Crude Rises After Data Shows Hefty Drop in Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, tracking higher broader index futures and WTI and Brent crude oil prices above $40 and $42, respectively. June payrolls just released showed payrolls rose by 4.8 million versus the estimate of +2.9 million jobs. The unemployment rate fell to a crisis low of 11.1%, which was also better than the 12.4% estimate. Futures responded well with further gains in the premarket.

WTI crude oil is trading around $40.05, up about half a percent, and Brent crude oil is trading around $42.40, marking a gain of nearly 1%. Oil prices continued to climb after data yesterday showed a hefty drop in U.S. crude inventories. U.S. crude oil inventories decreased by 7.2 million barrels during the week ending June 26, the EIA reported Wednesday. That followed three consecutive weeks of increases. Analysts polled by S&P Global Platts had forecast an average crude supply decline of 2.7 million barrels.

Natural gas futures are higher by around 1%, trading at $1.69. Inventory data due out today is expected to show a build of 75 bcf.

Reuters - Exxon Mobil said its second-quarter results will take a hit from the drop in oil and gas prices after the coronavirus-related lockdowns caused a dramatic plunge in demand. The lower prices will hit earnings at Exxon's exploration and production business by between $2.5 billion and $3.1 billion, it said in a filing.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Lonestar Resources US has elected not to make the approximately $14.1 million interest payment due and payable on July 1, 2020 with respect to its 11.25% senior notes due 2023 on the due date in order to evaluate certain strategic alternatives, none of which have been implemented at this time. Under the indenture governing the Notes, the Company has a 30-day grace period to make the Interest Payment before such non-payment constitutes an “event of default” with respect to the Notes.

Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced the commencement of a consent solicitation to solicit the consent of holders of its outstanding Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2023 for amendments to the indenture governing the Senior Secured Notes.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - SandRidge Energy announced that its Board of Directors adopted a tax benefits preservation plan designed to protect the availability of SandRidge's net operating loss carryforwards under the Internal Revenue Code.

Press Release - Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes international rig count for June 2020 was 781 down 24 from the 805 counted in May 2020, and down 357 from the 1,138 counted in June 2019. The international offshore rig count for June 2020 was 194, down 1 from the 195 counted in May 2020, and down 52 from the 246 counted in June 2019. The average U.S. rig count for June 2020 was 274, down 74 from the 348 counted in May 2020, and down 695 from the 969 counted in June 2019. The average Canadian rig count for June 2020 was 18, down 5 from the 23 counted in May 2020, and down 96 from the 114 counted in June 2019. The worldwide rig count for June 2020 was 1,073, down 103 from the 1,176 counted in May 2020, and down 1,148 from the 2,221 counted in June 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - ION Geophysical announced that the Company expects second quarter 2020 revenues to be approximately $22 million, increasing cash to approximately $40 million (excluding net revolver borrowings) at June 30, 2020, an improvement of approximately $24 million over the prior quarter. Total liquidity, consisting of cash on hand and available borrowing base capacity under the revolving credit facility, is expected to exceed $70 million at quarter end. Second quarter revenues were consistent with the Company's expectations due to customer spend contraction related to COVID-19 demand destruction and oil oversupply weighing on the commodity price. Despite unprecedented market conditions, first half revenues are greater than or equal to revenues in the comparable prior five years.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - On July 1, 2020, Transocean announced that Transocean Offshore Deepwater Drilling Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Company, entered into a settlement agreement and mutual release with Eni US Operating Co. Inc., providing for the mutual settlement of disputes related to drilling services provided by Transocean Offshore to Eni US pursuant to a drilling services contract that commenced in 2008 using the Deepwater Pathfinder. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, (i) each party agreed to dismiss with prejudice its respective claims and the related lawsuits filed against the other party in connection with the Disputes (ii) each party agreed to pay its own fees and legal costs associated with the Disputes, (iii) Eni US and its ultimate parent company, Eni S.p.A., reactivated Transocean Offshore and its affiliates as a fully qualified worldwide vendor with eligibility for future tenders worldwide by affiliates of Eni S.p.A., and (iv) Eni US agreed to pay to Transocean Offshore $185 million in equal installments of $46.25 million on July 1, 2020, June 1, 2021, June 1, 2022 and January 15, 2023. In addition, in connection with the Settlement Agreement, each of Eni Petroleum US LLC, an affiliate of Eni US, and Eni S.p.A., a parent company of Eni US, executed and delivered to Transocean Offshore, agreements to guarantee the full amount of the payment obligations of Eni US under the Settlement Agreement.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - The Ingham County Circuit Court of the State of Michigan amended its temporary restraining order requiring Enbridge to temporarily shut down the west segment of the Line 5 dual pipelines through the Straits of Mackinac. Enbridge will now begin safely restarting the west segment and anticipates operations will soon return to normal. Pursuant to the court order, we will conduct an inline inspection tool run on the west segment and share our findings with the State in accordance with the court's orders. The east segment of Line 5 will remain shut down as we work with our safety regulator, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, to ensure all of the safety assessments are complete and data provided prior to restarting the east segment. Enbridge is committed to sharing this information with the State of Michigan to keep them informed regarding our inspections of the east segment.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Enbridge can restart operations at the west leg of its Line 5 pipeline while the damaged east leg remains shut, a Michigan circuit court judge ruled. The ruling comes after the judge granted the Michigan attorney general's motion for a temporary restraining order last Thursday, requiring Enbridge to halt Line 5 operations. The judge also ruled the company has to disclose details about recent damage to the oil pipeline.

Reuters - Energy Transfer has taken the rare step of invoking force majeure - normally used in times of war or natural disaster - to prevent oil firms from walking away from a proposed expansion of the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Energy Transfer wants to nearly double the size of the line, and some companies that signed up say it is no longer necessary due to the sharp fall in U.S. oil production after the coronavirus pandemic. North Dakota is one of the costliest spots in the United States to produce crude, and its output has dropped by about one-third from last year, more than most other oil-producing states.

TD Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

U.S. stock futures rose, in line with world stocks, as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine boosted sentiment across markets. Sharpened risk appetite dragged the dollar lower, while gold steadied.

