Crude Rebounds After Volatile Overnight Trading

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are higher in pre-market trading lifted by strength in oil prices as well as broader index futures which are rising on positive sentiment from a newly Congressionally approved $484 billion coronavirus relief package that focused on small businesses, hospitals, and testing.

Oil prices pared losses and turned positive after a volatile overnight trading session which saw international benchmark Brent crude fall to its lowest level in more than 20 years. Prices are accelerating on short covering from recent weakness and on no major headlines but increasing signs that companies are cutting productions due to lack of storage. Meanwhile, inventory data is expected to show more massive builds in crude oil as well as all products.

Natural gas futures extended yesterday’s 5.4% losses on profit-taking amid seasonal lulls.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - The Trump administration on Tuesday gave Chevron Corp, the last major U.S. oil company still operating in Venezuela, until Dec. 1 to “wind down” its business in the OPEC member-nation and will allow it to conduct only severely limited operations there until then.

Reuters - Exxon Mobil kicked off construction of its $10 billion petrochemical complex in south Chinese city Huizhou, state news agency Xinhua reported. The complex, which consists of a 1.6 million tonnes per year ethylene facility, is one of the few mega petrochemical projects in China wholly owned by a foreign investor.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Aker BP, 30% owned by BP, has suspended work on all oil and gas development projects yet to be approved by its board due to the coronavirus-related crash in crude prices, the Norwegian energy firm said on Wednesday. North Sea oil slumped to less than $16 a barrel on Wednesday, hitting its lowest since 1999, with the market awash with excess supply as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic hammers demand for fuels.

Press Release - Separately from the Algeria Settlement, the SEC informed Eni that, based on the information currently available to the SEC, it is otherwise closing its pending investigation of Eni, which also encompassed inquiries into the OPL 245 matter and Eni’s activities in Congo, without recommending further enforcement action. On October 1, 2019 the U.S. Department of Justice had also closed its investigation of Eni with respect to the Algeria and OPL 245 matters without taking any action. With respect to Algeria, Eni reminds that the Court of Appeal of Milan issued in the last days the reason for the full acquittal of Saipem and Eni on any corruption charges rendered in January 2020”.

Reuters - Saudi Aramco has chosen HSBC and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to coordinate talks with other banks for a loan of about $10 billion the oil giant plans to raise, sources said. The jumbo financing would help the company back its acquisition of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, a deal worth almost $70 billion, sources told Reuters last week.

Reuters - Total said it was awarded several solar power generation projects with a total capacity of around 135 megawatts (MW) in France's latest round of tenders awarded by energy market regulator CRE. Total said the projects will be operated through its Total Quadran subsidiary. The largest project in the lot is a 50 MW ground-mounted solar project at the site of the company's former refinery in Valenciennes in northeast France. It is expected to be completed in 2022. Another 25 MW capacity project, also expected to be completed in 2022, will be constructed near its Grandpuits refinery in the Paris region.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Enerplus provided a corporate update in response to the market conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and decreased commodity prices. Enerplus' priority remains the health and safety of its employees, partners and the communities where it operates. The Company has introduced measures to protect the well-being of these stakeholders and is extremely proud of the dedication of its workforce to maintain safe operations and business continuity during these challenging conditions. Enerplus' first quarter 2020 production averaged approximately 98,200 BOE per day, including 54,400 barrels per day of crude oil and natural gas liquids. As previously announced, Enerplus has now suspended all further operated drilling and completions activity in North Dakota. Enerplus is further reducing its 2020 capital budget by an additional $25 million to $300 million. The capital reduction is a combination of efficiency improvements from the strong operational execution realized year to date and the deferral of additional non-operated oil activity and internal projects. In total, Enerplus has reduced its 2020 capital budget by approximately 45% from its original plan. Enerplus has also reduced cash compensation for its Board of Directors, executives and employees. The Company anticipates that its cash general and administrative expenses for 2020 will be approximately $5 million lower than the Company's original budget, with the potential for further reductions. Given the deterioration in market conditions, Enerplus has suspended its share repurchase program as it continues to prioritize its financial strength and liquidity. The Company chose not to renew its normal course issuer bid, which expired on March 25, 2020, however, Enerplus does plans to renew its NCIB in due course and recommence its share repurchase program when market conditions improve.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes announced results for the first quarter of 2020. The company reported the following: Orders of $5.5 billion for the quarter, down 20% sequentially and down 3% year-over-year. Revenue of $5.4 billion for the quarter, down 15% sequentially and down 3% year-over-year. GAAP operating loss of $16,059 million for the quarter, down sequentially and year-over-year. Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) of $240 million for the quarter, down 56% sequentially and down 12% year-over-year. GAAP diluted loss per share of $(15.64) for the quarter which included $15.75 per share of adjusting items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) were $0.11. Cash flows generated from operating activities were $478 million for the quarter. Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $152 million.

Societe Generale downgraded CGG, and TechnipFMC to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Press Release - KBR announced it has been awarded a $15 million bridge contract by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia (NAVFAC EURAFSWA) for repair, maintenance and construction services at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, Africa. This is a bridge contract for an existing indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) job order contract (JOC) KBR previously won in 2014. This six-month contract brings the total ceiling value to $65 million. Under the bridge contract, KBR will perform engineering, design, new construction, renovation, repairs, maintenance, replacement, alterations, demolition and other construction tasks at Camp Lemonnier and its associated Chabelley Air Field. For more than 30 years, KBR has supported multiple JOCs in the U.S. and overseas, establishing a legacy of delivering high-quality enduring projects.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Mitcham Industries announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2020. Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $13.3 million, compared to $10.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The 24% sequential improvement was driven primarily by a 9% sequential increase in Marine Technology Products segment revenues. Total revenues for fiscal 2020 were $42.7 million compared to $42.9 million for fiscal 2019. The Company reported a net loss of $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, and a net loss of $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Societe Generale downgraded Petrofac to ‘Sell’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - TechnipFMC announced that the Company’s Board of Directors revised its dividend policy to $0.13 per share on an annualized basis due to the sharp decline in commodity pricing and the impact of COVID-19. The Company made a dividend payment of $0.13 per share in April 2020, which fulfills this annual dividend for 2020. The Company is taking this action to further strengthen the balance sheet and preserve liquidity. The Company intends to pay its 2021 dividend in quarterly installments beginning in April 2021.

DRILLERS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Seadrill announced that Bjarte Bøe will join the Board from April 21, 2020, replacing Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal who will step down following her recent appointment as Executive Vice President of European Wind and Solar at Statkraft. Mr. Bøe brings extensive experience serving on boards and audit committees of public companies, and has over thirty years of experience in the finance industry. He currently serves as a Director of the NYSE-listed Hermitage Offshore, and is a member of its Audit Committee. Mr. Bøe sits on the Board of Agera Venture, a Norwegian Venture Capital company, and is a member of the Nomination Committee of BW Offshore Ltd. He also serves as the Chairman of the Investment Committee at SEB Venture Capital, a subsidiary of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), or SEB, a Nordic financial services group, where from 1995 to 2019, he held a range of senior management positions. Mr. Bøe holds an M.B.A. from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration.

MLPS & PIPELINES

SunTrust Robinson downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Delek Logistics Partners declared its quarterly cash distribution for the first quarter 2020 of $0.89 per common limited partner unit, or $3.56 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution represents a 0.6 percent increase from the distribution for the fourth quarter 2019 of $0.885 per common limited partner unit ($3.54 per common limited partner unit annualized) and an 8.5 percent increase over Delek Logistics’ distribution for the first quarter 2019 of $0.82 per common limited partner unit ($3.28 per common limited partner unit annualized). The first quarter 2020 cash distribution is payable on May 12, 2020 to unitholders of record on May 5, 2020. We are taking this opportunity to reiterate our expectation to raise the distribution 5% this year, over 2019 levels.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Phillips 66 Partners announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a first-quarter 2020 cash distribution of $0.875 per common unit, or $3.50 per unit on an annualized basis. This represents a 4% increase compared to the first-quarter 2019 distribution. The quarterly distribution is payable May 14, 2020, to unitholders of record as of May 1, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were higher, buoyed by upbeat quarterly results, even as companies warned of weakness in the coming months. European equities rose as Italy looked set to relax strict curbs put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Asian shares ended mostly in the green. Oil prices were little changed, after Brent touched its lowest since 1999 earlier in the session. The dollar index fell, while gold was up.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

