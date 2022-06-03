Crude Recovers as Rising Demand Outweighs Increased Output by OPEC+

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by weakness in the major market indices and despite strength in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock index futures fell after Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s warning on economic outlook spooked investors, fueling fresh worries that aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve could tip the economy into a recession.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures recovered earlier losses and are trading in positive territory as tight global supply and rising demand as China eases COVID restrictions outweighed the OPEC+ decision to increase production targets by slightly more than planned. OPEC+, agreed to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day a month in July and August rather than 432,000 bpd as previously agreed. At least 647 Norwegian oil workers plan to strike from June 12 if state-brokered wage mediation fails, labour unions said, putting some crude output at risk of shutdown although gas may not be affected. Venezuela's oil exports last month fell to the lowest level since October 2020 as repairs at the country's main oil port added to delays shipping cargoes.

Natural gas futures rose this morning as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows below-normal temps over the Northern Plains extending eastward to the Upper- and Middle-MS Valley, and the Great Lakes region. Near- to above-normal temps are likely for the western and southern tier of the US.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Investigative fracking operations in Colombia can go ahead after a court in the Andean country's Santander province on Thursday reversed a lower court's decision to block two pilot projects. Majority state-owned Colombian oil company Ecopetrol and U.S. partner Exxon Mobil are undertaking both pilot projects, with Ecopetrol serving as operator.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Some 74 members of Norway's Lederne oil and gas labour union plan to go on strike from June 12 onwards if state-brokered mediation with employers fail, and would likely force a reduction of oil output, the trade union said. Gas production should remain unaffected however, Lederne union chief Audun Ingvartsen told Reuters. A strike would affect senior personnel at the Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East platforms, all operated by Equinor, he said.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has consented to Equinor taking the Hywind Tampen offshore wind farm into use.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's government said it aims to include Petrobras in its privatization program, despite analysts calling it a long-shot for the far-right leader seeking reelection.

Tenaris SA said it will pay $78.1 million to resolve U.S. probes into its alleged payment of bribes to win business from Petrobras.

Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd announced that it has agreed to acquire 50% shareholding in Pixelbyte Sdn Bhd, the company operating ParkEasy – a mobile application software that not only lets drivers park quickly in shopping malls and other locations, but also the only service in Malaysia to offer a pre-booked slot for EV Charging.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

JPMorgan upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to Overweight from Neutral.

Toromont Industries Ltd. announced that Scott Medhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer, has advised the Board of Directors that he intends to retire within the next 12 to 18 months after a successful 34 year career with Toromont, the last 10 years as President and CEO. In addition to providing a lengthy notice period, Scott has agreed to assist in the transition and act as an advisor to the new President and CEO.

DRILLERS

Patterson-UTI Energy reported that for the month of May 2022, the Company had an average of 121 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the two months ended May 31, 2022, the Company had an average of 120 drilling rigs operating in the United States.

Valaris announced that Christophe Raimbault, Vice President and interim Head of Marketing will take on a new role as Vice President - Sustainability and New Energy. Christophe will continue to serve as Vice President and interim Head of Marketing until Matt Lyne joins Valaris as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2022.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. and Buckeye Partners, L.P. announced that the required regulatory approval process for the sale of Magellan's independent terminals to Buckeye is nearing its conclusion, with the transaction expected to close on or around June 8.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell, after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy. European shares were up with investors focusing on U.S. non-farm payrolls data for clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy move. Japan's Nikkei closed higher, boosted by gains in shares of Fast Retailing which reported robust domestic sales. Oil prices slipped after OPEC+ decided to increase production targets by slightly more than planned. The dollar was little changed while gold prices dipped.

