Crude Rebounds on Tight Supply and Hopes for Demand Recovery

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength across the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures which rose this morning ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony that may offer fresh insight on policy tightening and the central bank's plans to tackle inflation.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures rebounded this morning following two-straight days of declines and are up over 1% so far today, supported by tight supply, weakness in the greenback and hopes that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery. OPEC+ supply additions are running below their allowed increase due to a lack of capacity in some countries while major economies have avoided a return to severe lockdowns, even as coronavirus cases soar.

Natural gas futures are flat in early trading, holding near a five-week high this morning on the coldest day of the winter so far in the Northeast region. That lack of price movement came despite a 3% decline in European gas futures. Lingering cold since New Year's Day continued to cause well freeze-offs and other production declines in several regions, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 94.6 bcfd so far in January, down from a record 97.6 bcfd in December and projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold around 132.7 bcfd this week and next.

ExxonMobil is expanding its interests in biofuels that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector, acquiring a 49.9% stake in Biojet AS, a Norwegian biofuels company that plans to convert forestry and wood-based construction waste into lower-emissions biofuels and biofuel components.

Equinor will book a loss from gas derivatives of between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion for the final quarter of 2021, in line with previous statements that some third-quarter profits would be reversed, the energy company said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.Norway's largest company on Oct. 27 reported a surge in July-September earnings, driven by a global energy supply crunch that pushed Europe's natural gas prices to record highs and sent the value of derivative contracts soaring.

PETRONAS has signed a Joint Study and Collaboration Agreement with Sarawak Shell Berhad (Shell) to explore opportunities and project collaborations in carbon capture and storage to help provide carbon dioxide storage solutions in Malaysia and the region.

Saudi Aramco has notified at least two North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in February, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Saudi Aramco and China Building Materials Academy announced launch of NEXCEL, Reuters reported. Center to further advance use of nonmetallic materials in building and construction sector. NEXCEL will leverage CBMA’s expertise and resources to promote development and application of nonmetallic technologies.

Plastic Energy and TotalEnergies announced a new agreement to promote the development of advanced plastic recycling. Under this agreement, Plastic Energy plans to build a second advanced recycling plant in Sevilla, Spain, in addition to their existing operational plant, which will transform end-of-life plastic waste into a recycled feedstock called TACOIL using Plastic Energy’s patented recycling technology. TotalEnergies will convert this raw material into virgin-quality polymers, which can be used for food-grade packaging.

Cenovus Energy announced that on February 9, 2022 it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.80% notes due September 15, 2023 and 4.00% notes due April 15, 2024. Cenovus has issued notice to the trustees of the Notes of its intent to redeem the Notes on the Redemption Date. On the Redemption Date, Cenovus will pay to the registered holders of the Notes a redemption price calculated in accordance with the indentures governing the Notes.

Matador Resources announced the promotions of Billy E. Goodwin to President - Operations and Van H. Singleton, II to President – Land, A&D and Planning, both effective March 31, 2022. Both Messrs. Goodwin and Singleton have over ten years of experience leading departments at Matador and have served on Matador’s Executive Committee since 2017. After 17 years with Matador, Matthew V. Hairford is retiring as President as of March 31, 2022, when he will be 61 years old, and is transitioning to a new role as a Special Advisor to Matador’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee. In addition, David E. Lancaster, 65, whose service to the Company dates back to 2003, has announced his plan to retire as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at the same time and is also transitioning to new duties as a Special Advisor to Matador’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee.

TechnipFMC announced that following a comprehensive review of its strategic objectives, it is proceeding with the voluntary delisting of its shares (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) from Euronext Paris.

TechnipFMC announced the sale of 9 million Technip Energies N.V. shares through private sale transactions. The sale price of the Shares in the Sale is set at €13.15 per Share, yielding total gross proceeds of €118.4 million. Upon completion of the Sale, representing approximately 5% of Technip Energies’ issued and outstanding share capital, TechnipFMC retains a direct stake of approximately 7% of Technip Energies’ Share Capital.

Technip Energies announced that it has agreed to acquire 1.8 million of its own ordinary shares from TechnipFMC. The Company’s agreement to purchase these shares is part of TechnipFMC’s announced sell-down of its stake in the Company through a private sale transaction which also included Bpifrance Participations SA and HAL Investments, the Dutch investment subsidiary of HAL Holding N.V., each agreeing to purchase 3.6 million of the Company’s ordinary shares.

Targa Resources announced that it has executed agreements to repurchase interests in its development company joint ventures from investment vehicles affiliated with Stonepeak Partners LP for approximately $925 million. Targa had approximately $3.2 billion of available liquidity at December 31, 2021 and intends to fund the DevCo acquisition using available liquidity.

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes rose modestly as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's appearance before the Senate Banking Committee for cues on the central bank's timing of policy tightening. A rebound in hard-hit tech firms lifted European stocks . In Asian equity markets, China stocks closed lower as domestic COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on sentiment and Japan's Nikkei slipped as trading resumed after a holiday. Oil rose, supported by tight supply and raising hopes of demand recovery. Gold prices gained as the dollar retreated.

