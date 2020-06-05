Crude Rises Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Extending Output Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy equities are poised for a very strong session to cap off an already upbeat week, backed by significant gains in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which moved sharply higher following positive economic data and as traders continue to bet on the reopening of the economy. May U.S. jobs came in much better-than-expected as the U.S. unemployment rate came in at 13.3%, beating expectations of 19.5%. Sector news is relatively quiet outside of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting tomorrow while macro headlines will continue to dictate trading.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are trading sharply higher as OPEC+ countries reportedly agreed to a production cut extension of at least a month and set a meeting for June 6, ending days of a compliance dispute. Reports yesterday indicated Saudi and Russia were given sufficient assurances that members lagging compliance to production levels will correct and that those two nations have agreed to extend the 9.7M bpd of cuts through July. Futures are gaining further momentum on better-than-expected economic data and reports of tropical storm Cristobal gaining strength and is expected to reach the Louisiana coast later this weekend. The Baker Hughes rig count will be released later this afternoon and will act as the next catalyst for prices.

Natural gas futures are also higher, backed by gains in the crude oil markets and as temperatures are expected to be above-seasonal across parts of the U.S. through the weekend which should boost cooling demand.

Reuters - Premier Oil will issue discounted shares to activist hedge fund ARCM representing 8.91% of the company to pay for North Sea assets from BP, which agreed to reduce the price. ARCM, which owns around 15% of Premier's debt and has a large short position in its shares, has agreed to drop its appeal against a court scheme to facilitate Premier buying the BP assets, Premier said. The deal will involve Premier paying BP $210 million in cash and reduces Premier's liability for field abandonment to $240 million from $600 million.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Southwestern Energy announced the retirement of John Ale, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective June 30, 2020, following more than six and half years leading the Company’s legal and governance functions. Current Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary, Chris Lacy, who has been with the Company since 2014, will be promoted to Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective June 30, 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Westport Fuel Systems reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided an update on operations. Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 decreased by $6.0 million to $67.2 million, or 8% over the same period last year. Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased by $12.9 million to $4.3 million, mainly due to a $10 million charge for a field service campaign for the replacement of a pressure release device recorded during the quarter. Not included in the charge is anticipated insurance recovery of 70% of these costs. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to negative $3.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Excluding the warranty charge, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $6.4 million for the quarter. Successfully restarted majority of our operations following government directives. Bolstered short-term liquidity by $20 million through new borrowings, principal deferrals, cost reductions and capital expenditure deferrals to weather the economic impact of COVID-19 and continue funding our operations and investment plans. This includes approximately $4 million in wages subsidies expected in Q2 2020.

Press Release - Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes international rig count for May 2020 was 805 down 110 from the 915 counted in April 2020, and down 321 from the 1,126 counted in May 2019. The international offshore rig count for May 2020 was 195, down 33 from the 228 counted in April 2020, and down 45 from the 240 counted in May 2019. The average U.S. rig count for May 2020 was 348, down 218 from the 566 counted in April 2020, and down 638 from the 986 counted in May 2019. The average Canadian rig count for May 2020 was 23, down 10 from the 33 counted in April 2020, and down 47 from the 60 counted in May 2019. The worldwide rig count for May 2020 was 1,176, down 338 from the 1,514 counted in April 2020, and down 1,006 from the 2,182 counted in May 2019.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated hold in Cactus.

UBS upgraded USA Compression Partners to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

(Global Newswire) – Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP has entered into a strategic recapitalization transaction with its preferred equity holders, providing for the conversion of all Series A and B Preferred Units into common units at an average conversion price of $3.12/unit. In connection with the recapitalization, ownership of the Partnership’s general partner, Mid-Con GP, LLC (the “General Partner”), has been transferred to the Partnership, resulting in strengthened corporate governance, and a new Board of Directors has been elected by written consent of the holders of a majority of the common unitholders.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced the appointment of James J. Cleary to the Board of Directors of its general partner, Summit Midstream GP, LLC. Mr. Cleary was appointed on June 4, 2020, will be a Class III director and will serve as a member on the Compensation and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees of the Board.

U.S. stock futures were sharply higher Friday, continuing big gains on the week, after the latest monthly U.S. jobs report came in much better than expected. European shares rallied as a bumper stimulus from the European Central Bank fueled hopes of a faster economic recovery. In Asia, the Hong Kong stock market ended higher and Japan’s Nikkei rose on improving investor sentiment. The dollar was up against its major rivals. Gold fell weighed down by gains in riskier assets. Oil prices rose after OPEC decided to move up discussions on whether to extend production cuts to Saturday, indicating that some laggard countries may have agreed to align themselves with the deal.

