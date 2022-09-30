Crude Remains Stagnant as Investors Weigh Recession Fears Against Potential OPEC+ Output Cuts

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by mild weakness in the underlying commodities as the major equity indices trade near the flatline. Wall Street futures are experiencing swings in and out of positive territory as core personal consumption expenditure price index rose more than expected in August, adding fuel to more aggressive action by the Federal Reserve.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are mostly unchanged as investors weigh recessionary fears and news that OPEC+ oil producers are considering lowering their output target at a meeting on Oct. 5. Both contracts rose by more than $1 earlier in the session but later fell by $1 as European equities pared gains and on a strong U.S. dollar. OPEC+ members are focused on a cut of between 500,000 and 1 million barrels per day to support the market. India's central bank is encouraging state-run refiners to reduce dollar buying in the spot market to contain a sharp fall in the rupee, adding they have been asked to lean on a special credit line instead.

Natural gas futures are trading higher this morning as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps likely across the western third of the US, especially over WA, as well as over parts of the Southern Plains and the Lower MS Valley.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron announced that its subsidiary, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (Singapore Branch) (Chevron), has safely delivered its first shipment of offset-paired liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo. Greenhouse gas emissions for the cargo, from the Gorgon Project off the northwest coast of Western Australia, will be fully offset via the retirement of high-quality nature-based and energy efficiency offsets in Cambodia, Indonesia and Nepal.

Exxon Mobil is pushing back against reductions of U.S. fuel exports urged by the Biden administration in August, arguing that restricting shipments would further squeeze global supplies and lift pump prices at home.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Torgrim Reitan has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and executive vice president in Equinor, with effect from 6 October 2022. Reitan succeeds Ulrica Fearn who has decided to leave the company to pursue a CFO opportunity outside the company. Ulrica Fearn will be available to secure a good hand over to her successor until further notice.

Korean Air Lines Co. said it has signed a five-year deal with Royal Dutch Shell to purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from the British firm beginning in 2026 to help combat climate change.

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from Shell Brasil for the provisioning of the semi-submersible rig Mærsk Developer in the Campos basin offshore Brazil where the rig will drill one exploration well and perform subsea well interventions at the BC-10 field. The contract is expected to commence in March 2023, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, with an estimated duration of 90 days. The contract value is approximately USD 37m, including a mobilisation fee.

TotalEnergies said it had anticipated the strikes that have been disrupting its oil products refining and delivery operations in France this week, adding measures had been taken to supply clients in a normal way.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced a new service contract for maintenance and monitoring of turbomachinery equipment operations at Coral Sul FLNG, the first deep-water floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) operating off the coast of Mozambique on the Eni-led Coral South project.

Fluor announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has extended the Fluor-led Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, LLC (SRNS) management and operating contract at the Savannah River Site near Aiken, South Carolina. The extension includes 4 years with an additional 1-year option. The total reimbursable contract value is $12 billion for 5 years, and Fluor will book its 4-year, $4.5 billion portion in the third quarter.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

BofA downgraded MPLX to Underperform from Buy.

Scorpio Tankers announced that it has purchased its common shares in the open market. The Company purchased 225,000 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $40.80 per share as part of the Company’s securities repurchase program.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose ahead of key inflation data in a tumultuous month marked by heavy losses on concerns of an economic downturn fueled by the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to curb soaring prices. European shares were higher as government bond yields pulled back from recent peaks. Japan's Nikkei fell sharply, posting their biggest monthly drop since the COVID-19 pandemic first rocked markets 2-1/2 years ago, while Chinese stocks ended lower ahead of a week-long holiday. The dollar edged up, while gold prices gained. Oil prices rose and were on track for their first weekly gain in five.

