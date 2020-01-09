Crude Rises after Sharp Losses in Previous Session

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mostly higher, aided by higher crude oil prices and green broader index futures. The group is set to rebound from yesterday’s steep sell-off, which was triggered by perceived abating Middle East tensions and a large, unexpected build in crude oil inventories, which drove oil prices lower by over 4%. Sector news today consists of another round of analyst recommendation changes, while corporate news flow continues to lighten as pre-earnings blackout periods commence. Barclays, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan are among those issuing recommendation changes across their E&P coverage this morning.

Major crude oil grades are higher this morning after the previous session's sharp losses on the back of swelling U.S. crude stocks and easing fears of imminent escalation of conflict between the U.S. and Iran. JPMorgan analysts maintained their forecast for Brent to average $64.50 a barrel this year. "As geopolitical tensions appear to enter a new equilibrium ... the overall supply conditions in the market tend to favour oil reverting lower," Harry Tchilinguirian, oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

Natural gas futures are lower by two cents ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a draw of 54 bcf. January weather has remained mild, keeping prices capped in a tight range between ~$2.10 and $2.20 since the start of 2020.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - BP has invested in energy management specialist R&B, BP’s first venture into Artificial Intelligence Technology in China. The $3.6 million investment is part of R&B’s latest funding round, led by BP Ventures, supported by CLP Innovation Ventures Limited and Jafco Asia.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Cenovus Energy is establishing ambitious environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets to guide performance in its four ESG focus areas: climate & greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, Indigenous engagement, land & wildlife, and water stewardship. These targets reflect the company’s continued integration of sustainability into its strategy and business plan to help foster long-term resilience. Leading safety practices, strong governance and ongoing innovation remain foundational to Cenovus. The ESG targets are part of Cenovus’s focus on maintaining a low cost structure, growing free funds flow and shareholder returns, and continuing to strengthen its balance sheet as it implements the five-year business plan that was communicated at Investor Day in October.

U.S. E&PS

Barclays upgraded Apache to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Underweight.’

JPMorgan upgraded Cimarex Energy to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral.’

Barclays upgraded Devon Energy to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight.’

Wells Fargo downgraded Antero Resources, Extraction Oil & Gas, Gulfport Energy, and Whiting Petroleum, to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal Weight.’

Barclays downgraded Marathon Oil to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight.’

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Occidental Petroleum has reduced its workforce 'significantly' following the acquisition last year of rival Anadarko Petroleum. The company has started layoffs after it cut staff through a voluntary program, spokeswoman Melissa Schoeb said.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Advantage Oil & Gas announced its 2020 capital budget which targets investment between $170 and $200 million. These investments will continue to advance the Corporation's liquids transition plan by focusing on our Progress and Pipestone/Wembley light oil assets, complementing our solid foundation of low-cost natural gas and condensate at Glacier and Valhalla. The 2020 capital budget is expected to culminate in a significant increase in revenue by year-end and 130% growth in liquids production over 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Athabasca Oil demonstrated strong operational results at the end of 2019 and has approved a 2020 capital budget focused on sustaining annual production within forecasted funds flow. Year-end 2019 Operations Update included: production with an annual average of ~36,200 boe/d, in line with prior guidance of 36,000 boe/d. Q4 2019 production averaged ~36,400 boe/d; in Leismer, December production increased to ~20,100 bbl/d supported by the five-well sustaining pad at L7 that was brought on production in Q4 2019; at Placid, completions operations commenced on two Montney multi-well pads that will be placed on stream in H1 2020. At Greater Kaybob, three drilling rigs and two frac spreads are currently in operation and are expected to remain active through H1 2020; For the company’s capital, annual expenditures are in line with prior guidance of $135 million (excl. cap G&A). For 2020, the company forecasted funds flow of $125 million (US$57.50 WTI and US$17.50 Western Canadian Select “WCS” heavy differential) with upside at current spot prices.

Barclays downgraded Encana to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal Weight.’

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Enerplus announced the appointment of Ms. Judith D. Buie to its board of directors. Ms. Buie currently serves on the boards of Sundance Energy Inc., a public oil and gas company, and FlowStream Vintage I Ltd, a private company which owns oil and gas revenue streams. She is also an Oil and Gas Industry Advisor to KKR, a leading global investment firm.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant Engineering, Procurement and Construction management (EPCm) services contract for the construction of a new naphtha complex for Motor Oil Hellas’ Corinth Refinery in Greece. This new naphtha complex will have a capacity of 22,000 barrels per day and consist of three new process units: a naphtha hydrotreater unit, a platforming unit and an isomerization unit. Upon completion, the complex will allow Motor Oil Hellas Refinery to increase its production of Euro 5 gasoline, aligned with its strategy to increase the production of clean fuels. The project also includes upgrading the existing utilities and offsite units to meet the requirements of the new complex.

DRILLERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Transocean announced that Transocean Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary, has priced its previously-announced offering of U.S. $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 to eligible purchasers pursuant to Rule 144A/Regulation S. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Transocean Ltd. and certain of Transocean Inc.’s subsidiaries.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced that it has agreed to issue $1 billion of senior unsecured medium-term notes. The Offering will be conducted in three tranches consisting of $250 million principal amount to be issued through a re-opening of the Company's 4.02% medium-term notes, series 10, due March 27, 2028; $500 million principal amount to be issued through a re-opening of the Company's 4.75% medium-term notes, series 11, due March 26, 2048; and $250 million principal amount to be issued through a re-opening of the Company's 3.62% medium-term notes, series 12, due April 3, 2029. Pembina expects net proceeds of $1.07 billion upon closing of the Offering.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings announced that Lawrence Ziemba has been appointed to serve as an independent member of the Board of Directors of PAA GP Holdings LLC. The GP Holdings Board has responsibility for managing the business and affairs of PAA and PAGP.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall street futures rose, European stocks hit a record high and Asian shares ended up, as investors reversed their safety plays after the United States and Iran backed away from conflict in the Middle East. Safe haven Japanese yen, the Swiss franc and gold retreated as the investors returned to riskier assets on hopes of a Sino-U.S. trade deal. Oil prices steadied around levels prevailing before U.S.-Iran attacks.

