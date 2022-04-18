Crude Rises After Libya Outages Renew Supply Fears

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as Treasury yields continued to rise in expectation of a tighter monetary policy, while Bank of America wrapped up earnings from Wall Street lenders with a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

WTI and Brent crude oil are up in early trading, erasing earlier losses that were caused by worries over slowing demand in China. However, concerns over tight global supply, the war in Ukraine and outages in Libya pushed oil prices into positive territory. Adding to supply pressures from sanctions on Russia, Libya's National Oil Corp warned "a painful wave of closures" had begun hitting its facilities and declared force majeure at Al-Sharara oilfield and other sites. NOC said the closures were caused by "a group of individuals" entering facilities. Groups in eastern Libya protesting at oil plants want the Tripoli-based prime minister to quit in favor of a recently appointed rival. With global energy markets already restricted due to the Ukraine crisis, more losses from Libya's recent 1.2 million barrels-per-day average output will put further pressure on prices.

Natural gas futures rose on a recent drop in U.S. output, high demand for LNG exports and growing geopolitical tensions in Europe that is forcing western nations to find alternative forms of energy after imposing sanctions on Russia.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported that Exxon Mobil may restart the crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 61,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Billings, Montana, refinery in May following repairs, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Tritium DCFC Limited has entered into a multi-year contract with bp for the supply of chargers and related services to support bp’s global EV charging network. This forms a step change in the strategic nature of the relationship between both companies, with an initial order for the UK and Australian & New Zealand markets of just under 1,000 chargers.

Eni said on Friday it had lifted a force majeure on gas exports from Nigeria's Okaka in Bayelsa state after repairing a vandalised pipeline.

Shareholders of Petrobras have approved the appointment of Jose Mauro Ferreira Coelho as the new chief executive and Marcio Andrade Weber as the new chairman, ending weeks of tension surrounding leadership at the state-controlled company.

Petrobras announced the final results and settlement of the previously announced cash tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V., with respect to any and all of PGF's outstanding notes of the series set forth.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Callon Petroleum Co was upgraded to buy from neutral as Roth Capital, target $80.

Comstock Resources announced the early redemption of all of its outstanding 7.50% Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP Nos. 22304LAA8/U2201LAA1; and ISIN Nos. US22304LAA89/USU2201LAA18). The 2025 Senior Notes have an outstanding aggregate principal amount of $244.4 million and will be redeemed in full on May 15, 2022.

Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

Earthstone Energy announced the closing of the acquisition of assets of privately held Bighorn Permian Resources, LLC in the Midland Basin. The Company also announced the closing of a $550 million private offering of senior unsecured notes; a $280 million private placement of equity; and an amendment to the Company's revolving credit facility. In conjunction with the closing of the PIPE, the Earthstone Board of Directors has expanded to eleven members with the appointment of Mr. Frost Cochran.

EQT Corp was upgraded to buy at Siebert Williams Shank, target to $60 from $27.

Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Piper Sandler downgraded Core Laboratories NV to Underweight from Neutral.

USA Compression Partners, LP announced a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis) for the first quarter of 2022. The distribution will be paid on May 6, 2022 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on April 25, 2022.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy to Sector Perform from Sector Underperform.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy on Thursday said surging U.S. natural gas prices reflect past underinvestment followed by "a demand shock" as Europe seeks to wean itself from Russian gas, and that high prices will spur more production that will benefit consumers.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP announced that the board of directors of its general partner has declared the partnership’s quarterly cash distribution of $0.655 per limited partner unit ($2.620 annually) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which represents an approximate 5% increase quarter-over-quarter. In addition, Crestwood announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2111 per Class A preferred equity unit ($0.8444 annually). Both common and preferred distributions will be made on May 13, 2022, to unitholders of record as of May 6, 2022.

Cypress Environmental Partners LP, Q4 EPS cont. ops. ($0.37) vs year-ago ($0.18), revenue $27.87M, adj EBITDA ($0.3M), DCF ($1.5M).

As per SEC filing, Delek Logistics Partners LP said that it may offer and sell from time to time up to $200 million of common units representing limited partner interests.

As per SEC filing, on April 15, 2022, SFL Corporation Ltd. entered into an amended and restated sales agreement with BTIG, LLC, as sales agent, pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate of $100 million of its common shares, par value $0.01 per share under the Company’s “at-the-market” offering program.

Targa Resources announced that it will deliver a notice of redemption to the holders of 9.5% Series A Preferred Stock of the Company to call for redemption on May 3, 2022 all of the issued and outstanding Series A Preferred Stock pursuant to and in accordance with that certain Certificate of Designations of Series A Preferred Stock of the Company, dated as of March 16, 2016. Following the redemption, there will be no Series A Preferred Stock outstanding, dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock will cease to accumulate and all rights of the holders of shares of Series A Preferred Stock will terminate, except the right of such holders to receive the Redemption Consideration.

Targa Resources announced its quarterly dividend on common shares and its quarterly dividend on Series A preferred shares with respect to the first quarter of 2022. Targa announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, or $1.40 per common share on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2022. This cash dividend will be paid May 16, 2022 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business on April 29, 2022. Targa also announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $23.75 per Series A preferred share for the first quarter of 2022. This cash dividend will be paid May 2, 2022 on all outstanding Series A preferred shares to holders of record as of the close of business on April 25, 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. equity futures fell as Treasury yields continued to climb to multi-year highs. Meanwhile, China stocks ended lower, with investors disappointed about a smaller-than-expected cut in the reserve requirement ratio and Japan's Nikkei fell, dragged down by losses in technology shares. Major Europe bourses were closed for Easter. The dollar strengthened against its peers, supported by a hawkish Federal Reserve. In commodities, concerns over the economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and surging inflation pushed gold prices higher. Oil edged lower as worries over slowing demand in China balanced support from concern over tight global supply and the deepening Ukraine crisis.

