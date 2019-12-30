Crude Remains Near Record High Underpinned by China-U.S. Trade Optimisim

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, backed by strength in the crude complex and moderate gains in the broader index futures which remained near record highs as traders took a breather from the recent rally which had been fueled by improved global sentiment. Sector news is quiet heading into the final two trading sessions of the year.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic edged higher in overnight trading, holding near three-month highs, underpinned by optimism over an expected China-U.S. trade deal and update industrial data, while traders kept a close watch on the Middle East following U.S. air strikes in Iraq and Syria. Over the weekend, the U.S. carried out attacks against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group, while protesters in Iraq on Saturday briefly forced the closure of its southern Nassiriya oilfield. Also, Libyan state oil firm NOC said it is considering the closure of its western Zawiya port and evacuating staff from the refinery due to clashes nearby, which lent further support to prices.

Natural gas futures extended last week’s decline, weighed down by above-seasonal temperatures leading into January which should limit heating demand.

US INTEGRATEDS

(Reuters) – Exxon Mobil said on Monday it acquired 1.7 million acres for exploration offshore Egypt, with operations scheduled to begin in 2020. The acquisition includes acreage in the 1.2 million North Marakia Offshore block located about five miles offshore Egypt's northern coast and 543,000 acres in the North East El Amriya Offshore block in the Nile Delta, the company said.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - CGG announced that it is completing its exit from the seabed data acquisition business and has terminated the Seabed Geosolutions’ joint venture agreement effective December 31, 2019. In line with its strategy to exit the data acquisition business, CGG has agreed to transfer its 40% shareholding in Seabed Geosolutions to Fugro before the end of the first quarter of 2020 and to conclude before year-end 2019 the remaining matters related to Seabed Geosolutions’ financing and non-competition provisions by paying $35 million to Fugro.

(Late Friday) Press Release - ION Geophysical announced that Steve Bate, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be retiring and stepping down from his position as CFO effective February 1, 2020. Mr. Bate, who joined ION in 2005, will remain with ION as a Strategic Advisor to the CEO until the end of June to facilitate a seamless transition.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners LP announced that it has entered into agreements with TPG, a global alternative asset firm, for the purchase of up to $80 million of redeemable, preferred interests in Summit Permian Transmission Holdco, LLC, a newly created, unrestricted subsidiary of SMLP that indirectly owns SMLP's 70% interest in Double E Pipeline, LLC. In connection with the transaction, TPG will fund the next $80 million of Permian Holdco's capital calls associated with Double E. The investment by TPG will be made by TPG Energy Solutions, the firm's energy-specific structured equity vehicle.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures remained near record highs on Monday, as traders took a breather on the penultimate day of the decade after improving global sentiment fueled a Wall Street rally and set the S&P 500 on course for its best year since 2013.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.