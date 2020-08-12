Crude Rises After Larger-Than-Expected Drop in U.S. Stockpiles

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by strength in the crude complex while major equity futures were flat to higher as investors moved to the sidelines due to a lingering stalemate over the next coronavirus federal aid bill.

In deal news, Southwestern Energy Company and Montage Resources Corporation today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Southwestern Energy will acquire Montage Resources in an all-stock transaction. Additionally, Southwestern Energy Company announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 55,000,000 shares of its common stock, subject to market and other conditions. Southwestern Energy intends to grant the respective underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 8,250,000 additional shares of its common stock.

WTI crude oil futures rebounded this morning following yesterday’s retreat and are currently up ~1.4% in early trading, outpacing Brent, backed by last night’s industry supply report that showed a larger than expected draw in crude stocks that helped boost sentiment around future demand. The API report showed U.S. crude inventory fell by 4mm barrels last week, exceeding expectations of 2.9mm drop. The markets will be looking to the official EIA data later today to confirm.

Natural gas futures inched off multi-month highs this morning, pressured by new forecasts for next week to turn slightly cooler than originally expected and ahead of tomorrow’s storage report.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Chevron last year proposed to acquire an at least 50% stake in Noble Energy's Eastern Mediterranean natural-gas fields, leading to July's all-stock deal, a proxy filing on Tuesday showed. The proposed $5 billion deal would boost Chevron's U.S. shale oil holdings and give it vast natural gas holdings off the coast of Israel. Noble originally went looking for a partner to help finance its Leviathan gas project.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 07/27/2020, regarding the sale of its entire stake in the exploratory portion of the Tayrona Block, located in the Guajira Basin, Colombia, informs that it has extended until 08/21/2020 the deadline for companies to express their interest in the opportunity.

Exane Paribas downgraded Repsol to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - Angus Energy is pleased to announce that its' wholly owned subsidiary, Angus Energy Weald Basin No. 3 Limited has entered into an off-take agreement for the entire production from the Saltfleetby Gas Field with Shell Energy Europe Limited, a division of Royal Dutch Shell . The terms of the agreement are in line with the assumptions used in our CPR and we are pleased to have such a robust partner for gas sales.

U.S. E&PS

Simmons Energy upgraded CNX Resources to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’.

Press Release - EQT announced the results of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2021.

Press Release - Southwestern Energy and Montage Resources announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Southwestern Energy will acquire Montage Resources in an all-stock transaction. Based on the 3-day average closing share prices of the companies as of August 11, 2020 and under the terms of the agreement, Montage Resources shareholders will receive 1.8656 shares of Southwestern for each Montage Resources share. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Montage Resources shareholders.

Press Release - Southwestern Energy announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 55,000,000 shares of its common stock, subject to market and other conditions. Southwestern Energy intends to grant the respective underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 8,250,000 additional shares of its common stock. Southwestern Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to partially redeem Montage Resource issued and outstanding senior notes that it will assume upon the closing of its recently announced merger with Montage.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Westport Fuel Systems announced that they have secured a €7 million loan from Deutsche Bank to improve liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic and finance capital investments for long-term growth.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Helix Energy Solutions announced it has priced an upsized offering of $200 million principal amount of 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026.

Press Release - Helix Energy Solutions announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $175 million principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026.

REFINERS

Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - MPLX announced that it has priced $3,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes in an underwritten public offering consisting of $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.75% senior notes due in 2026 and $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.65% senior notes due in 2030.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Targa Resources Partners LP, a subsidiary of Targa Resources, and the Partnership’s subsidiary Targa Resources Partners Finance Corporation announced the pricing of an upsized offering of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2031. The 2031 Notes will accrue interest at a rate of 4.875% per annum, will mature on February 1, 2031, and were priced at par.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose as resilient fuel demand drove up oil prices, while investors remained on edge due to a stalemate over the next coronavirus federal aid bill. European shares gained, boosted by telecom stocks following Liberty Global's takeover offer for Sunrise. Japan’s Nikkei edged higher as some investors bought shares of major exporters on the back of a weaker yen. The dollar index slipped, while spot gold rebounded in volatile trade. The U.S. consumer prices data for July is on the economic calendar.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

