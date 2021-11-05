Crude Rises After OPEC+ Rebuffs U.S. Call to Raise Supply

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised to open higher, backed by strength in the crude complex and the broader index futures which are trading at another record high following a better-than-expected October jobs report. Earnings remain in focus today which should drive individual stock performances.

Both WTI and Brent have rebounded from yesterday’s sell-off, supported by gains in the broader equity markets while the market continues to take in the OPEC+ decision yesterday to raise December production by only +400K barrels while waiting for the U.S. to take steps to offset higher prices. US Energy Secretary Granholm this morning said an oil stockpile release is on the table as an option.

U.S. natural gas futures eased this morning on near record output and expectations U.S. utilities will keep stockpiling gas for a couple more weeks. That small price decline came despite forecasts for seasonally colder weather expected to boost heating demand in mid-November.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange accepted the company's notice of intention to implement a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 146,451,823 common shares during the 12-month period commencing November 9, 2021 and ending November 8, 2022.

U.S. E&PS

MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’

Enerplus announced its third quarter 2021 operating and financial results. Enerplus reported third quarter 2021 net income of $112.0 million, or $0.44 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $112.8 million, or $0.51 per basic share, in the same period of the prior year due to increased production and higher commodity prices during the current period and non-cash impairments recorded in same period in 2020. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $107.4 million, or $0.42 per basic share, compared to $17.7 million, or $0.08 per basic share, during the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income was higher compared to the same period in 2020 due to higher commodity prices and increased production.

Enerplus announced a quarterly cash dividend of CDN$0.041 per share, an 8% increase from the previous CDN$0.038 per share. The increase is effective with the December 15, 2021 dividend payment to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021. The ex-dividend date for this payment is November 29, 2021.

EOG Resources reported third quarter 2021 results. The company earned adjusted net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.16 per share. The Board of Directors today declared a regular dividend of $0.75 per share on EOG's Common Stock. The dividend is payable January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record as of January 14, 2022. The new dividend represents a $3.00 per share indicated annual rate, an 82% increase from the previous level. The Board of Directors also declared a special dividend of $2.00 per share on EOG's Common Stock.

Occidental announced net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 of $628 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, and adjusted income attributable to common stockholders of $836 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the prior quarter of $97 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, and adjusted income attributable to common stockholders of $311 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. Third quarter after-tax items affecting comparability of $208 million included $102 million of net derivative mark-to-market losses and $69 million of debt tender premiums.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Enerflex reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The company reported Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.08 and revenue of $231.1 million. Bookings totaled $191 million, up from $23 million in the same period last year and demonstrate an improving backdrop for our Engineered Systems business.

National Bank of Canada downgraded Enerflex to Sector Perform from Outperform.

Fluor Corporation announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Revenue for the quarter was $3.1 billion, and net income from continuing operations was $47 million, or $0.26 per share. Excluding favorable foreign currency effects and certain other adjustments outlined in the table at the end of this release, adjusted earnings per diluted share (EPS) were $0.23. Adjusted EPS share count of 170 million reflects the effect of the convertible preferred stock offering last quarter. Consolidated segment profit for the quarter, which includes NuScale expenses, was $110 million compared to $128 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Forum Energy Technologies announced third quarter 2021 revenue of $141 million, an increase of $4 million from the second quarter 2021. Net loss for the quarter was $12 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $22 million, or $3.87 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2021. Excluding special items, adjusted net loss was $2.25 per diluted share in the third quarter 2021 compared to an adjusted net loss of $2.66 per diluted share in the second quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $7 million in the third quarter 2021, an improvement of approximately $1 million from the second quarter 2021.

Minerals Technologies reported diluted earnings per share, excluding special items, of $1.30 per share for the third quarter ended October 3, 2021, compared with $0.92 in the prior year and $1.29 in the second quarter. Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.22 compared with $0.83 in the prior year and $1.23 in the second quarter.

Toromont Industries reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Revenues increased 8% to $997.2 million in the quarter reflecting solid activity levels in most markets. Net earnings increased $16.4 million or 21% in the quarter versus a year ago to $93.8 million and EPS (basic) was up 20% to $1.13 per share.

Weatherford International today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Weatherford International Ltd., has closed its private offering of $1,600 million aggregate principal amount of 8.625% senior notes due 2030.

DRILLERS

Noble Corporation reported third quarter 2021 results. Total revenue was $250 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.15. Contract drilling services revenue for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $231 million compared to $200 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $47 million compared to $10 million in the second quarter of 2021.

REFINERS

Delek US Holdings announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Delek US reported a third quarter 2021 net income of $18.1 million, or $0.24 per share, versus net loss of $(88.1) million, or $(1.20) per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. On an adjusted basis, Delek US reported Adjusted net income of $9.9 million, or $0.13 per share, for the third quarter 2021. This compares to Adjusted net loss of $(99.5) million, or $(1.35) per share, in the prior year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $109.8 million for the third quarter compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(11.2) million in the prior year.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy announced that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, LLC entered into a binding liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement with Sinochem Group Co., Ltd. Under the SPA, Sinochem Group has agreed to purchase an initial volume of approximately 0.9 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”) beginning in July 2022, which increases to 1.8 mtpa. The SPA has a term of approximately 17.5 years and Sinochem Group will purchase the LNG volumes on a free-on-board basis. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

DCP Midstream, LP announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, DCP Midstream Operating, LP priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% senior notes due 2032 at a price to the public of 100% of their face value. The Senior Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Partnership. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP announced its financial results for the third quarter 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $43.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $46.3 million, or $1.26 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the third quarter 2020. Net cash from operating activities was $74.8 million in the third quarter 2021 compared to $62.3 million in the third quarter 2020. Distributable cash flow was $55.5 million in the third quarter 2021, compared to $59.1 million in the third quarter 2020.

Enbridge reported third quarter 2021 financial results. Third quarter GAAP earnings was $682 million or $0.34 per common share, compared with GAAP earnings of $990 million or $0.49 per common share in 2020. Adjusted earnings was $1.2 billion or $0.59 per common share, compared with $1.0 billion or $0.48 per common share in 2020. The company reaffirmed 2021 full year guidance range for EBITDA of $13.9 billion to $14.3 billion and DCF per share of $4.70 to $5.00.

Enbridge announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Gaurdie Banister and Jane Rowe as directors of Enbridge, effective November 4, 2021.

UBS upgraded NuStar Energy to Buy from Neutral.

SEACOR Marine Holdings announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 were $43.7 million, operating loss was $14.3 million, and direct vessel profit was $10.2 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.2 million, operating loss of $13.2 million, and DVP of $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine was $5.8 million ($0.23 loss per basic share and $0.23 loss per diluted share). This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 of $18.1 million ($0.72 loss per basic and diluted share).

TC Energy announced net income attributable to common shares for third quarter 2021 of $779 million or $0.80 per share compared to net income of $904 million or $0.96 per share for the same period in 2020. Comparable earnings for third quarter 2021 were $1.0 billion or $0.99 per common share compared to $893 million or $0.95 per common share in 2020. TC Energy's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, equivalent to $3.48 per common share on an annualized basis.

TC Energy announced that it has approved its WR Project (the Project), a set of projects anticipated to constitute a total capital investment of approximately US$0.8 billion. The Project is designed to increase base system reliability and expand an existing portion of the ANR Pipeline Company (ANR) system to serve markets in the midwestern U.S., while lowering emissions by approximately 30,000 metric tons CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) per year – the equivalent to removing more than 6,500 passenger vehicles from the road annually.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were up marking the fifth straight session of notching new highs on fading concerns around global monetary policy tightening and positive earnings from some companies. Japanese shares ended lower on corporate outlook uncertainty. The dollar was higher and gold rose. Oil prices gained after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to raise supply to cool the market, sticking to plans for a gradual increase in output after cuts made in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.