Crude Rises After OPEC+ Reaches Deal to Gradually Raise Production

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, being boosted by higher broader index futures and oil prices that are in the green. News flow is light in the sector outside of a few analyst recommendation changes.

In the macro, nonfarm payrolls for November rose 245,000 and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7%. Economists were seeking an average of +440,000 jobs.

Crude oil futures are higher and at their highest levels since the first week of March amid optimism around COVID-19 vaccine-rollouts and after OPEC+’s decision to raise output less than previously expected. Analysts expect the slow rollout of production increases to remain balanced with oncoming demand in 2021 as economic activity slowly ramps alongside inoculations for the general public.

Natural gas futures are down modestly following a large 9% drop yesterday. Warmer near-term weather forecasts and a smaller than expected draw in inventories reported yesterday are weighing.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni will buy a 20% stake in the ongoing Dogger Bank Wind Farm development from Norway's Equinor and Britain's SSE for a combined 405 million pounds ($545.21 million), the companies said. Following the deal, SSE and Equinor will hold 40% each while Eni will own the remaining 20%.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA said that it had received offers from 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gás and Eneva SA for its Urucu oil and gas cluster in the interior state of Amazonas. The company said that bids were around $600 million and $1 billion.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA said that it had concluded the negotiation phase with Abu Dhabi's investment fund Mubadala Investment Co on the sale of its Landulpho Alves refinery, but is still open to further bids. The company said earlier on Thursday it had received binding proposals for four of its refineries, and expects to receive two more later this month, with another couple of bids seen in the first quarter of 2021.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to complete the permanent shutdown of its 211,146 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana refinery within 10 days, said sources familiar with the company’s plans. Shell spokesman Curtis Smith declined to comment on the company’s timeline for idling the refinery.

U.S. E&PS

Continental Resources announced that it will redeem $400 million in aggregate principal amount, representing approximately 63% of the approximately $631 million in aggregate principal amount currently outstanding, of its 5% Senior Notes due 2022 on January 5, 2021, the redemption date for the Notes.

California Resources announced the offer, sale by selling security holders of up to 72.4 million shares issued in connection with emergence from bankruptcy.

Evercore ISI downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas to ‘In-Line’ from ‘Outperform’.

Evercore ISI upgraded EQT to ‘Outperform’ from ‘In-Line’.

Ring Energy announced it initiated drilling operations on its first new horizontal well in ten months. The Badger 709 B #6XH was spud early Wednesday morning, December 2, 2020, on Ring’s Northwest Shelf (“NWS”) leasehold in Yoakum County, Texas. The well will be a one-and-a-half-mile horizontal San Andres oil well drilled to a vertical depth of approximately 5,000’. Additionally, Ring Energy, Inc. entered into swap derivative contracts for 2,000 Bopd for calendar year 2021 at a price of $45.37/BO, and two 500 Bopd swaps for calendar year 2021 at a price of $45.38/BO and $45.00/BO, respectively. This brings Ring’s total calendar year 2021 oil hedge position to 7,500 Bopd

CANADIAN E&PS

Crescent Point Energy announced its formal 2021 capital expenditures budget and production guidance. Capital expenditures of $475 to $525 million and annual average production guidance of 108,000 to 112,000 boe/d. Disciplined, flexible and returns focused budget fully funded at approximately US$40/bbl WTI. Excess cash flow of approximately $150 to $300 million expected in 2021 at US$45/bbl to US$50/bbl WTI with a target reinvestment ratio of less than 75 percent. Continued to incorporate ESG initiatives within budgeting process, including emissions reduction and environmental targets.

OILFIELD SERVICES

MIND Technology announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ending October 31, 2020. Revenues from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $6.5 million compared to $5.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and $8.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The sequential improvement was primarily due to an increase in activity and the completion of SeaLink towed streamer orders. The loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was approximately $2.4 million compared to a loss of $1.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company reported a net loss per share from continuing operations of $(0.24) in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to a loss per share of $(0.15) in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Newpark Resources announced that Michael A. Lewis has been appointed as a new member to its board of directors, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Lewis will also serve as a member of Newpark's Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Governance Committee.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, in line with world shares, buoyed by growing prospects of a U.S. economic stimulus package and hopes of vaccine-led economic recovery. Increased appetite for riskier assets pushed the dollar towards its worst week in a month, while gold steadied.

