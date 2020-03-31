Crude Rises After Reports that U.S., Russia Agree to Talks

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is set to kick off the final day of trading for the month and quarter mixed, backed by strength in the crude complex but pressured by weakness in the major equity futures which turned lower as investors weighed the further spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the economy against reports that lawmakers were discussing another round of stimulus measures.

After three-consecutive days of gains, WTI crude oil futures reversed course and are currently trading up over 4%, off morning highs lifted by reports that President Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to talks aimed at stabilizing energy markets. While Trump and Putin agreed in a phone call to have their top energy officials to meet, domestically the commissioner with the Texas state energy regulator renewed a call for restrictions on crude production because of a national supply glut. According to a Reuters survey published this morning, market participants expect oil prices will stay below $40 a barrel this year, with 40 analysts forecasting Brent to average $38.76 a barrel in 2020, 36% lower than the $60.63 forecast in a survey in February while WTI was slashed to $35.29 a barrel from last month's forecast for $55.75.

Natural gas futures are up nearly 1.5% in early trading, lifted by the jump in oil prices which offset an increase in output and forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand next week than previously expected.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Worley announced that Chevron has awarded Worley two-year extension to services contract for Australian assets. Under the contract, engineering and procurement services will be provided to support Chevron’s Australian assets, including the Gorgon project.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Monday) Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell pulled out of a major U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant under development following the recent crash in energy prices, quickly followed by its partner, Energy Transfer, delaying its final decision on whether to go ahead with the project to next year. The Lake Charles, Louisiana, facility is one of several LNG export projects worldwide that have been delayed in recent months by the collapse in global energy prices. Global LNG demand has been hitting record highs for years, thanks to big demand from Asian nations like China and India as they diversify away from dirtier coal power generation.

Press Release - Royal Dutch Shell provided an update to the first quarter 2020 outlook provided in the fourth quarter results announcement on January 30, 2020. The impacts presented may vary from the actual results and are subject to finalisation of the first quarter 2020 results. Unless otherwise indicated, presented earnings impacts relate to earnings on a current cost of supplies basis, attributable to shareholders, excluding identified items. For Integrated Gas, Production is expected to be between 920 and 970 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, this includes the additional volumes from the Egypt offshore assets that were previously reported in the Upstream segment and LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be between 8.8 and 9.2 million tonnes. For Upstream, Production is expected to be between 2,650 and 2,720 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, this includes the impact from the transfer of the Egypt offshore assets to the Integrated Gas segment and the transfer of Oil Sands to the Oil Products segment. Upstream margins are impacted by the weak macro environment. Upstream results, excluding identified items, are also negatively impacted by the effects of a weak Brazilian Real on taxation, a non-cash item. For Oil Products, Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be between 82% and 87% and availability is expected to be between 94% and 97%; Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be between 3,700 and 4,000 thousand tonnes; and Chemicals cracker and intermediate margins are expected to improve compared to the fourth quarter 2019. Corporate segment earnings excluding identified items are expected to be a net expense at the lower end of the $800 to 875 million range for the first quarter. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects. Based on changes to our oil price outlook for 2020, post-tax impairment charges in the range of $400-800 million are expected for the first quarter.

Reuters - Saudi Aramco has set its April propane price at $230 a tonne, down from $430 a tonne in March, the company said on Tuesday. Aramco has set April butane at $240 a tonne, down from $480 a tonne in March. The prices provides a benchmark against which Middle East sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Asia are gauged.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Imperial provided an update on its operations and corporate guidance in response to the market conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and decreases in commodity prices. The company’s priority remains the health and safety of its employees, contract partners, customers and the communities where we operate. In response to the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Imperial has activated existing pandemic monitoring and response plans. The company has emergency and safety protocols for mitigating risk in a variety of scenarios, including the challenges of COVID-19. Although Imperial is in a lower capital spending period in the cycle, the company has carefully assessed its 2020 plans and has identified opportunities to reduce spending in the near-term while maintaining focus on the lowest capital intensity, highest value-creating opportunities. Spending will focus on ensuring ongoing safe and reliable operation of Imperial’s assets, and paced investments to continue work on key growth-related projects at a level reflective of the current challenges presented by COVID-19 and the business environment. These deferrals have resulted in an updated capital outlook of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion for 2020, a $500 million (30 percent) reduction compared to original guidance of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion. In addition to this reduction in capital spending, Imperial has identified opportunities to reduce operating expenses by $500 million compared to 2019 levels. As part of this exercise, the company has identified opportunities that drive efficiency, effectiveness and a degree of pacing due to COVID-19 impacts while ensuring ongoing safe and reliable operations.

U.S. E&PS

UBS upgraded Apache to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Sell’.

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy, Cimarex Energy, EOG Resources, Parsley Energy, and PDC Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

Piper Sandler downgraded Callon Petroleum, Oasis Petroleum, and QEP Resources to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Neutral’.

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Denbury Resources and Whiting Petroleum to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold’.

Press Release - Viper Energy Partners, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, provided an update to its oil hedge position for the remainder of 2020. The Company has now hedged the majority of its production through collars to protect cash flow downside through an anticipated extended weak commodity price environment. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had the following outstanding derivative contracts. The Company’s derivative contracts are based upon reported settlement prices on commodity exchanges, with crude oil derivative settlements based on New York Mercantile Exchange West Texas Intermediate pricing. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Press Release - Denbury Resources provided an update on the Company’s response to recent developments, including the COVID-19 pandemic, macroeconomic uncertainty, and the decline in oil prices. The Company has reduced its previously planned 2020 capital budget by approximately $80 million, or 44%. As a result, Denbury’s revised 2020 capital budget, excluding acquisitions and capitalized interest, is now $95 million to $105 million. The Denbury Board of Directors has also determined to defer the Company’s Cedar Creek Anticline CO2 tertiary flood development project beyond 2020. These steps are being taken to reduce cash expenditures and preserve liquidity in light of the more than 50% decline in NYMEX WTI oil prices over the last few weeks and continuing uncertainty about the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gulfport Energy to ‘Sell’ from ‘Buy’.

Reuters - Pioneer Natural Resources and Parsley Energy formally asked Texas regulators to curtail oil production for the first time in nearly 50 years. Crude oil purchasers across the state have warned producers that oil storage will be limited in May, and "Large-scale production interruptions appear inevitable and imminent," according to a letter from the companies to the state's regulatory commission. A letter has also been sent to the state's governor asking him to help limit foreign oil imports from the Middle East, but allow imports from Mexico and Canada, Pioneer Chief Executive Scott Sheffield said.

UBS downgraded Range Resources to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

Press Release - Range Resources announced that it has reduced its 2020 all-in capital budget from $520 million to $430 million. Range still expects to maintain production at approximately 2.3 Bcfe per day for 2020.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Obsidian Energy announced year-end 2019 financial and operational results, development program updates, and an update on our US listing. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. FFO in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $54 million, which is the highest quarterly total the Company has delivered in three years, driven by the Company's relentless focus on cost reduction, high-level execution of our drilling program, commodity prices and continued operations excellence throughout our operated asset base. Average production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 26,639 boe/d, driven by the production from 14 gross operated wells drilled in the second half of the year in the Willesden Green area. Additionally, the Company's weighting to light oil production increased by six percent year-over-year due to the development focus on light oil in the Cardium. Capital expenditures totaled $34 million, excluding decommissioning expenditures, as the Company continued its focus on primary development in Willesden Green, drilling eight new wells in the quarter. All operated wells rig-released in 2019 were brought on production prior to the end of the year, except for a drilled well added to our program in December.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Argus Research downgraded Baker Hughes to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

Press Release - Helix Energy Solutions announced that, in light of the current, significant macroeconomic uncertainty resulting from the recent decline in oil prices and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, it is withdrawing its previously issued financial and operational performance guidance for 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

CIBC upgraded Inter Pipeline to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underperformer’.

Stifel FirstEnergy upgraded Inter Pipeline to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

Press Release - TC Energy announced that it will proceed with construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline Project, resulting in an investment of approximately US$8.0 billion into the North American economy. At 1,210-miles (1,947-kilometres) in length, the Project will be capable of safely delivering 830,000 barrels per day (Bbl/day) of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Steele City, Nebraska where it will connect with TC Energy’s existing facilities to reach U.S. Gulf Coast refiners to meet critical needs for transportation fuel and useful manufactured products. With pre-construction activities underway, the pipeline is expected to enter service in 2023.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stocks futures see-sawed after stocks rallied more than 2% in previous trading session. European stock markets gained, with investors measuring the impact of massive official stimulus efforts. Japan’s Nikkei fell on growing fears that Tokyo could go into its first-ever lockdown. Gold prices dropped as the dollar strengthened.

