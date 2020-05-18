Crude Rises Ahead of June WTI Contract Expiry

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to sore at the open, backed by significant gains in the underlying commodities and broader index futures which rallied following positive news from a Moderna trial for a potential coronavirus vaccine and upbeat comments on the economy from Fed Chief Jerome Powell last night.

Oil prices also rallied this morning, with Brent hitting a one-month high and WTI topping $30 for the first time since March 17th, supported by optimism about the re-opening of the economies and output cuts by major producers. "Optimism on the demand side of the oil equation has helped prices climb further, with gasoline demand coming back as governments ease confinement measures," said Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Paola Rodriguez Masiu. The June WTI contract is set to expire tomorrow.

Natural gas futures are also sharply higher in early trading, tracking gains in the crude oil markets while above-seasonal temperatures for much of the East Coast this week is expected to drive cooling demand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Sunday) Reuters - Petrobras has begun a long-term test in the Forno area in the Albacora field, in the so-called pre-salt region of the Campos Basin, it said in a securities filing. The testing, started on Saturday, May 16, and being carried out in the well about 120 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, aims to assess the "reservoir's production and characteristics of its oil," Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formerly known, said in a statement.

Raymond James downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Market Perform’.

Reuters - Total said it had agreed to buy up a large customer portfolio from Energías de Portugal and two of EDP's gas-fired combined cycle power plants in Spain, making it a leading player in the Iberian market. The deal is in line with the company's strategy to expand into the electricity market as energy majors face growing pressure to reduce their exposure to fossil fuels while increasing low-carbon businesses in their portfolio. It is Total's third major acquisition in the European residential electricity market since 2016, after deals in Belgium and France, making it a leading challenger to former dominant monopolies. Total said it was buying EDP's portfolio of 2.5 million business-to-customers (B2C) base, along with the two power plants, which represented an electricity generation capacity of nearly 850 megawatts. It added that the transaction with EDP, which was advised by Santander Bank was based on an enterprise value of 515 million euros ($557.4 million).

Press Release - In August 2019, Total and Occidental Petroleum entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA) in order for Total to acquire Anadarko’s assets in Africa. Under this agreement, Total and Occidental have since completed the sale and purchase of the Mozambique and South Africa assets. The PSA provided that the sale of the Ghana assets was conditional upon the completion of the Algeria assets’ sale. Occidental has informed Total that, as part of an understanding with the Algerian authorities on the transfer of Anadarko’s interests to Occidental, Occidental would not be in a position to sell its interests in Algeria. Given the extraordinary market environment and the lack of visibility that the Group faces, and in light of the non-operated nature of the interests of Anadarko in Ghana, Total has decided not to pursue the completion of the purchase of the Ghana assets and, as a consequence, to preserve the Group’s financial flexibility.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Friday) Press Release - Centennial Resource Development announced that, effective May 15, 2020, the previously announced divestiture by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, of saltwater disposal wells and associated produced water infrastructure located primarily in Reeves County, Texas to a subsidiary of WaterBridge Resources LLC has been terminated. Pursuant to the terms of the purchase and sale agreement, Centennial provided written notice of termination relating to the divestiture after WaterBridge failed to close the transaction on or before 5:00 pm Mountain Time on May 15, 2020, which was the Outside Date for the divestiture set forth in the purchase and sale agreement. Pursuant to the terms of the purchase and sale agreement, Centennial believes it has a right to receive the $10 million purchase price deposit, which is currently held in escrow.

Capital One Securities upgraded Comstock Resources to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’.

Press Release - Denbury Resources announced its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results. The company reported the following: Net income of $74 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. Adjusted net income of $27 million, or $0.06 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDAX of $116 million. Generated $35 million of free cash flow. Produced 55,965 barrels of oil equivalent per day, in line with expectations. Reduced debt principal by $34 million, primarily through open market debt repurchases, and ended the first quarter with no outstanding borrowings on the Company’s bank credit facility. Reduced 2020 capital budget by $80 million, or 44%, to current expected range of $95 million to $105 million. Restructured a portion of 2020 three-way collars into fixed-price swaps to increase downside protection. Current hedge portfolio covers 39,500 Bbls/d for the second quarter of 2020 and 35,500 Bbls/d for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, with over half of those contracts being fixed-price swaps and the remainder being three-way collars. Completed the sale in early March of half of the Company’s nearly 100% working interests in four conventional southeast Texas oil fields for $40 million net cash and a carried interest in 10 wells to be drilled by the purchasers. Reacted quickly to the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritizing employee health and safety while maintaining operations and making adjustments to the business in response to the impact of the significant decline in oil prices resulting from the global disruption in oil demand caused by the pandemic.

RBC Capital downgraded Gran Tierra Energy to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - Laredo Petroleum announced the appointment of William Albrecht as independent Chairman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Randy Foutch upon the expiration of Mr. Foutch's term on May 14, 2020. Mr. Albrecht, currently an independent member of the Board, will continue to serve on the Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Press Release - Occidental Petroleum issued a statement regarding its agreement with Total to acquire Anadarko’s assets in Africa: “In August 2019, Total and Occidental entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement in order for Total to acquire Anadarko’s assets in Africa. Under this agreement, Total and Occidental have since completed the sale and purchase of the Mozambique and South Africa assets. The purchase and sale agreement provided that the sale of the Ghana assets was conditional upon the completion of the Algeria assets’ sale. Occidental has informed Total that, as part of an understanding with the Algerian authorities on the transfer of Anadarko’s interests to Occidental, Occidental would not be in a position to sell its interests in Algeria to Total. Total has informed Occidental that it is not interested in purchasing Anadarko’s interests in Ghana in the current circumstances. Because the purchase and sale agreement expires in September, Total and Occidental have executed a waiver of the obligation to purchase and sell the Ghana assets, so that Occidental can begin marketing the sale of the Ghana assets to other third parties. These assets in Ghana are world class and function economically well at low oil prices with upside potential over the long term.”

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Friday) Press Release - Crescent Point Energy received notice from the New York Stock Exchange on April 20, 2020, that the Company's common stock was not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standard requiring the average closing price of its common shares be at least US$1.00 over a consecutive 30-day trading period. Under NYSE rules, Crescent Point can regain compliance at any time during the granted cure period ending December 29, 2020, by having a closing share price and a 30 trading-day average closing share price of at least US$1.00 on the last trading day of any calendar month. Failure to regain compliance could lead to delisting. The Company's shares will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the cure period subject to compliance with other continued listing requirements. The NYSE will assign a ".BC" suffix to the Company symbol "CPG" throughout the cure period representing Crescent Point as below compliance of the NYSE price listing standard.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Friday) Press Release - On May 14, 2020, the Board of Directors of Baker Hughes elected Lorenzo Simonelli as Chairman of the Board and W. Geoffrey Beattie as Lead Director.

DRILLERS

(Late Friday) Press Release - Dril-Quip announced the promotions of Jeffrey J. Bird to President and Chief Operating Officer and Raj Kumar to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective as of May 14, 2020. These new roles will complement the leadership of Blake DeBerry as Chief Executive Officer.

REFINERS

Press Release - Delek US Holdings and Delek Logistics Partners announced an agreement for the dropdown of certain trucking assets to Delek Logistics for total consideration of $48 million in cash. The transaction is effective May 1, 2020, and is expected to be immediately accretive to Delek Logistics' distributable cash flow per unit. These assets and services are projected to generate incremental annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately $8 to $9 million. Approximately 80 – 85% of this EBITDA guidance is supported by a minimum revenue commitment from Delek US. Delek Logistics will finance this dropdown through cash on hand and borrowings from its revolving credit facility. Post-closing of this transaction, Delek Logistics will have approximately $107 million available on the Revolver.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Bank of America downgraded Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral’.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Targa Resources Partners announced its monthly distribution on the Partnership’s 9.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units for May 2020. Targa Resources Partners LP announced that the board of directors of its general partner has declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.1875 per Series A Preferred Unit, or $2.25 per Series A Preferred Unit on an annualized basis, for May 2020. This cash distribution will be paid June 15, 2020 on all outstanding Series A Preferred Units to holders of record as of the close of business on May 29, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes jumped and oil prices climbed as a loosening of coronavirus shutdowns boosted risk appetite. European shares also bounced after their worst week in two months. The dollar was little changed against a basket of six major currencies. Flight to safety supported gold prices, while palladium rose on better-than-expected demand outlook.

