little changed, mirroring global equities, amid talks of more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while a closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve fueled recession worries further. The dollar index rose, supported by rising Treasury yields. Brent crude slipped in volatile trade as the release of strategic reserves by countries eased concerns over tight supply. Gold prices were in the positive territory. Factory orders data for February is on the economic radar.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.