Crude Rises After OPEC Members Deepen Production Cuts

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by strength in the crude complex and major equity indices which rose on reports that China waived tariffs on some U.S imports and hopes that the further easing of virus-led business shutdowns would help jump-start the global economy.

WTI crude oil futures jumped over 5% this morning, outpacing Brent, gaining on yesterday’s unexpected commitments from OPEC members to deepen production cuts in June and easing lockdown measures which should help boost demand. Saudi Arabia yesterday said it would add to existing cuts by reducing output by a further 1 million bpd in June, slashing total production to 7.5 million bpd, or down nearly 40% from April while the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait also committed to cut an extra 180,000 bpd in total. Inventory data this week will be key to extending any oil gains which analysts expect to show U.S. crude inventories likely rose by about 4.3 million barrels last week.

Natural gas futures dropped over 2% this morning, seesawing this morning on near term weather forecasts that should limit demand.

UBS lowered its rating on Chevron to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Monday) Reuters - The gasoline-producing unit at Exxon Mobil’s 369,024-barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery was shut by a power outage, said sources familiar with plant operations. The 120,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) and the 75,000-bpd reformer were shut by the power outage, the sources said.

Reuters - BP said that oil output at its projects in Azerbaijan declined to 524,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2020 from 571,000 bpd a year earlier.

Reuters - None of the big oil companies currently meet U.N. targets to limit global warming despite the most ambitious targets set by Royal Dutch Shell and Eni, investors managing $19 trillion said. The Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI), which represents the investors and is co-chaired by the Church of England Pensions Board, called on all oil and gas producers to set both intensity-based and absolute emissions reductions targets so that the industry adheres to a common standard on 'net zero' emissions.

Press Release - Saudi Aramco announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020, demonstrating financial and operational strength despite a challenging macro environment and lower energy demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income remained robust at $16.7 billion for the first quarter, despite lower crude oil prices as well as declining refining and chemicals margins and inventory re-measurement losses. Cash flow from operating activities was strong at $22.4 billion in the first quarter, compared to $24.5 billion in the same period of 2019. The impact of declining crude oil prices and refining and chemicals margins was partially offset by favorable movements in working capital. Total dividends of $13.4 billion were paid in the first quarter, in respect of the fourth quarter of 2019. Dividends of $18.75 billion for the first quarter of 2020 are the highest of any listed company worldwide and will be paid in the second quarter. First quarter capital expenditures were $7.4 billion, compared to $7.2 billion for the same period in 2019. In light of market conditions and recent commodity price volatility, the Company continues to expect capital spending for 2020 to be between $25 billion and $30 billion. Capital expenditures for 2021 and beyond remain under review.

Reuters - Saudi Aramco said its planned acquisition of a 70% equity stake in petrochemical maker SABIC from the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom's wealth fund, is on track to close in the second quarter.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Suncor announced that it has priced an offering of US$450 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due on May 15, 2023 and US$550 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due on May 15, 2025. The 2023 Notes will have a coupon of 2.800% and the 2025 Notes will have a coupon of 3.100%. The offering is expected to close on May 13, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement in the United States. RBC Capital Markets and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

(Late Monday) Reuters - California Resources announced it was unable to meet the deadline for filing its quarterly report due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business and operations. Also raised doubts on its ability to continue as a going concern, if the ongoing restructuring process is not successful. CRC now expects to file its quarterly report in mid-June. Company said it had shut production of about 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day as of May 11, and curbed its operating expenses and capital spending plans. CRC also withdrew forecast for all periods after March 31, citing high level of economic uncertainty and disruption in crude prices

(Late Monday) Press Release - Chaparral Energy announced its first quarter 2020 financial and operational results. Chaparral reported net income of $4.9 million, or $0.11 per share, during the first quarter of 2020. The Company’s adjusted net income for the quarter was $10.8 million or $0.23 per diluted share. The quarterly net income included a $71.4 million non-cash ceiling test impairment charge primarily due to a decrease in the prices used to estimate its reserves as well as a $69.2 million non-cash gain in the fair value of hedge derivative instruments. Chaparral’s adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $40.7 million, a decrease of 13% compared to the previous quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was driven by an approximate 19% and 22% reduction in WTI oil prices and Henry Hub natural gas prices, respectively, and partially offset by increased production and lower operating costs.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Extraction Oil & Gas reported financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2020. For the first quarter, Extraction reported crude oil, natural gas and NGL sales revenue of $165 million, as compared to $222 million during the same period in 2019, representing a decrease of $57 million, driven primarily by lower crude oil, natural gas and NGL prices. Revenue decreased sequentially, primarily driven by lower production and lower commodity prices. Extraction reported net income of $9 million, or $(0.03) per basic and diluted share for the first quarter, driven primarily by a $263 million gain on commodity derivatives. This compared to a net loss of $94 million for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged was $85 million for the first quarter, down 46% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDAX was $124 million for the first quarter, down 10% year-over-year. As a result of unprecedented volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty driven by the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the OPEC-related price war, Extraction has withdrawn all guidance. Previous guidance should no longer be relied upon. Extraction has established a shut-in strategy to curtail production from older horizontal wells in response to low commodity prices.

Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources announced the pricing of $1.15 billion aggregate principal amount of 0.250% convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $1.0 billion aggregate principal of Notes. Pioneer also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period, beginning on, and including, the date on which the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $172.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on May 14, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, and Pioneer estimates that it will receive approximately $1.1 billion in net proceeds (or $1.3 billion if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Notes in full) after deducting fees and estimated expenses payable by Pioneer.

Press Release - Ring Energy announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported oil and gas revenues of $39,570,328 compared to revenues of $41,798,315 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Ring reported net income of $43,804,118, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4,269,260, or $0.07 per fully diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the net income included a pre-tax unrealized gain on derivatives of $47,086,681 and a non-cash charge for stock-based compensation of $673,795. Excluding these items, the net income per diluted share would have been $0.11. The Company believes results excluding these items are more comparable to estimates provided by security analysts and, therefore, are useful in evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance, compared to other similarly situated oil and gas producing companies.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Gran Tierra Energy announced the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net loss was $252 million compared with net income of $27 million in the Prior Quarter, due to lower revenues primarily from the collapse in oil price and significant non-cash items including unrealized loss on valuation of investments ($65 million) and goodwill impairment ($103 million). Adjusted EBITDA was $35 million, compared with $66 million in the Prior Quarter. Funds flow from operations of $22 million ($0.06 per share, basic) decreased by 55% compared with the Prior Quarter, as a result of lower production and a 19% decrease in the Brent oil price.

Press Release - CGG announced its 2020 First Quarter unaudited results. Q1 2020 Positive cash generation: IFRS figures: revenue at $253m, OPINC at $(40)m; Segment revenue at $271m, down 4% year-on-year, with solid multi-client revenue and lower equipment sales; Segment EBITDAs at $123m, up 3% year-on-year, a 45% margin; Segment operating income at $(31)m, including $(70)m impairments mainly related to multi-client library, and at $39m, a 14% margin, before them; Segment Free Cash Flow at $44m; Net Cash Flow was positive at $17m; Net loss of $(98)m, including $(27)m loss from Discontinued Operations and $(70)m impairments; Net debt at $540m before IFRS 16 and $705m after IFRS 16. Segment leverage at 0.8x Net Debt/LTM EBITDAs (excluding IFRS 16 impact).

Press Release - KBR has been awarded a technology contract by Valmet AB for the engineering and supply of an Ash Re-Crystallization plant for LD Cellulose S.A.'s 500,000 ton/year pulp mill project located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Under this contract, KBR will provide the license, engineering design and proprietary equipment using its leading Ecoplanning crystallization technology for the new mill. The start-up of this mill is planned for 2022.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Tidewater announced revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020, of $116.4 million compared with $122.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and net losses for the same periods of $18.4 million (or $0.46 per common share) and $21.7 million (or $0.58 per common share), respectively. Excluding long-lived asset impairments and one-time expenses, net losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were $8.1 million (or $0.20 per common share) and $18.0 million (or $0.48) per common share), respectively.

Press Release - Petrofac is set to build on its provision of digitally enhanced services for BP, following the award of a three-year extension to its existing maintenance contract and a new four-year metering contract. The metering services contract includes on and offshore consulting and support services. Under the agreement, Petrofac will continue to harness digital technology to drive improvements and increase efficiencies for BP. Under the terms of the maintenance agreement, Petrofac will continue to provide campaign inspection and maintenance services on the Operator’s North Sea assets, many of which Petrofac has supported for the last decade.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Weatherford International announced its results for the first quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis: Revenues of $1.2 billion declined 2% sequentially and 7% year-on-year (excluding divestitures). International revenues declined 1% sequentially and grew 2% year-on-year. North American revenues declined 4% sequentially and 23% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA of $178 million grew by 15% sequentially and 39% year-on-year and associated margins of 15% increased 221 basis points sequentially and 514 basis points year-on-year. Free cash flow of negative $2 million improved $94 million sequentially and $280 million year-on-year, despite being burdened by approximately $75 million of cash outflows associated with our financial restructuring and prior period corporate development activities.

Wells Fargo downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

Press Release - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CPP Investment Board Europe S.àr.l, has reached an agreement with Enbridge to acquire 49% of the entity that holds Enbridge's stake in Éolien Maritime France SAS, Enbridge's partnership with EDF Renewables. The partnership is developing three offshore wind farms in France. CPP Investments will pay approximately €80 million for its stake, with an additional €120 million committed to follow-on investment as the first project progresses through construction. CPP Investments could make additional investments of more than €150 million in the two additional offshore wind farms.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Energy Transfer reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. ET reported an earnings net loss attributable to partners for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $855 million, which included non-cash goodwill impairments of $1.3 billion recorded during the period as a result of decreases in commodity prices and market demand. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $2.64 billion, a decrease of $100 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, primarily due to crude oil, NGL and refined products inventory valuation adjustments totaling $213 million in the first quarter of 2020. Without the inventory adjustments, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $2.85 billion for the first quarter of 2020.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Inter Pipeline announced the voting results from its annual and special virtual-only meeting of shareholders held May 7, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta. Shareholders were asked to vote on several proposals as described in detail in Inter Pipeline's Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2020. A total of 175,616,121 common shares representing 41.28% of Inter Pipeline's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy in connection with the Meeting.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline reported the voting results from its annual meeting of common shareholders held virtually on May 8, 2020. A total of 340,164,302 common shares representing 61.87 percent of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in person and by proxy in connection with the Meeting.

Jefferies initiated coverage of TC Energy at ‘Hold’.

China's move to waive off tariffs on some U.S. imports supported futures of Wall Street's major indexes. Most European stocks edged higher, led by defensive shares. Asian stocks tumbled on growing worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections. The dollar was down against its peers. Oil prices climbed following an unexpected commitment from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts in June.

Gold prices advanced. Inflation data is scheduled on economic calendar.

