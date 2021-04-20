Crude Recovers as Libya’s NOC Declares Force Majeure

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are lower in the pre-market as broader benchmarks are set to fall for the second straight day as investors consolidate recent all-time strength. Sector news is light in the gear-up for earnings season.

WTI and Brent recovered from earlier lows and now trade higher on support from Libya’s shut-in's and expectations that US crude stockpiles drew again last week. however, the Joint Commission of the JCPOA meets this morning and additional Iranian barrels looms over the market. API data comes post-close today, ahead of the DOE Weekly tomorrow. Analysts are expecting a very large crude draw and continued builds in gasoline. Covid-related news includes India continuing to see new daily cases of >250,000 which is pressuring certain Middle Eastern crudes amid lower demand.

Natural gas is down less than 1% after going unchanged or higher the previous nine sessions. Preliminary estimates for EIA weekly storage this Thursday has a build of around +50 Bcf vs the 5 year average of +37 Bcf.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Exxon Mobil is proposing a massive carbon capture project in Houston that would permanently store emissions from the largest U.S. petrochemical complex beneath the Gulf of Mexico. The plan would cost at least $100 billion in private and public funding and require a coalition of dozens of companies and investors, as well as agreement from regulators and government agencies, but Exxon executives said it is possible using existing technology to capture and store about 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually by 2030.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BofA downgraded Repsol to Neutral from Buy.

U.S. E&PS

Diamondback reinstated with a buy at Goldman Sachs.

EOG Resources was downgraded to neutral from buy at Goldman Sachs.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR announced it has been awarded a contract by the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC, the managing and operating contractor of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), to provide engineering, advisory and evaluation services. NREL is a national laboratory within the US Department of Energy complex which specializes in the research and development of renewable energy, energy efficiency, energy systems integration and sustainable transportation.

Petrofac reported results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The company reported net loss of US$180 million post impairments and separately disclosed item while Business performance net profit was US$48 million. It also achieved cost savings of US$140 million, ahead of target. New order intake was US$1.6 billion; 22% of awards in new energies.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures slipped, as a spike in Treasury yields reignited inflation worries, while investors await earnings report from Netflix. The dollar was slightly higher. European stocks eased, weighed by fall in UK tobacco companies shares. Asian equities settled down over worries of another lockdown. Oil prices jumped, supported by a disruption to Libyan exports and expectations of a drop in U.S. inventories. Gold prices edged higher.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.