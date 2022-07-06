Crude Recoups After Closing Below $100 for the First Time in Three Months

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by weakness in the major market indices but supported by strength in the underlying commodities. U.S. stocks are down in the pre-market as investors continue to fear the possibility of a recession following the recent interest rate hikes.

WTI and Brent crude oil are up in early trading following an unforgiving Tuesday for the crude complex where oil prices dropped, closing below $100 for the first time since April. Oil futures are recouping some of yesterday’s losses as concerns over tight supply reemerged and outweighed lingering worries about a global economic slowdown. Tuesday’s protests came to an end as Norway’s government intervened to end the strike and confirmed that all oil and gas fields that were affected are expected to be back in full operation within a couple of days. Additionally, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) which handles 1% of global oil and takes oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea through one of the world’s largest pipelines, has been told by a Russian court to suspend activity for 30 days. However, two trading sources familiar with the terminal operations confirmed that oil exports from the terminal are still flowing.

Natural gas futures rose this morning, tracking gains in the crude complex and on forecasts for more demand than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron and partners Talos and Carbonvert plan to develop the Bayou Bend Carbon Capture and Sequestration hub, which is seeking to be one of the first offshore carbon dioxide storage projects in the United States. The offshore hub will be located in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Jefferson County in Southeast Texas.

Wall Street analysts sharply increased their Exxon Mobil second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, after the largest U.S. oil producer projected it could almost double its first-quarter earnings. Analysts raised their quarterly profit outlook on Exxon to about $4.02 per share from $2.99 a share prior to the Friday securities filing.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

All oil and gas fields that were affected by a strike in Norway's petroleum sector are expected to be back in full operation within a couple of days, Equinor said.

Equinor has entered into a partnership with ISEL to support research and development activities targeted at key offshore wind industry challenges.

Petrobras announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V., has commenced cash tender offers to purchase for cash any and all of (i) its notes of the series set forth in the below table under the heading "Tender Group 1" for an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, of up to US$750 million, and (ii) its notes of the series set forth in the below table under the heading "Tender Group 2," for an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, of up to US$750 million, in each case as converted on the basis set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Petrobras informed that it has finalized the sale of its entire interest (27.88%) in Deten Química S.A (Deten), located in the industrial complex of Camaçari, in the state of Bahia, to the company Cepsa Química S.A, which already has an indirect interest in Deten, of 69.94%.

Shell has extended its long-standing partnership with Hyundai Motorsport to remain the title sponsor and technical partner of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) outfit for a further three years.

Shell Nederland B.V. and Shell Overseas Investments B.V., subsidiaries of Shell, have taken the final investment decision to build Holland Hydrogen I, which will be Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant once operational in 2025.

Shell said it would start building a renewable hydrogen plant, which it said would be Europe's largest once its operational in 2025, in the port of Rotterdam. The energy giant said, the 200 megawatt electrolyser, would produce up to 60,000 kilograms of renewable hydrogen per day.

TotalEnergies has agreed to transfer its remaining stake in Russia's Kharyaga oil field to Russian state producer Zarubezhneft, the company told Reuters, as it continues its withdrawal from Russia in the wake of Western sanctions.

Reuters reported that the crude distillation units (CDUs) at TotalEnergies' 238,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery were operating at minimum levels on Tuesday after a Monday power interruption and loss of steam supply on Friday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

RBC upgraded Callon Petroleum to Outperform from Sector Perform.

RBC upgraded Centennial Resource Development Inc to Outperform from Sector Perform.

RBC downgraded Continental Resources to Sector Perform from Outperform.

As per SEC filing, Earthstone Energy said that the selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 19.4 million shares of Class A common stock.

RBC downgraded Earthstone Energy to Sector Perform from Outperform.

RBC downgraded EOG Resources to Sector Perform from Outperform.

Evolution Petroleum Corp President and CEO Jason Brown resigns; Kelly Loyd appointed as interim CEO by the board.

Ovintiv announced it has reached agreements with two counterparties to sell portions of its assets located in the Uinta and Bakken Basins for total proceeds of approximately $250 million. As a result of these agreements and continued strong financial and operational results, Ovintiv has elected to accelerate the doubling of its cash returns to shareholders. Starting immediately for the third quarter, Ovintiv will increase its returns to shareholders to 50% of the previous quarter's Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow after base dividends. Previously the company had planned to increase cash returns to the 50% level starting October 1st. Cash returns in the third quarter are anticipated to be delivered through share buybacks.

RBC downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Sector Perform from Outperform.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

As per SEC filing, on June 28, 2022, ChampionX entered into a Master Receivables Purchase Agreement, among three wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, ChampionX LLC and US Synthetic Corporation, (the "Sellers"), Apergy USA ("Servicer"), JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the "Purchaser"), and, for the limited purpose of a performance undertaking and as Seller Representative, the Company. Under the Receivables Facility, which is uncommitted, the Sellers may sell, on a revolving basis, up to $160 million of their trade receivables at any one time to the Purchaser. The Sellers, together with the Servicer, will continue to service the receivables sold to the Purchaser. The Company expects to treat the transfers of receivables under the Receivables Facility as sales for accounting purposes. The initial term of the Receivables Facility expires June 28, 2023.

Oil States International Inc appoints Philip Moses as EVP and COO; effective 1-Jul Moses joined the company in August 1996. Since May 2021 he has served as the company's EVP, Offshore/Manufactured Products and Downhole Technologies.

TechnipFMC has signed a Letter of Intent with Equinor Energy do Brazil Ltda., a subsidiary of Equinor, for an integrated Front End Engineering and Design (iFEED) study on its BM-C-33 project offshore Brazil.

DRILLERS

Patterson-UTI Energy reported that for the month of June 2022, the Company had an average of 124 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had an average of 121 drilling rigs operating in the United States.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

NextDecade Corporation announces 1.0 MTPA LNG sale and purchase agreement with Guangdong Energy Group. They also announced the execution of a 20-year sale and purchase agreement with Guangdong Energy Group for the supply of liquefied natural gas from NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Texas

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were little changed as fears of a global economic slowdown weighed on sentiment. European shares climbed, as Norwegian oil and gas workers called off their strike easing fears of an energy supply crunch. In Asian equities, Japan's Nikkei ended lower, dragged down by energy stocks, while China's stocks closed in the red as the country continues to grapple with COVID-19 flare-ups. Oil prices bounced back as supply chain snags resurfaced. Gold prices were lower, while the dollar strengthened. U.S. JOLTS report for May and PMI data for June are expected later today.

