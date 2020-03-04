Crude Rises as OPEC+ Works to Enact Deeper Output Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by strength in the crude complex and major equity futures which look set to rebound off yesterday’s selloff on results from the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries and expectations of further global policy responses to the coronavirus. Markets will be looking at the ADP National Employment Report as a precursor to Friday’s U.S. jobs report and all eyes will also be on the Fed’s beige book report, which will offer the first snapshot from the central bank’s business contacts on how deeply the coronavirus is impacting the economy.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their trend higher for the third-straight session and are up ~1.5% so far this morning, supported by last night’s API report showing a smaller than expected build and expectations that OPEC+ have moved closer to an agreement to enact deeper output cuts. A technical panel of several representatives from OPEC states, Russia and other producers recommended yesterday cutting output by between 0.6-1.0 million bpd during the second quarter only. The weekly industry supply data showed U.S. crude oil inventories rose 1.7 million barrels last week, compared to the 2.6 million barrels increased analysts had expected while gasoline and distillate stocks fell. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs again cut its Brent price forecast, to $45 a barrel in April, while expecting Brent gradually recovering to $60 a barrel by the year-end and Morgan Stanley cut its second-quarter 2020 Brent price forecast to $55 per barrel and its WTI outlook to $50 on expectations that China's 2020 oil demand growth would be close to zero and that demand elsewhere may weaken because of the virus. Traders will be looking to the official EIA data later this morning as the next major catalyst for futures.

Natural gas futures edged higher for a third-straight day, boosted by a slight decline in output and despite forecasts confirming the previous warmer-than-normal forecast for the next two weeks.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Independent Research upgraded Chevron to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Santos announced it has entered a non-binding agreement with BP that could lead to BP investing A$20 million in support of Santos' Moomba carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in South Australia. This non-binding agreement is subject to finalisation of terms and a final investment decision targeted for the end of 2020. Santos has entered front end engineering design (FEED) for the Moomba CCS project.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

J.P. Morgan downgraded Cenovus Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Crestwood Equity Partners announced that is has begun commercial operations at the Bucking Horse II processing plant in Converse County, Wyoming in the Powder River Basin. The Bucking Horse II plant is a 200 MMcf/d processing plant that brings Crestwood’s total processing capacity in the basin to 345 MMcf/d and allows Crestwood to offer producer customers the best natural gas and gas liquid recoveries in the basin. Additionally, Crestwood has entered into a new gathering and processing agreement to provide wellhead services for Occidental Petroleum’s 2020 delineation program in the Powder River Basin. The dedication is on the eastern portion of the existing Jackalope Gas Gathering Services system and based on the close proximity of these wells to the existing system, Crestwood expects minimal incremental capital requirements to connect the new wells. Occidental is one of the largest operators in the basin with approximately 400,000 net undeveloped acres.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Baytex Energy reports its operating and financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 (all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted). We released preliminary unaudited financial and operating results on January 20, 2020 in conjunction with the release of our 2019 reserves. Our audited financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 are unchanged from the preliminary results. Generated production of 96,360 boe/d (83% oil and NGL) during Q4/2019 and 97,680 boe/d for full-year 2019, exceeding the high end of guidance. Exploration and development expenditures totaled $153 million in Q4/2019, bringing aggregate spending for 2019 to $552 million, which is at the low end of our original guidance. Delivered adjusted funds flow of $232 million ($0.42 per basic share) in Q4/2019 and $902 million ($1.62 per basic share) for 2019. Generated EBITDA of $256 million in Q4/2019 and $1.01 billion for 2019.

Peel Hunt initiated coverage of Gran Tierra Energy at ‘Buy’.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - NuVista Energy announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. The company produced a record 57,010 Boe/d for the fourth quarter of 2019, or 16% greater than the respective quarter in 2018. Full year 2019 production was a record 50,803 Boe/d, or 26% greater than 2018 production. This represents annual production per weighted average share which was 6% greater than the prior year. The company also achieved $70.1 million adjusted funds flow in the quarter, including over $17 million of free adjusted funds flow (net of capital expenditures); achieved record 2019 adjusted funds flow of $266 million ($1.18/share, basic); and achieved adjusted funds flow netbacks of $14.34/Boe for 2019.

Press Release - Paramount Resources reported 2019 annual results and provides 2020 guidance. Highlights include annual sales volumes which averaged 82,394 Boe/d (39 percent liquids) in 2019. Fourth quarter 2019 sales volumes averaged 85,411 Boe/d (42 percent liquids). Cash from operating activities was $256 million in 2019. Adjusted funds flow in 2019 was $299 million or $2.29 per share. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted funds flow was $93.5 million or $0.71 per share. Strong execution and a continued focus on cost control resulted in lower per well capital costs at both Karr and Wapiti. This allowed the Company to accelerate the drilling of two five-well pads and a water disposal well at Karr into the fourth quarter of 2019 (from the first quarter of 2020) and construct a crude oil terminal in the Kaybob Region in 2019, while still maintaining its 2019 base capital budget of $350 million. Base capital spending in 2019 totalled $351 million. The Company spent $29 million on abandonment and reclamation activities in 2019 compared to guidance of $32 million. Net cash proceeds from dispositions in 2019 totalled $393 million.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Tourmaline Oil released financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2019 as well as 2019 reserves results. Full-year 2019 after-tax earnings were $319.7 million ($1.18/diluted share) as Tourmaline remained profitable despite a challenging year for natural gas prices. The Company has built one of the most stable, low-cost businesses in the North American energy sector. Fourth quarter 2019 cash flow was $335.9 million ($1.24/diluted share) and full-year 2019 cash flow was $1,205.5 million ($4.43/diluted share). Tourmaline generated $67.1 million of free cash flow in Q4 2019. The first quarter 2020 dividend of $0.12/share will be paid on March 31, 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Halliburton announced that, pursuant to its previously-announced cash tender offers to purchase up to $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its senior notes, $1,821,337,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, March 3, 2020. Halliburton also announced that it has elected to have an early settlement date for the Tender Offers, anticipated to be on March 5, 2020, for Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase.

Press Release - Patterson-UTI Energy reported that for the month of February 2020, the Company had an average of 121 drilling rigs operating. For the two months ended February 29, 2020, the Company had an average of 122 drilling rigs operating. Average drilling rigs operating reported in the Company's monthly announcements represent the average number of the Company's drilling rigs that were operating under a drilling contract. The Company cautioned that numerous factors in addition to average drilling rigs operating can impact the Company's operating results and that a particular trend in the number of drilling rigs operating may or may not indicate a trend in or be indicative of the Company's financial performance. The Company intends to continue providing monthly updates on drilling rigs operating shortly after the end of each month.

REFINERS

Press Release - Marathon Petroleum has established a companywide goal to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) processed to 30% below 2014 levels by 2030. The company has linked achievement of the goal to its executive compensation program and certain employee programs.

MLPS & PIPELINES

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, as investors weighed the Fed's emergency rate cut move to contain economic damage from the coronavirus. European shares were higher on hopes the ECB and euro zone governments would green light stimulus measures. In Asia, China stocks ended higher. The dollar fell against the Japanese yen. Gold was steady. Oil prices rose on expectations that major producers have moved closer to an agreement to enact deeper output cuts. ISM non-manufacturing PMI and ADP jobs numbers are expected later in the day.

