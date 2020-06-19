Crude Rises After OPEC+ Producers Pledge to Meet Supply Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised to extended yesterday’s gains on the final trading session of the week, backed by strength in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which rose following reports that China was set to up its purchase of U.S. farm products to comply with phase one trade deal while a rise in COVID-19 cases and disappointing unemployment data capped a lid to the upside. Meanwhile, we should expect to see highlighted volume levels in the form of block trades at or near the open and close as a result of today’s quadruple-witching and index rebalancing.

Oil prices are up ~3% in early trading, supported by gains in the broader index futures and after OPEC+ producers promised to meet supply cuts while signs of demand picking up added to the upside momentum. “There is enthusiasm in the market that oil supply is still under control,” said Paola Rodriguez Masiu, analyst at Rystad Energy. “A positive OPEC+ meeting does that and yesterday’s session helped renew confidence.” Additionally, fuel demand in Europe is staging a gradual recovery after the height of the lockdowns in April but remains well below normal, data from several countries shows. Yesterday, Brent moved into backwardation, where oil for immediate delivery costs more than supply later, for the first time since March.

Natural gas futures are up moderately, backed by gains in the crude oil market but heading for a weekly decline. Preliminary estimates for storage data week-ending today has a build of +100 to +110 Bcf vs the 5 year average +73 Bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Gas production at the vast Groningen field in the Netherlands is set to drop to 9.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the year through October 2021, the Dutch gas sector regulator. Production at the field, operated by a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil, is capped at 11.8 bcm for the year ending October 2020, although the government has said that level will probably not be reached. The government aims to end production at what was once Europe's largest natural gas field altogether by the end of 2022 to limit seismic risks in the region.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - On June 18, 2020, Yelopack and Saudi Aramco signed a cooperation agreement in respect of global intelligent packaging. According to the Agreement, Yelopack will provide comprehensive services for Saudi Aramco for its logistics packaging circulation of petroleum, chemicals and downstream manufactured products. Both parties will cooperate in promoting global cyclic utilization of intelligent logistics packaging and intelligent collaboration of such resources as storage and logistics of Saudi Aramco by virtue of RFID and NB-IoT technologies of Yelopack's intelligent packaging. Signing of this Agreement not only signifies that Yelopack takes a giant step in operation of intelligent packaging in the Asian-Pacific region, but also re-injects a powerful impetus for the intelligent packaging circulation system built by Yelopack for Sinopec, PetroChina, Huntsman and other domestic and overseas large chemical groups, Owens Corning and other large new material companies.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Suncor Energy evacuated some employees after a leak at its 137,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Montreal, Quebec, refinery. The leak was isolated and no injuries were reported, the company said in its public notifications site.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Continental Resources announced an update on its voluntary production curtailments. The Company previously announced it would curtail 70% of operated oil production in May, with continued curtailments into June. In July, the Company expects to partially begin resuming production but still expects to curtail approximately 50% of its operated oil production. June 2020 total production is expected to average 150,000 to 160,000 Boepd. Second quarter 2020 total production is expected to average 200,000 to 205,000 Boepd. July 2020 total production is expected to average 225,000 to 250,000 Boepd.

SunTrust Robinson upgraded Occidental Petroleum and EOG Resources to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Ovintiv said it laid off 25% of its total workforce this month as the oil and gas producer grapples with plunging fuel demand and lower prices due to the COVID-19 crisis. The company said it now has around 2,100 employees and contractors. Ovintiv, formerly known as Encana, completed a change of base from Calgary to Denver in January, which Chief Executive Officer Doug Suttles had reasoned would allow the company access to a deeper capital market. However, that vision was shattered as the pandemic eroded oil demand, while prices tumbled further after Saudi Arabia and Russia in March threatened to flood the market with more oil. Many shale producers have lately reduced their workforce, slashed budgets and cut dividends in efforts to save enough cash for survival as investors turn their backs on the industry.

Mizuho Securities upgraded Devon Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’. The firm also upgraded Murphy Oil and Ovinitv to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underperform.

Mizuho Securities downgraded Concho Resources to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Canacol Energy announced that it has declared a dividend of CAD$.052 per share, payable on July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020. The ex-dividend date for all shareholders is June 29, 2020. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Dividends on shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange will be paid in Canadian Dollars on July 15, 2020.

Press Release - Enerplus announced that a cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.01 per share will be payable on July 15, 2020 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020. The ex-dividend date for this payment is June 29, 2020. The CDN$0.01 per share dividend is equivalent to approximately US$0.01 per share if converted using the current Canadian/US dollar exchange rate of 0.7359.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - KBR has signed a memorandum of understanding with L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd (LTHE) for refinery and petrochemical projects. Under the terms of the agreement, KBR and LTHE will collaborate to develop business opportunities for which KBR will license proprietary technology and engineering services and LTHE will be the EPC provider. LTHE will exclusively bid for projects globally, with specific focus in India, South East Asia, the Middle East and Africa involving KBR's solid acid alkylation technology (K-SAAT), solvent de-asphalting technology (ROSE) and catalytic olefins technology (K-COT).

REFINERS

(WSJ) - Marathon Petroleum Corp. is in discussions with potential buyers of its sprawling Speedway gas-station unit, reviving a sale that fell apart in the early stages of the coronavirus crisis. Possible buyers include Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., people familiar with the matter said.

Press Release - Valero Energy announced that Jason Fraser, who has served as Valero’s Executive Vice President and General Counsel since January 2019, has been appointed by Valero’s Board of Directors to serve as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 15, 2020. Mr. Fraser will succeed Donna Titzman, who will remain as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer until her retirement from the position on the same date, and will continue with the Company for a transitional period thereafter. Richard Walsh, Valero’s current Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, will be promoted to Senior Vice President and will succeed Mr. Fraser as General Counsel, effective July 15, 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Enbridge announced it has agreed to a Fifth Modification of the Consent Decree and will pay penalties assessed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The penalties result from compliance issues that Enbridge itself first reported to EPA. Those items were largely administrative in nature, such as meeting a certain timeline, and have all been resolved. The EPA and Enbridge also worked cooperatively to draft this Fifth Modification after it became apparent that the parties had differing interpretations of the language in the Consent Decree related to certain features identified by Enbridge’s monitoring programs. The difference in interpretation was resolved by the agreement on the Fifth Modification of the Consent Decree. There were never any safety issues with the pipelines involved. All pipelines on the Lakehead System continue to operate safely and reliably. As part of the settlement, Enbridge has agreed to pay approximately $3.7 million in penalties regarding six alleged non-compliance items and approximately $3.0 million for an alleged failure to complete identification and evaluation of certain “shallow dent” features.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures edged higher, on hopes of a swift economic rebound supported by policy stimulus and improving economic data. European shares gained, ahead of the European Council's meeting to negotiate the EU recovery fund. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose after the government lifted its domestic travel curbs. The dollar was little changed against its rival currencies, while gold prices were up. Oil rose after OPEC producers and allies promised to meet supply cuts.

