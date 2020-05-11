Crude Reverses Losses As Saudi Arabia Plans to Cut Production by Additional 1 Million Barrels Per Day

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed to lower, weighed down by weakness in the broader index futures which took a breather following last week’s rally while oil futures moved off session lows and into positive territory as Saudi Arabia announced it will reduce output further. At the sector level, corporate earnings remain in play for much of the week.

Oil prices reversed losses and turned positive after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said the kingdom aims to provide additional voluntary cuts in an effort to support global markets. The energy ministry directed national oil company Aramco to reduce its crude oil production for June by an extra voluntary amount of 1 million barrels per day, on top of the reduction already committed by the kingdom under the OPEC+ cut deal. Gains were capped, however, as concerns over a persistent glut and economic gloom caused by the coronavirus pandemic combined to cancel out support from supply cuts.

Natural gas futures are also higher, backed by gains in the crude complex and forecasts turning above seasonal next week in key consuming regions which should boost cooling demand. Also, much colder weather over the weekend in the upper Midwest and Northeast drove seasonally strong heating demand.

U.S. E&PS

Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas, CNX Resources, and EQT to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Press Release - Callon Petroleum reported results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Callon reported total revenue of $289.9 million and total revenue including the gain or loss from the settlement of derivative contracts of $315.0 million, reflecting the impact of a $25.1 million gain from the settlement of derivative contracts. Average daily production for the quarter was 101.0 Mboe/d, compared to average daily production of 46.6 Mboe/d in the fourth quarter of 2019. Average realized prices, including and excluding the effects of hedging, are detailed above. In addition, the Company announced today that it has further reduced activity, including the suspension of all completion activity in April and moving to one active drilling rig by mid-May. Callon currently forecasts total operational capital expenditures of approximately $250 - $325 million over the remaining three quarters of 2020, assuming resumption of completion activities in the second half of the year. The ultimate timing and level of activity will continue to be based on maximizing free cash flow in 2020 and 2021.

Press Release - Callon Petroleum announced it has commenced a private exchange offer to each Eligible Holder of its 6.25% Senior Notes due 2023, its 8.25% Senior Notes due 2025, its 6.125% Senior Notes due 2024 and its 6.375% Senior Notes due 2026 to exchange their Old Notes for up to $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of newly issued 8.00% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025, in each case upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the confidential offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated May 11, 2020.

Press Release - Chesapeake Energy announced that it has filed its Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 and, in light of the unprecedented market environment, has withdrawn the financial outlook it previously provided on February 26, 2020. The Company is currently working with its financial and legal advisors to best position Chesapeake for the future, including analyzing all available strategic alternatives to address its capital structure and improve its financial position. The Company continues to prudently manage its capital expenditure program and operating cost structure.

Press Release - Continental Resources announced first quarter 2020 operating and financial results. The Company reported a net loss of $185.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. In first quarter 2020, typically excluded items in aggregate represented $158.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, of Continental's reported net loss. Adjusted net loss for first quarter 2020 was $27.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share (non-GAAP). Net cash provided by operating activities for first quarter 2020 was $663.8 million and EBITDAX was $594.2 million (non-GAAP). Adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share, EBITDAX, net debt, net sales prices and cash general and administrative (G&A) expenses per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) presented herein are non-GAAP financial measures.

Press Release - Kosmos Energy announced the financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. For the quarter, the Company generated a net loss of $183 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net loss of $66 million or $0.16 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020. Kosmos exited the first quarter of 2020 with approximately $677 million of liquidity and $1.97 billion of net debt. In accordance with our normal banking requirements, in early April Kosmos successfully completed the re-determination of its reserve-based lending facility, voluntarily reducing its facility commitments from $1.6 billion to $1.5 billion. The reduction in facility size and borrowing base, reduced liquidity in early April by $100 million.

Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced the company’s first quarter results and provided 2020 guidance. First quarter net income was $368.3 million or $0.74 per diluted share, driven in large part by a $345.1 million mark-to-market gain on unsettled commodity derivatives. First quarter Adjusted Net Income was $21.7 million or $0.04 per diluted share, down from $27.8 million or $0.07 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019. Cash flow from operations, excluding $7.1 million from changes in working capital, was $93.6 million in the first quarter compared to $87.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was $108.0 million compared to $104.8 million in the prior year. Capital spending for the first quarter was $86.7 million, made up of $64.9 million of organic D&C capital and $21.8 million of total acquisition spending and other, inclusive of ground game D&C spending. As mentioned above, Northern added 7.3 net wells to production in the first quarter, and wells in process increased modestly to 27.2 net wells versus 25.8 net wells at the end of the prior quarter. On the ground game acquisition front, Northern closed on 12 transactions during the first quarter, the majority of which stemmed from commitments made, but not closed, in the fourth quarter. These transactions yielded 3.6 net wells, 965 net mineral acres and 61 net royalty acres (standardized to a 1/8 royalty interest).

Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources announced the commencement of cash tender offers to purchase up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.45% senior notes due 2021, 3.95% senior notes due 2022 and 7.20% senior notes due 2028.

Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Pioneer also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Friday) Press Release - Gran Tierra Energy announced the voting results from its annual meeting of stockholders held on May 6, 2020. Stockholders elected all eight individuals nominated by Gran Tierra. In addition, stockholders voted “FOR” the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as Gran Tierra’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, and “FOR” the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of Gran Tierra’s named executive officers.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Friday) Press Release - Enerflex announced that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 9, 2020 were elected as directors of Enerflex until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

(Late Friday) Press Release - U.S. Silica Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has elected to suspend the Company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per common share until further notice.

DRILLERS

Riley downgraded Independence Contract Drilling to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Friday) Press Release - On May 8, 2020, the Board of Directors of Nabors Industries declared a cash dividend of $0.75 per outstanding share of the Company’s 6.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, Series A, par value $0.001 per share, which will be paid on August 3, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2020. In addition, the Board agreed with the recommendation of management to suspend dividends on the Company’s common shares

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures dipped on worries over an uptick in new COVID-19 cases. European stocks surrendered gains, with travel and crude stocks taking a hit. China stocks ended a tick lower after Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, reported its first cluster of infections.

In commodity markets, oil prices fell as a glut weighed on prices and the pandemic eroded global demand.

Gold edged lower, pressured by a firmer dollar.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.