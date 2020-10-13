Crude Rises After Positive Chinese Import Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY

A very light day of energy sector news leaves investors focused on the macro with bearish headlines around a covid vaccine and lack of news around a stimulus package. On a slightly more positive note, the IMF said that the global economy is now projected to contract by 4.4% in 2020 — an upward revision from an estimate of -4.9% made in June.

Oil prices are higher and reversing some of yesterday’s losses following positively-viewed Chinese crude import data. However, resurgent Covid-19 infections in the U.S. Midwest and Europe raise worries about fuel demand growth. On that note, the IEA said today that it does not expect global oil consumption to return to pre-crisis levels until 2023 under the assumption COVID-19 is brought under control next year, which is the agency's most optimistic scenario. Additionally bearish is the increased focus on a potential democratic sweep, with JP Morgan predicting that under that scenario, Iranian production could increase by 500K by 3Q21.

Natura gas is coming off a multi-month record following a strong gain of nearly 10% yesterday. In its World Energy Outlook, the IEA anticipates global gas markets to remain amply supplied through the first half of the decade, which the agency believes will underpin downward pressure on spot prices.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Petrobras announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V., has commenced (i) an offering of additional notes of its 5.600% Global Notes due 2031, subject to market and other conditions, and (ii) cash tender offers to purchase any and all of certain of its outstanding U.S. dollar- and Euro-denominated notes.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell said it plans to carry out major maintenance work on a unit at its Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands from mid-October to end November.

Reuters - Total said that a strike by the CGT union was disrupting product shipments from its Grandpuits refinery near Paris but it would ensure supplies to petrol stations and customers can continue.

Press Release - Total and Google Cloud have pooled their expertise to jointly develop an innovative tool, Solar Mapper, which aims to accelerate the deployment of solar panels for individuals (B2C) by providing an accurate and rapid estimate of the solar energy potential of their homes, first in Europe and then worldwide.

U.S. E&PS

Truist Securities upgraded Cimarex Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

Press Release - Ovintiv announced the start-up of the Pipestone Processing Facility (PPF), a natural gas processing and liquids stabilization plant supporting the Company's high-return, condensate-rich Montney development. Ovintiv managed the PPF's design and construction and delivered its start-up more than five months ahead of its original schedule and at budgeted costs.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - CGG Geoscience has announced that its Smart Data Solutions (SDS) business group has recently been awarded data management contracts representing a total backlog of about $10 million. Given the current industry context, these awards reflect the continued high priority that clients have on digitalizing and thus enhancing the value of their legacy data.

BofA upgraded Core Laboratories to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underperform’.

Press Release - Fluor announced that Stork, part of Fluor’s Diversified Services segment, was awarded a three-year maintenance contract by NAM (Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij), a joint venture between Shell and Esso, in the Netherlands. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the third quarter of 2020.

Jefferies upgraded TechnipFMC to ‘Hold’ from ‘Underperform’.

DRILLERS

BofA downgraded Helmerich and Payne to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy.

REFINERS

(Late Monday) Reuters - Valero Energy shut the catalytic reformer at its 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery on Monday for a catalyst change.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Keyera announced the start up of the Pipestone gas plant, five months ahead of its original schedule and at budgeted costs. Pipestone is a natural gas processing and liquids stabilization plant developed in a joint effort with Ovintiv Inc. to support their condensate focused Pipestone Montney development. The gas plant is located west of Grande Prairie and includes a total of 200 million cubic feet per day of gas processing capacity, 24,000 barrels per day of condensate processing capacity and associated water disposal facilities. The Pipestone liquids hub, which began operating in 2018, provides an additional 14,000 barrels per day of condensate processing capacity.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the Dow and the S&P 500 fell as investors looked to the big U.S. banks to kick off the quarterly earnings season, with focus also on comments from Johnson & Johnson after the company paused its COVID-19 vaccine trials. Most of the European shares retreated from five-week highs amid uncertainty around the vaccine. Asian equities ended mostly higher on the back of Chinese trade data that pointed to a buoyant economic recovery. Gold steadied, although gains were capped by a firmer dollar. Oil prices rebounded. The U.S. consumer prices data is on the economic calendar.

