Crude Rebounds Following Friday's Steep Losses Fueled by New COVID Variant Concerns

Energy stocks are set to rally at the open, backed by gains in the crude complex while the broader index futures clawed back some of Friday’s steep losses triggered by fears of a new COVID variant which rattled investors. On top of Covid developments, investors are also anticipating key economic data released this week.

Oil prices are higher by around 5% after tumbling more than 11% on Friday. “Friday’s price slide was excessive,” said analysts at Commerzbank. “Admittedly, the omicron variant is fueling concerns about demand, but it is not yet possible to put any serious figure on what effect this will genuinely have on demand,” the firm added. The emergence of Omicron has created a new challenge for OPEC+, which meets this week to set policy. The group has postponed technical meetings this week to gain time to assess Omicron's impact, but Russia said it sees no need for urgent action on the market, downplaying possibility of changes to the OPEC+ oil deal.

Natural gas futures are off more than 9%, despite cooler weather in parts of the US this week which should boost heating demand.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Nigeria's Seplat Energy along with a partner is in talks to buy ExxonMobil's shallow-water oilfields in the African nation, the company said on Monday, cautioning there was no certainty about the outcome.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, BP said it plans to set up a large-scale green hydrogen production plant in northeast England, generated with wind, water and solar energy to aid Britain's move away from fossil fuels. The project, dubbed HyGreen Teesside, aims to produce 60 MWe (megawatt electrical input) of so-called "green" hydrogen, which is derived from renewable sources, by 2025, BP said.

BP announced a plan for Indonesia's first carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) project, with an estimated cost of between $2 billion and $3 billion, Nikkei Asia reported. It is part of larger development plans for the Tangguh gas block in eastern Indonesia operated by BP and partners including Japan's Mitsubishi and Inpex, as well as China's CNOOC.

According to Reuters, Eni agreed to sell gas group Snam SRG.MI 49.9% of its stake in strategic pipelines carrying Algerian gas into Italy for 385 million euros ($436 million), the two companies said on Saturday. The pipelines will be jointly controlled by the two companies, they said.

Equinor agreed to sell its stake in the Corrib gas field to partner Vermilion Energy, the Norwegian oil firm said on Monday, putting an end to its activities in Ireland, Reuters reported. Equinor and Vermilion have agreed a consideration of $434 million for the sale, before closing adjustment, with an effective date set Jan. 1, 2022.

According to Reuters, Saudi Aramco expects its Jafurah gas field to provide approximately 2 billion cubic feet per day of sales gas, CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.

Altus Power and Shell New Energies US LLC announced they will collaborate to bring integrated renewable energy and storage solutions to customers to help them reduce their carbon emissions and lower their energy costs.

TotalEnergies launched its largest photovoltaic solar power plant in France, with a capacity of 55 megawatts (MW). The solar farm, located northeast of Gien (Loiret), comprises 126,000 photovoltaic panels spread over 75 hectares. The plant will produce around 64 GWh per year, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 38,000 people and keep more than 550,000 tons of CO2 out of the atmosphere during its lifetime.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

McDermott recently completed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) construction study identifying tangible reduction pathways toward net-zero construction emissions on behalf of Shell Global Solutions International B.V. The results of this study provide a strategic framework for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in LNG facilities during the project execution phase.

Shawcor announced its plan to expand and modernize its manufacturing capabilities in the Greater Toronto Area. Shawcor has received a Letter of Intent from a third party to purchase its Rexdale property in Toronto, ON and is in the process of negotiating a definitive purchase and leaseback agreement that is expected to generate net proceeds in excess of C$45 million. Pursuant to the LOI, the Company would be required to enter into a three-year leaseback arrangement for the Rexdale property to facilitate operational continuity while ultimately moving to a modernized location.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator did not approve Enbridge'sapplication to enter into long-term contracts on the Canadian Mainline pipeline for 90 percent of the system's capacity. The Commission noted that the proposal would have caused a foundational shift in oil transportation, leaving less than 20 per cent of total pipeline capacity out of Western Canada for monthly oil shipments.

Capital Power Corporation and Enbridge announced a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions in the Wabamun area west of Edmonton, Alberta, near Capital Power's Genesee Generating Station. Enbridge and Capital Power have agreed to jointly evaluate and advance a CCS project, with Enbridge as the transportation and storage service provider and Capital Power as the CO2 provider, subject to the Government of Alberta's competitive carbon hub selection process and a future final investment decision.

Frontline reported unaudited results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.Net loss was $33.2 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net loss was $35.9 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of 2021. The company reported total operating revenues of $171.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rebounded, mirroring the European shares, as investors waited for more details to assess the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the world economy. Asian equities ended mostly in the red. The dollar index was slightly higher after its drop in the previous session. Oil prices rose almost 5% following Friday’s slide. Gold edged up amid expectations of a more tempered approach to the Fed's interest rate hikes.

